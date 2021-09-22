Hopfion Dynamics in Chiral Magnets

The recent Parker Solar Probe (PSP) observations of type III radio bursts show that the effects of finite background magnetic field can be an important factor in the interpretation of data. In the present paper, the effects of background magnetic field on the plasma emission process, which is believed to be the main emission mechanism for solar coronal and interplanetary type III radio bursts, are investigated by means of the particle-in-cell simulation method. The effects of ambient magnetic field are systematically surveyed by varying the ratio of plasma frequency to electron gyro-frequency. The present study shows that for a sufficiently strong ambient magnetic field, the wave-particle interaction processes lead to a highly field-aligned longitudinal mode excitation and anisotropic electron velocity distribution function, accompanied by a significantly enhanced plasma emission at the second harmonic plasma frequency. For such a case, the polarization of the harmonic emission is almost entirely in the sense of extraordinary mode. On the other hand, for moderate strengths of the ambient magnetic field, the interpretation of the simulation result is less than clear. The underlying nonlinear mode coupling processes indicate that to properly understand and interpret the simulation results require sophisticated analyses involving interactions among magnetized plasma normal modes including the two transverse modes of the magneto-active plasma, namely, extraordinary and ordinary modes, as well as electron-cyclotron-whistler, plasma oscillation, and upper-hybrid modes. At present, a nonlinear theory suitable for quantitatively analyzing such complex mode-coupling processes in magnetized plasmas is incomplete, which calls for further theoretical research, but the present simulation results could provide a guide for future theoretical efforts.

