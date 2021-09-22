CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hopfion Dynamics in Chiral Magnets

By Zulfidin Khodzhaev, Emrah Turgut
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Resonant spin dynamics of topological spin textures are correlated with their topological nature, which can be employed to understand this nature. In this study, we present resonant spin dynamics of three-dimensional topological spin texture, i.e., Neel and Bloch hopfions. Using micromagnetic simulations, we stabilize Bloch and Neel hopfions with bulk and interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI), respectively. We identify the ground state spin configuration of both hopfions, effects of anisotropies, geometric confinements, and demagnetizing fields. To confirm topological nature, Hopf number is calculated for each spin texture. Then, we calculate the resonance frequencies and spin-wave modes of spin precessions under multiple magnetic fields. Unique resonance frequencies and specific magnetic field dependence can help to guide experimental studies to identify the three-dimensional topological spin texture of hopfions in functioning chiral magnets when imaging is not possible.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find new way to control magnets

Most of the magnets we encounter daily are made of “ferromagnetic” materials. The north-south magnetic axes of most atoms in these materials are lined up in the same direction, so their collective force is strong enough to produce significant attraction. These materials form the basis for most of the data...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Chiral Phonons in Chiral Materials

The concept of chirality makes ubiquitous appearance in nature. Particularly, both a structure and its collective excitations may acquire well defined chiralities. In this work, we reveal an intrinsic connection between the chiralities of a crystal structure and its phonon excitations. We show that the phonon chirality and its propagation direction are strongly coupled with the lattice chirality, which will be reversed when a chiral lattice is switched to its enantiomorph. In addition, distinct from achiral lattices, propagating chiral phonons exist for chiral crystals also on the principal axis through the $\Gamma$ point, which strengthens its relevance to various physical processes. We demonstrate our theory with a 1D helix-chain model and with a concrete and important 3D material, the $\alpha$-quartz. We predict a chirality diode effect in these systems, namely, at certain frequency window, a chiral signal can only pass the system in one way but not the other, specified by the system chirality. Experimental setups to test our theory are proposed. Our work discovers fundamental physics of chirality coupling between different levels of a system, and the predicted effects will provide a new way to control thermal transport and design information devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interconversion-controlled liquid-liquid phase separation in a molecular chiral model

Liquid-liquid phase separation of liquids exhibiting interconversion between alternative states has been proposed as an underlying mechanism for fluid polyamorphism, and may be of relevance to protein function and intracellular organization. However, molecular-level insight into the interplay between competing forces that can drive or restrict phase separation in interconverting fluids remains elusive. Here, we utilize an off-lattice model of enantiomers with tunable chiral interconversion and interaction properties to elucidate the physics underlying the stabilization and tunability of phase separation in fluids with interconverting states. We show that introducing an imbalance in the intermolecular forces between two enantiomers results in nonequilibrium, arrested phase separation into microdomains. We also find that in the equilibrium case, when all interaction forces are conservative, the growth of the phase domain is restricted only by system size. In this case, we observe phase amplification, in which one of the two alternative phases grows at the expense of the other. These findings provide novel insights on how the interplay between dynamics and thermodynamics defines the equilibrium and steady-state morphologies of phase transitions in fluids with interconverting molecular or supramolecular states.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Enantiomer Superpositions from Matter-Wave Interference of Chiral Molecules

Molecular matter-wave interferometry enables novel strategies for manipulating the internal mechanical motion of complex molecules. Here, we show how chiral molecules can be prepared in a quantum superposition of two enantiomers by far-field matter-wave diffraction and how the resulting tunneling dynamics can be observed. We determine the impact of rovibrational phase averaging and propose a setup for sensing enantiomer-dependent forces, parity-violating weak interactions, and environment-induced superselection of handedness, as suggested to resolve Hund’s paradox. Using ab initio tunneling calculations, we identify [4]-helicene derivatives as promising candidates to implement the proposal with state-of-the-art techniques. This work opens the door for quantum sensing with chiral molecules.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Science#Magnetic Field#Arxiv#Hopfion Dynamics#Dmi#Nanoscale Physics
Grist

A magnetic innovation

It’s Tuesday, September 14, and scientists have made progress toward the Holy Grail of clean energy. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, ramped up a high-temperature superconducting magnet this month to create the most powerful magnetic field of its kind ever created on Earth. The demonstration marks a milestone in the decades-long pursuit of a fusion power plant that can produce more power than it consumes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Information Dynamics and The Arrow of Time

