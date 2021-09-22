CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Ultrasonication-Induced Extraction of Inner Shells from Double-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Characterized via In Situ Spectroscopy after Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation

By Maksiem Erkens, Sofie Cambré, Emmanuel Flahaut, Frédéric Fossard, Annick Loiseau, Wim Wenseleers
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Even though ultrasonication is considered to be an effective method to disperse carbon nanotubes (CNTs), its devastating effects on the nanotubes are often neglected. Here, even mild ultrasonication is found to rapidly extract the inner single-wall CNTs (SWCNTs) from the outer shells of the double-wall CNTs (DWCNTs). As-synthesized DWCNTs are gently solubilized in a surfactant solution, strictly avoiding any ultrasonication, followed by two consecutive density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGU) steps to obtain a purified colloidal solution of isolated DWCNTs. The latter is carefully selected based on in situ resonant Raman (RRS) and fluorescence (PL) spectroscopy, measured as a function of depth directly in the ultracentrifuge tube after DGU. These purified DWCNTs are ultrasonicated in successive time steps while intermittently probing the sample via RRS and PL spectroscopy. These results unravel the very fast increasing yet saturating extraction mechanism that leads to the formation of fluorescing SWCNTs. A statistical high-resolution transmission electron microscopy study confirms the drastic increase in SWCNTs after ultrasonication, and evidences that ultrasonication forms SWCNTs from both the inner and outer shells of the DWCNTs. This study demonstrates how easily ultrasonication extracts SWCNTs from individually solubilized DWCNTs, unavoidably complicating any further spectroscopic studies on DWCNTs severely.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Achieving edge-closed graphene nanoribbons by squashing carbon nanotubes

Long, narrow graphene nanoribbons (GNRs) with smooth edges, sizable bandgap and high mobility are highly desirable for electronic and optoelectronic applications. However, efficiently preparing such GNRs is difficult. Recently, Changxin Chen and his colleagues report that sub-10-nm-wide semiconducting graphene nanoribbons with atomically smooth closed edges can be produced by squashing carbon nanotubes using a high-pressure and thermal treatment. The study was published online September 6 in Nature Electronics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cosmic metal density evolution in neutral gas: insights from observations and cosmological simulations

We contrast the latest observations of the cosmic metal density in neutral gas ($\rho_{\rm met,neu}$) with three cosmological galaxy evolution simulations: L-GALAXIES 2020, TNG100, and EAGLE. We find that the fraction of total metals that are in neutral gas is $<40$ per cent at $3\lesssim{} z \lesssim{} 5$ in these simulations, whereas observations of damped Lyman-$\alpha$ (DLA) systems suggest $\gtrsim{}85$ per cent. In all three simulations, hot, low-density gas is also a major contributor to the cosmic metal budget, even at high redshift. By considering the evolution in cosmic SFR density ($\rho_{\rm SFR}$), neutral gas density ($\rho_{\rm HI}$), and mean gas-phase metallicity ($[\langle{}{\rm M/H}\rangle{}]_{\rm neu}$), we determine two possible ways in which the $\rho_{\rm met,neu}$ observed in DLAs at high redshift can be matched by simulations: (a) $\rho_{\rm SFR}$ at $z\gtrsim{}3$ is greater than inferred from current FUV observations, or (b) current high-redshift DLA metallicity samples have a higher mean host mass than the overall galaxy population. If the first is correct, TNG100 would match the ensemble data best, however there would be an outstanding tension between the currently observed $\rho_{\rm SFR}$ and $\rho_{\rm met,neu}$. If the second is correct, L-GALAXIES 2020 would match the ensemble data best, but would require an increase in neutral gas mass inside subhaloes above $z\sim{}2.5$. If neither is correct, EAGLE would match the ensemble data best, although at the expense of over-estimating $[\langle{}$M/H$\rangle{}]_{\rm neu}$. Modulo details related to numerical resolution and HI mass modelling in simulations, these incompatibilities highlight current tensions between key observed cosmic properties at high redshift.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fast Magnetic Reconnection induced by Resistivity Gradients in 2D Magnetohydrodynamics

