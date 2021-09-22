CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performance of the quantum MaxEnt estimation in the presence of physical symmetries

By Diego Tielas, Marcelo Losada, Lorena Rebón, Federico Holik
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The estimation of the density operator that describe the state of a quantum system, when an informational complete measurement is not available, can be performed, in a reliable way, by adopting the Maximum Entropy principle (MaxEnt) as additional criterion. In this paper, we have studied the efficiency of the MaxEnt method for quantum states estimation when there is prior information about symmetries of the state. We explicitly describe how to implement the algorithm, in the most general case, and implemented it to conduct numerical simulations estimating the density matrix of several three-qubit quantum state of interest. Furthermore, we analyze the performance of the method in realistic quantum information scenarios. We observe that, for most states, this approach allows to considerably reduce the number of independent measurements needed to obtain a sufficiently high fidelity, and it shows to be robust under the presence of typical experimental noises.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

On the role of continuous symmetries in the solution of the 3D Euler fluid equations and related models

We review the continuous symmetry approach and apply it to find the solution, via the construction of constants of motion and infinitesimal symmetries, of the 3D Euler fluid equations in several instances of interest, without recourse to Noether's theorem. We show that the vorticity field is a symmetry of the flow and therefore one can construct a Lie algebra of symmetries if the flow admits another symmetry. For steady Euler flows this leads directly to the distinction of (non-)Beltrami flows: an example is given where the topology of the spatial manifold determines whether the flow admits extra symmetries. Next, we study the stagnation-point-type exact solution of the 3D Euler fluid equations introduced by Gibbon et al. (Physica D, vol.132, 1999, pp.497-510) along with a one-parameter generalisation of it introduced by Mulungye et al. (J. Fluid Mech., vol.771, 2015, pp.468-502). Applying the symmetry approach to these models allows for the explicit integration of the fields along pathlines, revealing a fine structure of blowup for the vorticity, its stretching rate, and the back-to-labels map, depending on the value of the free parameter and on the initial conditions. Finally, we produce explicit blowup exponents and prefactors for a generic type of initial conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact emergent quantum state designs from quantum chaotic dynamics

We present exact results on a novel kind of emergent random matrix universality that quantum many-body systems at infinite temperature can exhibit. Specifically, we consider an ensemble of pure states supported on a small subsystem, generated from projective measurements of the remainder of the system in a local basis. We rigorously show that the ensemble, derived for a class of quantum chaotic systems undergoing quench dynamics, approaches a universal form completely independent of system details: it becomes uniformly distributed in Hilbert space. This goes beyond the standard paradigm of quantum thermalization, which dictates that the subsystem relaxes to an ensemble of quantum states that reproduces the expectation values of local observables in a thermal mixed state. Our results imply more generally that the distribution of quantum states themselves becomes indistinguishable from those of uniformly random ones, i.e. the ensemble forms a quantum state-design in the parlance of quantum information theory. Our work establishes bridges between quantum many-body physics, quantum information and random matrix theory, by showing that pseudo-random states can arise from isolated quantum dynamics, opening up new ways to design applications for quantum state tomography and benchmarking.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dilations for operator-valued quantum measures

This paper concerns the dilations of Banach space operator-valued quantum measures. While the recently developed general dilation theory can lead to a projection (idempotent) valued dilation for any quantum measure over the projection lattice for a von Neumann algebra that dose not contain type $I_{2}$ direct summand, such a dilation does not necessarily guarantee the preservation of countable additivity of the quantum measure. So it remain an open question whether every countably additive $B(X)$-valued quantum measure can be dilated to a countably additive projection-valued measure.The main purpose of this paper is to prove that such a dilation can be constructed if one of the following two conditions is satisfied: (i) the underling Banach space $X = \ell_{p}$ $(1\leq p < 2$) or it has Schur property, (ii) the quantum measure has bounded $p$-variation for some $ 1\leq p < \infty $. All of these were achieved by establishing a non-commutative version of a minimal dilation theory on the so-called elementary dilation space equipping with an appropriate dilation norm. In particular, the newly introduced $p$-variation norm on the elementary dilation space allows us to prove that every operator-valued quantum measure with bounded $p$-variation has a projection-valued quantum measure dilation that preserves the boundedness of the $p$-variation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum probes for the characterization of nonlinear media

Alessandro Candeloro, Sholeh Razavian, Matteo Piccolini, Berihu Teklu, Stefano Olivares, Matteo G. A. Paris. Active optical media leading to interaction Hamiltonians of the form $ H = \tilde{\lambda}\, (a + a^{\dagger})^{\zeta}$ represent a crucial resource for quantum optical technology. In this paper, we address the characterization of those nonlinear media using quantum probes, as opposed to semiclassical ones. In particular, we investigate how squeezed probes may improve individual and joint estimation of the nonlinear coupling $\tilde{\lambda}$ and of the nonlinearity order $\zeta$. Upon using tools from quantum estimation, we show that: i) the two parameters are compatible, i.e. the may be jointly estimated without additional quantum noise; ii) the use of squeezed probes improves precision at fixed overall energy of the probe; iii) for low energy probes, squeezed vacuum represent the most convenient choice, whereas for increasing energy an optimal squeezing fraction may be determined; iv) using optimized quantum probes, the scaling of the corresponding precision with energy improves, both for individual and joint estimation of the two parameters, compared to semiclassical coherent probes. We conclude that quantum probes represent a resource to enhance precision in the characterization of nonlinear media, and foresee potential applications with current technology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Particle-Hole Symmetry and the Reentrant Integer Quantum Hall Wigner Solid

The interplay of strong Coulomb interactions and of topology is currently under intense scrutiny in various condensed matter and atomic systems. One example of this interplay is the phase competition of fractional quantum Hall states and the Wigner solid in the two-dimensional electron gas. Here we report a Wigner solid at $\nu=1.79$ and its melting due to fractional correlations occurring at $\nu=9/5$. This Wigner solid, that we call the reentrant integer quantum Hall Wigner solid, develops in a range of Landau level filling factors that is related by particle-hole symmetry to the so called reentrant Wigner solid. We thus find that the Wigner solid in the GaAs/AlGaAs system straddles the partial filling factor $1/5$ not only at the lowest filling factors, but also near $\nu=9/5$. Our results highlight the particle-hole symmetry as a fundamental symmetry of the extended family of Wigner solids and paint a complex picture of the competition of the Wigner solid with fractional quantum Hall states.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Water and Quantum Magnets Share Critical Physics – May Have Consequences for Quantum Computing

Water can freeze from liquid to solid ice or boil into a gas. In the kitchen these “phase transitions” aren’t smooth, but their discontinuous nature is smoothed out at high pressure. An international team of physicists led by EPFL has now discovered the same behavior in certain quantum magnets, which may have consequences for the technology of qubits.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On possible explanations for quantum contextuality

Recent research on quantum contextuality has been strongly centered on device-independent frameworks, such as the many graph approaches to contextuality and the celebrated sheaf-theoretical approach. Contextuality is described in these frameworks as a property of data only, making it possible to characterize and quantify the phenomena regardless of the reasons why it occurs. In this paper we look beyond the data and focus on possible explanations for this experimental fact. We show that a classical system generating contextual data can easily be found if the following conditions are satisfied (1) We only have access to a specific collection of "epistemic" measurements (which, all things considered, is basically Bohr's view on quantum measurements) and (2) There is a limitation on which of these measurements can be jointly performed. The way we see it, this example indicates that contextuality may be a consequence of the type of measurement taken into account, instead of an intrinsic feature of the system upon which these measurements are performed; if this is correct, the widespread idea that quantum contextuality is a non-classical feature can be avoided.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
arxiv.org

The Logic of Quantum Programs

We present a logical calculus for reasoning about information flow in quantum programs. In particular we introduce a dynamic logic that is capable of dealing with quantum measurements, unitary evolutions and entanglements in compound quantum systems. We give a syntax and a relational semantics in which we abstract away from phases and probabilities. We present a sound proof system for this logic, and we show how to characterize by logical means various forms of entanglement (e.g. the Bell states) and various linear operators. As an example we sketch an analysis of the teleportation protocol.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Simulating quantum gravity with optical lattices

Unlike the fundamental forces of the Standard Model, such as electromagnetic, weak and strong forces, the quantum effects of gravity are still experimentally inaccessible. The weak coupling of gravity with matter makes it significant only for large masses where quantum effects are too subtle to be measured with current technology. Nevertheless, insight into quantum aspects of gravity is key to understanding unification theories, cosmology or the physics of black holes. Here we propose the simulation of quantum gravity with optical lattices which allows us to arbitrarily control coupling strengths. More concretely, we consider $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermions, simulated by ultra-cold fermionic atoms arranged in a honeycomb lattice, coupled to massive quantum gravity, simulated by bosonic atoms positioned at the links of the lattice. The quantum effects of gravity induce interactions between the Dirac fermions that can be witnessed, for example, through the violation of Wick's theorem. The similarity of our approach to current experimental simulations of gauge theories suggests that quantum gravity models can be simulated in the laboratory in the near future.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

What is quantum entanglement?

Quantum computers, quantum cryptography and quantum (insert name here) are often in the news these days. Articles about them inevitably refer to entanglement, a property of quantum physics that makes all these magical phenomena possible. Untangling quantum entanglement. Einstein called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” a name that has...
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Professor Ravi Uppu; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa "Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies"

Title: Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies. Abstract: Photons are essential for transmitting quantum information given the ease with which we can generate, manipulate, and detect them. While several physical systems such as atoms, ions, and quantum dots were explored as candidate photon sources over the past few decades, none could achieve the steep performance metrics necessary for quantum advantage demonstrations. A simple reason behind the shortcoming being inefficiency, i.e., the ease at which one could lose a photon. I will discuss our two-pronged approach in overcoming this challenge, which involved creating 1) an efficient emitter using a semiconductor quantum dot and 2) a deterministic emitter-photon interface through nanofabricating photonic structures. I will illustrate how our photon source enables transformative capabilities in photonic quantum simulation. I will end the talk with a discussion about the prospects for our deterministic emitter-photon interface in applications such as multiqubit entanglement and photonic quantum computing.
SCIENCE
Newswise

A gem of a lab will design next-generation diamond sensors, bringing the world of quantum physics into the light

Newswise — The novel design for a next-generation diamond sensor with capabilities that range from producing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of single molecules to detecting slight anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field to guide aircraft that lack access to global positioning systems (GPS) will be developed by a collaboration of scientists led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Energy Extrapolation in Quantum Optimization Algorithms

Quantum annealing and the variational quantum eigensolver are two promising quantum algorithms to find the ground state of complicated Hamiltonians on near-term quantum devices. However, it is necessary to limit the evolution time or the circuit depth as much as possible since otherwise decoherence will degrade the computation. Even when this is done, there always exists a non-negligible estimation error in the ground state energy. Here we propose a scalable extrapolation approach to mitigate this error. With an appropriate regression, we can significantly improve the estimation accuracy for quantum annealing and variational quantum eigensolver for fixed quantum resources. The inference is achieved by extrapolating the annealing time to infinity or extrapolating the variance to zero. The only additional overhead is an increase in the number of measurements by a constant factor. We verified the validity of our method with the transverse-field Ising model. The method is robust to noise, and the techniques are applicable to other physics problems. Analytic derivations for the quadratic convergence feature of the residual energy in quantum annealing and the linear convergence feature of energy variance are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Searching for BSM Physics in Yukawa Couplings and Flavour Symmetries

In the framework of the Standard Model Effective Field Theory, we determine the lower bounds on the scale of new physics possibly contributing to the $f\bar{f}h$ effective couplings. The main assumption is that the Wilson coefficients of the relevant dim 6 operators respect certain flavour structure: either the Minimal Flavour Violation (MFV) ansatz or a flavour symmetry, often invoked to explain the observed pattern of fermion masses and mixings. We perform a global analysis of the bounds following from the limits on the diagonal couplings measured in the Higgs boson production and decays at the LHC experiments. Another set of bounds is obtained from the limits on non-diagonal couplings constrained by the variety of flavour changing neutral current (FCNC) and radiative decay processes. With the present precision of the LHC data, the FCNC data give stronger bounds on the scale of new physics than the collider data (obviously, for the MFV ansatz only collider data are relevant). Once the Wilson coefficients respect some flavour structure, the obtained bounds are in the TeV range. In the quark case, these limits are compatible with a few percent deviations from the SM Yukawa couplings and only mildly more stringent than those obtained from the available collider data. For leptons, instead, the FCNC bounds are stronger and then a signal in the near future collider data would mean the violation of the flavour symmetry or indicate the presence of additional beyond the Standard Model contributions, affecting the flavour observables, that leads to cancellations.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

A Scalable Code for Reducing Quantum Errors

A new scheme could offer a technologically viable solution for remedying computational errors in near-term quantum devices. If quantum computers are to be useful in the near-term, they will require methods for remedying computational mistakes that arise from imperfect hardware. However, most error correction schemes are too computationally costly to implement on existing machines, as they require encoding a single bit of quantum information into thousands of physical qubits. The complexity of these schemes is prohibitive for existing and near-term quantum computers. In new work, Bálint Koczor of the University of Oxford, UK, presents a method for side-stepping error correction by reducing errors in the first place [1]. The new method should offer better scaling to larger devices than existing error correction codes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine learning with quantum field theories

The precise equivalence between discretized Euclidean field theories and a certain class of probabilistic graphical models, namely the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, opens up the opportunity to investigate machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. In this contribution we will demonstrate, through the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the local Markov property and can therefore be recast as a Markov random field. We will then derive from the $\phi^{4}$ theory machine learning algorithms and neural networks which can be viewed as generalizations of conventional neural network architectures. Finally, we will conclude by presenting applications based on the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

From Quantum Groups to Liouville and Dilaton Quantum Gravity

We investigate the underlying quantum group symmetry of 2d Liouville and dilaton gravity models, both consolidating known results and extending them to the cases with $\mathcal{N} = 1$ supersymmetry. We first calculate the mixed parabolic representation matrix element (or Whittaker function) of $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ and review its applications to Liouville gravity. We then derive the corresponding matrix element for $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$ and apply it to explain structural features of $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. We show that this matrix element has the following properties: (1) its $q\to 1$ limit is the classical $\text{OSp}^+(1|2, \mathbb{R})$ Whittaker function, (2) it yields the Plancherel measure as the density of black hole states in $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity, and (3) it leads to $3j$-symbols that match with the coupling of boundary vertex operators to the gravitational states as appropriate for $\mathcal{N} = 1$ Liouville supergravity. This object should likewise be of interest in the context of integrability of supersymmetric relativistic Toda chains. We furthermore relate Liouville (super)gravity to dilaton (super)gravity with a hyperbolic sine (pre)potential. We do so by showing that the quantization of the target space Poisson structure in the (graded) Poisson sigma model description leads directly to the quantum group $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{sl}(2, \mathbb{R}))$ or the quantum supergroup $\text{U}_q(\mathfrak{osp}(1|2, \mathbb{R}))$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic emulation of quantum algorithms

Quantum algorithms profit from the interference of quantum states in an exponentially large Hilbert space and the fact that unitary transformations on that Hilbert space can be broken down to universal gates that act only on one or two qubits at the same time. The former aspect renders the direct classical simulation of quantum algorithms difficult. Here we introduce higher-order partial derivatives of a probability distribution of particle positions as a new object that shares these basic properties of quantum mechanical states needed for a quantum algorithm. Discretization of the positions allows one to represent the quantum mechanical state of $n_\text{bit}$ qubits by $2(n_\text{bit}+1)$ classical stochastic bits. Based on this, we demonstrate many-particle interference and representation of pure entangled quantum states via derivatives of probability distributions and find the universal set of stochastic maps that correspond to the quantum gates in a universal gate set. We prove that the propagation via the stochastic map built from those universal stochastic maps reproduces up to a prefactor exactly the evolution of the quantum mechanical state with the corresponding quantum algorithm, leading to an automated translation of a quantum algorithm to a stochastic classical algorithm. We implement several well-known quantum algorithms, analyse the scaling of the needed number of realizations with the number of qubits, and highlight the role of destructive interference for the cost of the emulation. Foundational questions raised by the new representation of a quantum state are discussed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Robust Estimation of Reflection Symmetry in Noisy and Partial 3D Point Clouds

Detecting the reflection symmetry plane of an object represented by a 3D point cloud is a fundamental problem in 3D computer vision and geometry processing due to its various applications such as compression, object detection, robotic grasping, 3D surface reconstruction, etc. There exist several efficient approaches for solving this problem for clean 3D point clouds. However, this problem becomes difficult to solve in the presence of outliers and missing parts due to occlusions while scanning the objects through 3D scanners. The existing methods try to overcome these challenges mostly by voting-based techniques but fail in challenging settings. In this work, we propose a statistical estimator for the plane of reflection symmetry that is robust to outliers and missing parts. We pose the problem of finding the optimal estimator as an optimization problem on a 2-sphere that quickly converges to the global solution. We further propose a 3D point descriptor that is invariant to 3D reflection symmetry using the spectral properties of the geodesic distance matrix constructed from the neighbors of a point. This helps us in decoupling the chicken-and-egg problem of finding optimal symmetry plane and correspondences between the reflective symmetric points. We show that the proposed approach achieves the state-of-the-art performance on the benchmarks dataset.
SCIENCE