Time appears to pass irreversibly. In light of CPT symmetry, the Universe's initial condition is thought to be somehow responsible. We propose a model, the stochastic partitioned cellular automaton (SPCA), in which to study the mechanisms and consequences of emergent irreversibility. While their most natural definition is probabilistic, we show that SPCA dynamics can be made deterministic and reversible, by attaching randomly initialized degrees of freedom. This property motivates analogies to classical field theories. We develop the foundations of non-equilibrium statistical mechanics on SPCAs. Of particular interest are the second law of thermodynamics, and a mutual information law which proves fundamental in non-equilibrium settings. We believe that studying the dynamics of information on SPCAs will yield insights on foundational topics in computer engineering, the sciences, and the philosophy of mind. As evidence of this, we discuss several such applications, including an extension of Landauer's principle, and sketch a physical justification of the causal decision theory that underlies the so-called psychological arrow of time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicist observes the first unpaired Weyl magnetic monopole

Similar to a magnet that always has both south and north poles, a kind of special quasiparticles in condensed matter called "Weyl Fermions" always appear in pairs with opposite chirality. There had been no experimental report that unpaired Weyl points exist in condensed matter until recently, a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) physicist observed the first unpaired singular Weyl magnetic monopole in a specific kind of single crystalline solid.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dipolar magnetic fields in binaries and gravitational waves

Adrien Bourgoin (1 and 2), Christophe Le Poncin-Lafitte (1), Stéphane Mathis (2), Marie-Christine Angonin (1) ((1) SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS, Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ. Paris 06, LNE, Paris, France, (2) Département d'Astrophysique-AIM, CEA/DRF/IRFU, CNRS/INSU, Université Paris-Saclay, Université de Paris, Gif-sur-Yvette, France) The LISA mission will observe...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Stability and dynamics across magnetic phases of nonlinear excitations in two-dimensional spinor Bose-Einstein condensates

The static properties, i.e., existence and stability, as well as the quench-induced dynamics of nonlinear excitations of the vortex-bright type appearing in two-dimensional harmonically confined spin-1 Bose-Einstein condensates are investigated. Linearly stable vortex-bright-vortex and bright-vortex-bright solutions arise in both antiferromagnetic and ferromagnetic spinor gases upon quadratic Zeeman energy shift variations. The precessional motion of such coherent structures is subsequently monitored dynamically. Deformations of the above configurations across the relevant transitions are exposed and discussed in detail. It is further found that stationary states involving highly quantized vortices can be realized in both settings. Spatial elongations, precessional motion and spiraling of the nonlinear excitations when exposed to finite temperatures and upon crossing the distinct phase boundaries, via quenching of the quadratic Zeeman coefficient, are unveiled. Spin-mixing processes triggered by the quench lead, among others, to changes in the waveform of the ensuing configurations. Our findings reveal an interplay between pattern formation and spin-mixing processes being accessible in contemporary cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microscopic polarization and magnetization fields: Including spin effects

We extend a microscopic theory of polarization and magnetization to include the spin degree of freedom of the electrons. We include a general spin orbit coupling and Zeeman interaction term to account for the modifications to the dynamics upon treating the electrons as spinful particles. We find a contribution to the magnetization due to the intrinsic angular momentum of the electrons. Additionally, the charge current gains a component transverse to both this intrinsic magnetization and the electric field of the crystal lattice. The microscopic polarization and magnetization fields are introduced throughout an extended system using a set of orthogonal orbitals associated with each site. As well free charge and current density fields are introduced associated with charge movement from site to site. The sites act as natural expansion points for the microscopic fields allowing for the evaluation of multipole moments associated with the polarization and magnetization fields. Associated with the dipole moments are the respective macroscopic polarization and magnetization fields, from which we can extract various response tensors. We focus on topologically trivial insulators in the limit of uniform fields to recover the magnetoelectric polarizability (MP) tensor, which contains the accepted expression for the orbital magnetoelectric polarizability (OMP) tensor as well as an added explicitly spin dependent contribution. This general framework can then be extended to finite frequency responses.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral string theories as an interpolation between strings and particles

A new set of boundary conditions for string propagators is proposed in this paper. The boundary conditions are parametrized by a complex number $\lambda$. Under these new boundary conditions, the left-moving and right-moving modes are treated unequally. Thus, we called them chiral string theories. If $\lambda = -1$, the spectrum of such theory truncates to a finite number, and therefore it becomes a different description of supergravity. We found the spectrum of chiral string theories by requiring that the vertex operators are conformally invariant. In addition, we also calculate the amplitudes for arbitrary $\lambda$. The amplitudes are expressed as a product of open string amplitudes which are similar to the KLT relation. The unitarity of these theories are investigated. However, we found out that except for $\lambda = \pm 1$, all other theories are not unitary; i.e., only the supergravity and ordinary strings are unitary. Although most of the chiral strings are not physical, they still serve as a valuable tool in studying the relation between particle theories and string theories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chirality-dependent topological states in twisted double bilayer graphene

Minhao He, Jiaqi Cai, Ya-Hui Zhang, Yang Liu, Yuhao Li, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, David H. Cobden, Matthew Yankowitz, Xiaodong Xu. The properties of van der Waals (vdW) crystals and heterostructures depend sensitively on their layer stacking configuration. The twist angle and lattice mismatch between constituent vdW sheets have been shown to be crucial parameters influencing the strongly correlated and topological states of matter in moiré materials. Here, we demonstrate a new approach for controlling these emergent states by altering the stacking chirality of the moiré structure. We study twisted double bilayer graphene (tDBG) in an AB-BA stacking configuration (i.e., with the component Bernal bilayers rotated by nearly 60°) and observe topological and symmetry-broken states that are absent in AB-AB stacked tDBG. In particular, we observe an anomalous Hall effect (AHE) at filling factor {\nu} = 3 (i.e., 3 electrons per moiré cell), implying a correlated ground state that spontaneously breaks time-reversal symmetry. In addition, at fractional filling {\nu} = 7/2, a robust symmetry-broken Chern insulator (SBCI) state associated with translational symmetry breaking emerges upon applying a magnetic field, concomitant with an AHE at zero field. Our results motivate future experiments in which the stacking chirality is employed as an important new degree of freedom for controlling the strongly correlated and topological phase diagram of other moiré materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The role of the chiral anomaly in polarized deeply inelastic scattering II: Topological screening and transitions from emergent axion-like dynamics

In [1], we demonstrated that structure function $g_1(x_B,Q^2)$ measured in polarized deeply inelastic scattering (DIS) is dominated by the triangle anomaly in both Bjorken ($Q^2\rightarrow 0)$ and Regge ($x_B\rightarrow 0$) asymptotics. In the worldline formulation of quantum field theory, the triangle anomaly arises from the imaginary part of the worldline effective action. We show explicitly how a Wess-Zumino-Witten term coupling the topological charge density to a primordial isosinglet ${\bar \eta}$ arises in this framework. We demonstrate the fundamental role played by this contribution both in topological mass generation of the $\eta^\prime$ and in the cancellation of the off-forward pole arising from the triangle anomaly in the proton's helicity $\Sigma(Q^2)$. We recover the striking result by Shore and Veneziano that $\Sigma\propto \sqrt{\chi'(0)}$, where $\chi'$ is the slope of the QCD topological susceptibility in the forward limit. We construct an axion-like effective action for $g_1$ at small $x_B$ that describes the interplay between gluon saturation and the topology of the QCD vacuum. In particular, we outline the role of "over-the-barrier" sphaleron-like transitions in spin diffusion at small $x_B$. Such topological transitions can be measured in polarized DIS at a future Electron-Ion Collider.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Electrons on the edge: the story of an intrinsic magnetic topological insulator

(Nanowerk News) An intrinsic magnetic topological insulator MnBi2Te4 has been discovered with a large band gap, making it a promising material platform for fabricating ultra-low-energy electronics and observing exotic topological phenomena. Hosting both magnetism and topology, ultra-thin (only several nanometers in thickness) MnBi2Te4 was found to have a large band-gap...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Simulation of plasma emission in magnetized plasmas

The recent Parker Solar Probe (PSP) observations of type III radio bursts show that the effects of finite background magnetic field can be an important factor in the interpretation of data. In the present paper, the effects of background magnetic field on the plasma emission process, which is believed to be the main emission mechanism for solar coronal and interplanetary type III radio bursts, are investigated by means of the particle-in-cell simulation method. The effects of ambient magnetic field are systematically surveyed by varying the ratio of plasma frequency to electron gyro-frequency. The present study shows that for a sufficiently strong ambient magnetic field, the wave-particle interaction processes lead to a highly field-aligned longitudinal mode excitation and anisotropic electron velocity distribution function, accompanied by a significantly enhanced plasma emission at the second harmonic plasma frequency. For such a case, the polarization of the harmonic emission is almost entirely in the sense of extraordinary mode. On the other hand, for moderate strengths of the ambient magnetic field, the interpretation of the simulation result is less than clear. The underlying nonlinear mode coupling processes indicate that to properly understand and interpret the simulation results require sophisticated analyses involving interactions among magnetized plasma normal modes including the two transverse modes of the magneto-active plasma, namely, extraordinary and ordinary modes, as well as electron-cyclotron-whistler, plasma oscillation, and upper-hybrid modes. At present, a nonlinear theory suitable for quantitatively analyzing such complex mode-coupling processes in magnetized plasmas is incomplete, which calls for further theoretical research, but the present simulation results could provide a guide for future theoretical efforts.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the equations of warped disc dynamics