Using 2-dimensional (2D) magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) simulations, we show that Petschek-type magnetic reconnection can be induced using a simple resistivity gradient in the reconnection outflow direction, revealing the key ingredient of steady fast reconnection in the collisional limit. We find that the diffusion region self-adjusts its half-length to fit the given gradient scale of resistivity. The induced reconnection x-line and flow stagnation point always reside within the resistivity transition region closer to the higher resistivity end. The opening of one exhaust by this resistivity gradient will lead to the opening of the other exhaust located on the other side of the x-line, within the region of uniform resistivity. Potential applications of this setup to reconnection-based thrusters and solar spicules are discussed. In a separate set of numerical experiments, we explore the maximum plausible reconnection rate using a large and spatially localized resistivity right at the x-line. Interestingly, the resulting current density at the x-line drops significantly so that the normalized reconnection rate remains bounded by the value $\simeq 0.2$, consistent with the theoretical prediction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mechanical characterization and failure modes in the peeling of adhesively bonded strips from a plastic substrate

Hamed Zarei, Maria Rosaria Marulli, Marco Paggi, Riccardo Pietrogrande, Christoph Üffing, Philipp Weißgraeber. With the aim of understanding failure modes in the peeling of silicone-based adhesive joints and, in particular, the occurrence of adhesive or cohesive failure, an experimental campaign has been conducted by considering plastic substrates with different surface roughness. A flexible strip has been bonded onto such substrates using a silicone adhesive, by controlling its thickness. Peeling tests with 90° and 180° peeling angle configurations have been performed and the effect of joint parameters, such as surface roughness and adhesive thickness, onto the adhesion energy and the failure mode are herein discussed in detail. Experimental results show that the failure mode varies in each peeling test configuration such that in the case of 180° peeling test there is mainly cohesive failure, while for 90° peeling angle, a combination of adhesive and cohesive failure occurs. Moreover, due to the presence of different failure modes in each peeling configuration, the substrate roughness can increase the adhesion energy only in 90° peeling tests.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultracentrifuge#Spectroscopy#Carbon Nanotubes#Dwcnts#Swcnts#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Designing spin-textured flat bands in twisted graphene multilayers via helimagnet encapsulation

Twisted graphene multilayers provide tunable platforms to engineer flat bands and exploit the associated strongly correlated physics. The two-dimensional nature of these systems makes them suitable for encapsulation by materials that break specific symmetries. In this context, recently discovered two-dimensional helimagnets, such as the multiferroic monolayer NiI$_2$, are specially appealing for breaking time-reversal and inversion symmetries due to their nontrivial spin textures. Here we show that this spin texture can be imprinted on the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene by proximity effect. We discuss the dependence of the imprinted spin texture on the wave-vector of the helical structure, and on the strength of the effective local exchange field. Based on these results we discuss the nature of the superconducting instabilities that can take place in helimagnet encapsulated twisted bilayer graphene. Our results put forward helimagnetic encapsulation as a powerful way of designing spin-textured flat band systems, providing a starting point to engineer a new family of correlated moire states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Effect of fermion indistinguishability on optical absorption of doped two-dimensional semiconductors

Authors:A. Tiene, J. Levinsen, J. Keeling, M. M. Parish, F. M. Marchetti. Abstract: We study the optical absorption spectrum of a doped two-dimensional semiconductor in the spin-valley polarized limit. In this configuration, the carriers in the Fermi sea are indistinguishable from one of the two carriers forming the exciton. Most notably, this indistinguishability requires the three-body trion state to have p-wave symmetry. To explore the consequences of this, we evaluate the system's optical properties within a polaron description, which can interpolate from the low density limit -- where the relevant excitations are few-body bound states -- to higher density many-body states. In the parameter regime where the trion is bound, we demonstrate that the spectrum is characterized by an attractive quasiparticle branch, a repulsive branch, and a many-body continuum, and we evaluate the doping dependence of the corresponding energies and spectral weights. In particular, at low doping we find that the oscillator strength of the attractive branch scales with the square of the Fermi energy as a result of the trion's p-wave symmetry. Upon increasing density, we find that both the repulsive and attractive branches blueshift, and that the orbital character of the states associated with these branches interchanges. We compare our results with previous investigations of the scenario where the Fermi sea involves carriers distinguishable from those in the exciton, for which the trion ground state is s-wave.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Feeble Metallicity and Robust Semiconducting Regime in Structurally Sensitive Ba(Pb, Sn)O$_3$ Alloys

Density functional calculations are carried out to study the symmetry and substitution-driven electronic phase transition in BaPb$_{1-x}$Sn$_x$O$_3$. Two end members BaSnO$_3$ and BaPbO$_3$, are found to be insulating and metallic, respectively. In the latter case, the metallicity arises with the presence of an electron pocket, formed by Pb-s dominated conduction band edge, and a hole pocket formed O-p dominated valence bands. While electron carriers are found to be highly mobile, the hole carriers are localized. Our study reveals that an insulating phase can be realized in the metallic cubic BaPbO$_3$ in three ways in order to explore optoelectronic properties. Firstly, by lowering the symmetry of the lattice to monoclinic through rotation and tilting of the PbO$_6$ octahedra. Secondly, by hydrostatic pressure, and thirdly by alloying with Sn substitution. The presence of soft phonon modes implies the plausibility of symmetry lowering structural transitions. Furthermore, unlike the earlier reports, we find that Sn substituted BaPbO$_3$ cannot exhibits topological insulator phase due to absence of the band inversion.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Recent advances of MXene saturable absorber for near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser

To date, MXene has been discovered for its viability as alternatives to conventional saturable absorber such as carbon nanotube and graphene. The characteristics of high nonlinear saturable absorption, astounding modulation depth, flexible bandgap tunability, and high electron density near Fermi level are the fundamentals of the MXene as an excellent saturable absorber candidate. In particular, the research effort contributed to MXene in nonlinear ul-trafast optics are extensively growing because MXene comprises one of the largest families in 2D nanomaterials that provides huge combination possibilities by forming a class of metal carbide or metal nitride with 2D layered structure. Herein, this review summarizes the recent development on synthesis and material characterization of the MXene, the studies on its nonlinear saturable absorption and the application of the MXene saturable absorber in near-infrared mode-locked fiber laser. Finally, some issues and challenges as well as future perspectives of this novel material are discussed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Tuning of Silicon Nitride Micro Cavities by Controlled Nanolayer Deposition

Dmitry A. Kalashnikov, Gandhi Alagappan, Ting Hu, Nelson Lim, Victor Leong, Ching Eng Png, Leonid A. Krivitsky. Integration of single-photon emitters (SPEs) with resonant photonic structures is a promising approach for realizing compact and efficient single-photon sources for quantum communications, computing, and sensing. Efficient interaction between the SPE and the photonic cavity requires that the cavity's resonance matches the SPE emission line. Here we demonstrate a new method for tuning silicon nitride (Si3N4) microring cavities via controlled deposition of the cladding layers. Guided by numerical simulations, we deposit silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanolayers onto Si3N4 ridge structures in steps of 50 nm. We show tuning of the cavity resonance over a free spectral range (FSR) without degradation of the quality-factor (Q-factor) of the cavity. We then complement this method with localized laser heating for fine-tuning of the cavity. Finally, we verify that the cladding deposition does not alter the position of nanoparticles placed on the cavity, which suggests that our method can be useful for integrating SPEs with photonic structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Laser-induced thermal source for cold atoms

We demonstrate a simple and compact approach to laser cool and trap atoms based on laser ablation of a pure solid granule. A rapid thermalisation of the granule leads to a fast recovery of the ultra-high vacuum condition required for a long trapping lifetime of the cold gas. We give a proof-of-concept of the technique, performing a magneto-optical trap on the 461 nm $^1S_0\rightarrow^1P_1$ transition of strontium. We get up to 3.5 million of cold strontium-88 atoms with a trapping lifetime of more than 4 s. The lifetime is limited by the pressure of the strontium-free residual background vapour. We also implement an original configuration of permanent magnets to create the quadruple magnetic field of the magneto-optical trap. This laser ablation technique can be generalized to other atomic elements such as transition metals and lanthanide atoms, and shows a strong potential for applications in quantum technologies ranging from quantum computing to precision measurements such as outdoor inertial sensing.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Magnetization tunable Weyl states in EuB6

Hao Su, Xianbiao Shi, Jian Yuan, Xin Zhang, Xia Wang, Na Yu, Zhiqiang Zou, Weiwei Zhao, Jianpeng Liu, Yanfeng Guo. The interplay between magnetism and topological band structure offers extraordinary opportunities to realize rich exotic magnetic topological phases such as axion insulators, Weyl semimetals, and quantum anomalous Hall insulators, which therefore has attracted fast growing research interest. The rare-earth hexaborides EuB6 represents an interesting magnetic topological phase with tunable magnetizations along different crystallographic directions, while the correlation with the topological properties remains scarcely explored. In this work, combining magnetotransport measurements and first principles calculations, we demonstrate that EuB6 exhibits versatile magnetic topological phases along different crystallographic directions, which tightly correlate with the varied magnetizations. Moreover, by virtue of the weak magneto-crystalline anisotropy and the relatively strong coupling between the local magnetization and the conduction electrons, we show that the magnetic ground state of the system can be directly probed by the anisotropy in the magnetotransport properties. Our work thus introduces an excellent platform to study the rich topological phases that are tunable by magnetic orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unravelling CO adsorption on model single-atom catalysts

Jan Hulva, Matthias Meier, Roland Bliem, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Cesare Franchini, Gareth S. Parkinson. Understanding how the local environment of a single-atom catalyst affects stability and reactivity remains a significant challenge. We present an in-depth study of Cu1, Ag1, Au1, Ni1, Pd1, Pt1, Rh1, and Ir1 species on Fe3O4(001); a model support where all metals occupy the same 2-fold coordinated adsorption site upon deposition at room temperature. Surface science techniques revealed that CO adsorption strength at single metal sites differs from the respective metal surfaces and supported clusters. Charge transfer into the support modifies the d-states of the metal atom and the strength of the metal-CO bond. These effects could strengthen the bond (as for Ag1-CO) or weaken it (as for Ni1-CO), but CO-induced structural distortions reduce adsorption energies from those expected based on electronic structure alone. The extent of the relaxations depends on the local geometry and could be predicted by analogy to coordination chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

First principles study of electron transport through diarythylene transition metal dichalcogenide molecular switch

Computational methods are fast becoming an integral part of nanoelectronics design process. With increasing computational power, electron transport simulation methods such as Non-equilibrium Greens function (NEGF) methods now hold promise in study and design of new electronic devices. Single molecule circuits as optimized device size covers a significant electron transmission, which originated of intrinsic molecular properties. In this study, we study and design a single molecule switch based on a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) electrode (molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)) and a photochromic molecule. The chosen molecule, Diarylethene, is one of the only few thermally irreversible photochromes. The 1T phase of TMD monolayer has metallic properties and can act as a conducting electrode for these molecular switches. Further, the 1T phase can be functionalized using thiol chemistry, which leads to the formation of covalent C-S bonds that enable further addition of functional photochromic groups to the TMD surface. In this report, we compare and contrast different chemistry and spacer groups with respect to their response as a molecular switch, focusing on the ON/OFF transmission ratio at the Fermi level. We identify chemistries for further experimentation. If experimentally realized, these switches are expected to become integral part of various applications including molecular memories, photon detectors and logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Thin films of the alpha-quartz SixGe1-xO2 solid-solution

SiO2 with the alpha-quartz structure is one of the most popular piezoelectrics. It is widely used in crystal oscillators, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) devices, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices, and so on. GeO2 can also be crystallized into the alpha-quartz structure and it has better piezoelectric properties, with higher piezoelectric coefficient and electromechanical coupling coefficients, than SiO2. Experiments on bulk crystals and theoretical studies have shown that these properties can be tuned by varying the Si/Ge ratio in the SixGe1-xO2 solid solution. However, to the best of our knowledge, thin films of SixGe1-xO2 quartz have never been reported. Here we present the successful crystallization of SixGe1-xO2 thin films in the alpha-quartz phase on quartz substrates (SiO2) with x up to 0.75. Generally, the films grow semi-epitaxially, with the same orientation as the substrates. Interestingly, the Si0.75Ge0.25O2 composition grows fully strained by the quartz substrates and this leads to the formation of circular quartz domains with an ordered Dauphine twin structure. These studies represent a first step towards the optimization of piezoelectric quartz thin films for high frequency (> 5 GHz) applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Determination of the elastic moduli of CVD graphene by probing graphene/polymer Bragg stacks

Graphene has been widely used in the form of micro-flakes to fabricate composite materials with enhanced mechanical properties. Due to the small size of the inclusions and their random orientation within the matrix, the superior mechanical properties of graphene cannot be fully exploited. Recently, attempts have been made to fabricate nanolaminate composites by interleaving large sheets of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) monolayer graphene between thin layers of polymer matrices. However, CVD graphene is inevitably accompanied by wrinkles that are formed in the synthesis process, and it remains unknown how the wrinkles affect the mechanical properties of graphene. Here, we employ Brillouin Light Spectroscopy (BLS) to study the elastic moduli of CVD graphene by probing graphene/poly(methylmethacrylate) hybrid Bragg stacks at zero strain. We find the Young's and shear moduli of the CVD graphene, which has wrinkles in the form of sharp elevations of height of about 6 nm and a FWHM of ca. 30 nm, to be 680 and 290 GPa, respectively, with the former being about 30% lower than that of exfoliated, flat graphene. This work sheds light on the elastic properties of CVD graphene and provides a method that can be extended to studying the wrinkle-induced softening effect in other two-dimensional materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy