Dynamic Behaviors and Training Effects in TiN/Ti/HfO$_x$/TiN Nanolayered Memristors with Controllable Quantized Conductance States: Implications for Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing Devices

The laser-induced alignment and orientation (A&O) dynamics of the CH$_3$X (X = F, Cl, Br, I) molecules is investigated. Best practices for A&O simulations are determined, involving the quantum-chemical determination of molecular parameters necessary for accurate dynamics simulations. Special emphasis is given to the role the molecular properties and pulse parameters play in laser-induced dynamics, providing insight into possible control schemes for preferred A&O dynamics. It is shown that for accurate A&O dynamics simulations it is necessary to employ large basis sets and high levels of electron correlation when computing rotational constants, dipole moments, and polarizabilities. Benchmark-quality values of these molecular parameters are presented for the CH$_3$X (X = F, Cl, Br, I) molecules, obtained with the help of the focal-point analysis (FPA) technique and explicit electronic-structure computations utilizing the gold-standard CCSD(T) approach and basis sets up to quintuple-zeta quality. The benchmark FPA results include core-correlation contributions and, in particular, relativistic effects for CH$_3$Br and CH$_3$I. The effect of halogen substitution on the A&O dynamics within the CH$_3$X series is explored. It is shown that if an 800 nm femtosecond optical pulse induces the rotational alignment of the CH$_3$X molecules, the different behavior of the molecules is mostly caused by the differences in their polarizability anisotropy, in other terms, the size of the halogen atom. In contrast, the A&O dynamics of the CH$_3$X series induced by an intense few-cycle THz pulse is mostly governed by changes in the rotational constants, due to the similar dipole moment of the CH$_3$X molecules. The contribution of rotational states having different symmetry, weighted by their nuclear spin statistical weights, zo the A&O dynamics is also revealed.