The 1-D evolution equations for warped discs come in two flavors: For very viscous discs the internal torque vector G is uniquely determined by the local conditions in the disc, and warps tend to damp out rapidly if they are not continuously driven. For very inviscid discs, on the other hand, G becomes a dynamic quantity, and a warp will propagate through the disc as a wave. The equations governing both regimes are usually treated separately. A unified set of equations was postulated recently by Martin et al. (2019), but not yet derived from the underlying physics. The standard method for deriving these equations is based on a perturbation series expansion, which is a powerful, but somewhat abstract technique. A more straightforward method is to employ the warped shearing box framework of Ogilvie and Latter (2013), which so far has not yet been used to derive the equations for the wavelike regime. The goal of this paper is to analyze the warped disc equations in both regimes using the warped shearing box framework, to derive a unified set of equations, valid for small warps, and to discuss how our results can be interpreted in terms of the affine tilted-slab approach of Ogilvie (2018).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Gesture Recognition

The Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) research field is an important topic in machine learning that has been deeply investigated thanks to the rise of computing power in the last years. The first time, it is possible to use machine learning to classify images and/or videos instead of the traditional computer vision algorithms. The aim of this project is to builda symbiosis between a convolutional neural network (CNN)[1] and a recurrent neural network (RNN) [2] to recognize cultural/anthropological Italian sign language gestures from videos. The CNN extracts important features that later areused by the RNN. With RNNs we are able to store temporal information inside the model to provide contextual information from previous frames to enhance the prediction accuracy. Our novel approach uses different data augmentation techniquesand regularization methods from only RGB frames to avoid overfitting and provide a small generalization error.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Translatory and rotatory motion of Exchange-Bias capped Janus particles controlled by dynamic magnetic field landscapes

Rico Huhnstock, Meike Reginka, Andreea Tomita, Maximilian Merkel, Kristina Dingel, Dennis Holzinger, Bernhard Sick, Michael Vogel, Arno Ehresmann. Magnetic Janus particles (MJPs), fabricated by covering a non-magnetic spherical particle with a hemispherical magnetic in-plane exchange-bias layer system cap, display an onion magnetization state for comparably large diameters of a few microns. In this work, the motion characteristics of these MJPs will be investigated when they are steered by a magnetic field landscape over prototypical parallel-stripe domains, dynamically varied by superposed external magnetic field pulse sequences, in an aqueous medium. We demonstrate, that due to the engineered magnetization state in the hemispherical cap, a comparably fast, directed particle transport and particle rotation can be induced. Additionally, by modifying the frequency of the applied pulse sequence and the strengths of the individual field components, we observe a possible separation between a combined or an individual occurrence of these two types of motion. Our findings bear importance for lab-on-a-chip systems, where particle immobilization on a surface via analyte bridges shall be used for low concentration analyte detection and a particle rotation over a defined position of a substrate may dramatically increase the immobilization (and therefore analyte detection) probability.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of the quark anomalous magnetic moment in the chiral symmetry restoration: magnetic catalysis and inverse magnetic catalysis

In this work, we consider the effect of a constant anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks in the SU(2) Nambu--Jona-Lasinio model in the mean field approximation. To this end, we use the Schwinger {\it ansatz}, which represents a linear magnetic field term in the Lagrangian. A regularization method inspired in the vacuum magnetic regularization (VMR) is adopted to avoid ultraviolet divergences. Our results indicate a smooth decrease of the pseudocritical temperature and quark condensates for magnetic fields $B \leq 0.1$ GeV$^2$ when a sizable AMM is considered. We found only a small window for Inverse Magnetic Catalysis (IMC), in contradiction with NJL predictions made in the literature. For a low value of AMM, we observe for all ranges of magnetic fields considered that the pseudocritical temperature increases with the magnetic field, indicating only Magnetic Catalysis (MC). In our approach, for nonvanishing quark AMM, the chiral symmetry restoration happens always as a smooth crossover and never turns into a first order phase transition.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy