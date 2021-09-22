CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic field induced Valley-Polarized Quantum Anomalous Hall Effects in Ferromagnetic van der Waals Heterostructures

By Fangyang Zhan, Baobing Zheng, Xiaoliang Xiao, Jing Fan, Xiaozhi Wu, Rui Wang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The valley-polarized quantum anomalous Hall effect (VQAHE) attracts intensive interest since it uniquely combines valleytronics and spintronics with nontrivial band topology. Here, based on first-principles calculations and Wannier-function-based tight-binding (WFTB) model, we reveal that valley-based Hall effects and especially the VQAHE induced by the Zeeman exchange energy of magnetic fields can occur in two-dimensional (2D) ferromagnetic van der Waals heterostructures (vdWHs). The results show that considerable valley-splitting induced by the Zeeman exchange energy can drive these vdWHs generating the valley anomalous Hall effect and then the VQAHE. The chiral edge states and quantized Hall conductance are utilized to confirm the presence of VQAHE. Besides, it is also found that external electric fields (or tuning interlayer distances) can facilitate the realization of VQAHE, and thus we present a phase diagram in a broad parameter regime of magnetic fields and electric fields (or interlayer distances). Our work not only offers a class of ferromagnetic vdWHs to realize various valley-based Hall phases, but also can guide advancements for designing topological devices with spin-valley filtering effects based on the VQAHE.

arxiv.org

Particle-Hole Symmetry and the Reentrant Integer Quantum Hall Wigner Solid

The interplay of strong Coulomb interactions and of topology is currently under intense scrutiny in various condensed matter and atomic systems. One example of this interplay is the phase competition of fractional quantum Hall states and the Wigner solid in the two-dimensional electron gas. Here we report a Wigner solid at $\nu=1.79$ and its melting due to fractional correlations occurring at $\nu=9/5$. This Wigner solid, that we call the reentrant integer quantum Hall Wigner solid, develops in a range of Landau level filling factors that is related by particle-hole symmetry to the so called reentrant Wigner solid. We thus find that the Wigner solid in the GaAs/AlGaAs system straddles the partial filling factor $1/5$ not only at the lowest filling factors, but also near $\nu=9/5$. Our results highlight the particle-hole symmetry as a fundamental symmetry of the extended family of Wigner solids and paint a complex picture of the competition of the Wigner solid with fractional quantum Hall states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spin-Current Instability at a Magnetic Domain Wall in a Ferromagnetic Superfluid: a Generation Mechanism of Eccentric Fractional Skyrmions

Spinful superfluids of ultracold atoms are ideal for investigating the intrinsic properties of spin current and texture because they are realized in an isolated, nondissipative system free from impurities, dislocations, and thermal fluctuations. This study theoretically reveals the impact of spin current on a magnetic domain wall in spinful superfluids. An exact wall solution is obtained in the ferromagnetic phase of a spin-1 Bose--Einstein condensate with easy-axis anisotropy at zero temperature. The bosonic-quasiparticle mechanics analytically show that the spin current along the wall becomes unstable if the spin-current velocity exceeds the criteria, leading to complicated situations because of the competition between transverse magnons and ripplons. Our direct numerical simulation reveals that this system has a mechanism to generate an eccentric fractional skyrmion, which has a fractional topological charge, but its texture is not similar to that of a meron. This mechanism is in contrast to the generation of conventional skyrmions in easy-axis magnets [S. K. Kim and Y. Tserkovnyak, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 119}$, 047202 (2017)]. The theoretical findings can be examined in the same situation as in a recent experiment on ultracold atoms and indicate unexplored similar phenomena in different physical systems, such as chiral superfluids and superconductors, magnets, spintronics, and particle physics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions drive topological Hall effect in a Shastry-Sutherland magnet

The Shastry-Sutherland model and its generalizations have been shown to capture emergent complex magnetic properties from geometric frustration in several quasi-two-dimensional quantum magnets. Using an $sd$ exchange model, we show here that metallic Shastry-Sutherland magnets can exhibit topological Hall effect driven by magnetic skyrmions under realistic conditions. The magnetic properties are modelled with competing symmetric Heisenberg and asymmetric Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya exchange interactions, while a coupling between the spins of the itinerant electrons and the localized moments describes the magnetotransport behavior. Our results, employing complementary Monte Carlo simulations and a novel machine learning analysis to investigate the magnetic phases, provide evidence for field-driven skyrmion crystal formation for extended range of Hamiltonian parameters. By constructing an effective tight-binding model of conduction electrons coupled to the skyrmion lattice, we clearly demonstrate the appearance of topological Hall effect. We further elaborate on effects of finite temperatures on both magnetic and magnetotransport properties.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Magnetic field turns handed superconductor into liquid crystal-like nematic state

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) in Hamburg and RWTH Aachen University have suggested a surprising connection between the nematic behavior of a superconductor in a magnetic field — a state that resembles liquid crystals used in LCDs — and its spiral-like groundstate in the absence of the field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Laser-assisted binding of ultracold polar molecules with Rydberg atoms in the van der Waals regime

We study ultracold long-range collisions of heteronuclear alkali-metal dimers with a reservoir gas of alkali-metal Rydberg atoms in a two-photon laser excitation scheme. In a low density regime where molecules remain outside the Rydberg orbits of the reservoir atoms, we show that the two-photon photoassociation (PA) of the atom-molecule pair into a long-range bound trimer state is efficient over a broad range of atomic Rydberg channels. As a case study, we obtain the PA lineshapes for the formation of trimers composed of KRb molecules in the rovibrational ground state and excited Rb atoms in the asymptotic Rydberg levels $n^{2}S_j$ and $n^{2}D_j$, for $n=20-80$. We predict atom-molecule binding energies in the range $10-10^3$ kHz for the first vibrational state below threshold. The average trimer formation rate is order $10^8\, {\rm s}^{-1}$ at 1.0 $\mu$K, and depends weakly on the principal quantum number $n$. Our results set the foundations for a broader understanding of exotic long range collisions of dilute molecules in ultracold atomic Rydberg reservoirs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Confining and chiral properties of QCD in extremely strong magnetic fields

We investigate, by numerical lattice simulations, the static quark-antiquark potential, the flux tube properties and the chiral condensate for $N_f = 2+1$ QCD with physical quark masses in the presence of strong magnetic fields, going up to $eB = 9$ GeV$^2$, with continuum extrapolated results. The string tension for quark-antiquark separations longitudinal to the magnetic field is suppressed by one order of magnitude at the largest explored magnetic field with respect to its value at zero magnetic background, but is still non-vanishing; in the transverse direction, instead, the string tension is enhanced but seems to reach a saturation at around 50 % of its value at $B = 0$. The flux tube shows a consistent suppression/enhancement of the overall amplitude, with mild modifications of its profile. Finally, we observe magnetic catalysis in the whole range of explored fields with a behavior compatible with a lowest Landau level approximation, in particular with a linear dependence of the chiral condensate on $B$ which is in agreement, within errors, with that already observed for $eB \sim 1$ GeV$^2$.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Water and Quantum Magnets Share Critical Physics – May Have Consequences for Quantum Computing

Water can freeze from liquid to solid ice or boil into a gas. In the kitchen these “phase transitions” aren’t smooth, but their discontinuous nature is smoothed out at high pressure. An international team of physicists led by EPFL has now discovered the same behavior in certain quantum magnets, which may have consequences for the technology of qubits.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cloud Motion and magnetic fields: Four clouds in the Cepheus Flare region

The Cepheus Flare region consists of a group of dark cloud complexes that are currently active in star formation. The aim of this work is to estimate the motion of four clouds, L1147/1158, L1172/1174, L1228 and L1251 located at relatively high Galactic latitude (b $\gt$ 14$^{\circ}$) in the Cepheus Flare region. We study the relationship between the motion of the cloud with respect to the magnetic field and the clump orientations with respect to both the magnetic field and the motion. We estimated the motion of the molecular clouds using the proper motion and the distance estimates of the young stellar objects (YSOs) associated with them using the Gaia EDR3 data. By assuming that the YSOs are associated with the clouds and share the same velocity, the projected direction of motion of the clouds are estimated. We estimated a distance of 371$\pm$22 pc for L1228 and 340$\pm$ 7 pc for L1251 implying that all four complexes are located at almost the same distance. Assuming that both the clouds and YSOs are kinematically coupled, we estimated the projected direction of motion of the clouds using the proper motions of the YSOs. All the clouds in motion are making an offset of $\sim$ 30$^{\circ}$ with respect to the ambient magnetic fields except in L1172/1174 where the offset is $\sim$ 45$^{\circ}$. In L1147/1158, the starless clumps are found to be oriented predominantly parallel to the magnetic fields while prestellar clumps show random distribution. In L1172/1174, L1228 and L1251,the clumps are oriented randomly with respect to magnetic field. With respect to the motion of the clouds, there is a marginal trend that the starless clumps are oriented more parallel in L1147/1158 and L1172/1174. In L1228, the clumps major axis are oriented more randomly. In L1251, we find a bimodal trend in case of starless clumps.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Highly Tunable Magnetic and Magnetotransport Properties of Exchange Coupled Ferromagnet/Antiferromagnet-based Heterostructures

Sri Sai Phani Kanth Arekapudi, Daniel Bülz, Fabian Ganss, Fabian Samad, Chen Luo, Dietrich R. T. Zahn, Kilian Lenz, Georgeta Salvan, Manfred Albrecht, Olav Hellwig. Antiferromagnets (AFMs) with zero net magnetization are proposed as active elements in future spintronic devices. Depending on the critical thickness of the AFM thin films and the measurement temperature, bimetallic Mn-based alloys and transition metal oxide-based AFMs can host various coexisting ordered, disordered, and frustrated AFM phases. Such coexisting phases in the exchange coupled ferromagnetic (FM)/AFM-based heterostructures can result in unusual magnetic and magnetotransport phenomena. Here, we integrate chemically disordered AFM IrMn3 thin films with coexisting AFM phases into complex exchange coupled MgO(001)/Ni3Fe/IrMn3/Ni3Fe/CoO heterostructures and study the structural, magnetic, and magnetotransport properties in various magnetic field cooling states. In particular, we unveil the impact of rotating the relative orientation of the disordered and reversible AFM moments with respect to the irreversible AFM moments on the magnetic and magnetoresistance properties of the exchange coupled heterostructures. We further found that the persistence of AFM grains with thermally disordered and reversible AFM order is crucial for achieving highly tunable magnetic properties and multi-level magnetoresistance states. We anticipate that the introduced approach and the heterostructure architecture can be utilized in future spintronic devices to manipulate the thermally disordered and reversible AFM order at the nanoscale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microscopic polarization and magnetization fields: Including spin effects

We extend a microscopic theory of polarization and magnetization to include the spin degree of freedom of the electrons. We include a general spin orbit coupling and Zeeman interaction term to account for the modifications to the dynamics upon treating the electrons as spinful particles. We find a contribution to the magnetization due to the intrinsic angular momentum of the electrons. Additionally, the charge current gains a component transverse to both this intrinsic magnetization and the electric field of the crystal lattice. The microscopic polarization and magnetization fields are introduced throughout an extended system using a set of orthogonal orbitals associated with each site. As well free charge and current density fields are introduced associated with charge movement from site to site. The sites act as natural expansion points for the microscopic fields allowing for the evaluation of multipole moments associated with the polarization and magnetization fields. Associated with the dipole moments are the respective macroscopic polarization and magnetization fields, from which we can extract various response tensors. We focus on topologically trivial insulators in the limit of uniform fields to recover the magnetoelectric polarizability (MP) tensor, which contains the accepted expression for the orbital magnetoelectric polarizability (OMP) tensor as well as an added explicitly spin dependent contribution. This general framework can then be extended to finite frequency responses.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum magnetism of ferromagnetic spin dimers in $α$-KVOPO$_4$

Prashanta K. Mukharjee, K. Somesh, K. M. Ranjith, M. Baenitz, Y. Skourski, D. T. Adroja, D. Khalyavin, A. A. Tsirlin, R. Nath. Magnetism of the spin-$\frac12$ $\alpha$-KVOPO$_4$ is studied by thermodynamic measurements, $^{31}$P nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), neutron diffraction, and density-functional band-structure calculations. Ferromagnetic Curie-Weiss temperature of $\theta_{\rm CW}\simeq 15.9$ K and the saturation field of $\mu_0H_s\simeq 11.3$ T suggest the predominant ferromagnetic coupling augmented by a weaker antiferromagnetic exchange that leads to a short-range order below 5 K and the long-range antiferromagnetic order below $T_{\rm N}\simeq 2.7$ K in zero field. Magnetic structure with the propagation vector $\mathbf k=(0,\frac12,0)$ and the ordered magnetic moment of 0.58 $\mu_B$ at 1.5 K exposes a non-trivial spin lattice where strong ferromagnetic dimers are coupled antiferromagnetically. The reduction in the ordered magnetic moment with respect to the classical value (1 $\mu_{\rm B}$) indicates sizable quantum fluctuations in this setting, despite the predominance of ferromagnetic exchange. We interpret this tendency toward ferromagnetism as arising from the effective orbital order in the folded chains of the VO$_6$ octahedra.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Diverse Magnetic Fields Revealed in Solar-Type Star-Forming Cores

Magnetic fields are ubiquitous throughout our Milky Way Galaxy and play a crucial role in all dynamics of interstellar medium. However, questions like how Solar-type stars form out of magnetized molecular clouds, whether the role of magnetic fields changes at various scales and densities of molecular clouds, and what factors can change the morphology of magnetic fields in low-mass dense cores still remain unclear.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Anomalous Transport Induced by Non-Hermitian Anomalous Berry Connection in Non-Hermitian Systems

Non-Hermitian materials can not only exhibit exotic energy band structures but also an anomalous velocity induced by non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection as predicted by the semiclassical equations of motion for Bloch electrons. However, it is not clear how the modified semiclassical dynamics modifies transport phenomena. Here, we theoretically demonstrate the emergence of anomalous oscillations driven by either an external dc or ac electric field arising from non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection. Moreover, it is a well-known fact that geometric structures of wave functions can only affect the Hall conductivity. However, we are surprised to find a non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection induced anomalous linear longitudinal conductivity independent of the scattering time. In addition, we show the existence of a second-order nonlinear longitudinal conductivity induced by the non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection, violating a well-known fact of the absence of a second-order nonlinear longitudinal conductivity in a Hermitian system with symmetric energy spectra. We illustrate these anomalous phenomena in a pseudo-Hermitian system with large non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection. Finally, we propose a practical scheme to realize the anomalous oscillations in an optical system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hard and soft materials: Putting consistent van der Waals density functionals to work

Carl M. Frostenson, Erik Jedvik Granhed, Vivekanand Shukla, Pär A. T. Olsson, Elsebeth Schroder, Per Hyldgaard. We present the idea and illustrate potential benefits of having a tool chain of closely related regular, unscreened and screened hybrid exchange-correlation (XC) functionals, all within the consistent formulation of the van der Waals density functional (vdW-DF) method [JPCM 32, 393001 (2020)]. Use of this chain of nonempirical XC functionals allows us to map when the inclusion of truly nonlocal exchange and of truly nonlocal correlation is important. Here we begin the mapping by addressing hard and soft material challenges: magnetic elements, perovskites, and biomolecular problems. We also predict the structure and polarization for a ferroelectric polymer. To facilitate this work and future broader explorations, we furthermore present a stress formulation for spin vdW-DF and illustrate use of a simple stability-modeling scheme to assert when the prediction of a soft mode (an imaginary-frequency vibrational mode, ubiquitous in perovskites and soft matter) implies a prediction of an actual low-temperature transformation.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A quantum Monte Carlo study of systems with effective core potentials and node nonlinearities

Haihan Zhou, Anthony Scemama, Guangming Wang, Abdulgani Annaberdiyev, Benjamin Kincaid, Michel Caffarel, Lubos Mitas. We study beryllium dihydride (BeH$_2$) and acetylene (C$_2$H$_2$) molecules using real-space diffusion Monte Carlo (DMC) method. The molecules serve as perhaps the simplest prototypes that illustrate the difficulties with biases in the fixed-node DMC calculations that might appear with the use of effective core potentials (ECPs) or other nonlocal operators. This is especially relevant for the recently introduced correlation consistent ECPs (ccECPs) for $2s2p$ elements. Corresponding ccECPs exhibit deeper potential functions due to higher fidelity to all-electron counterparts, which could lead to larger local energy fluctuations. We point out that the difficulties stem from issues that are straightforward to address by upgrades of basis sets, use of T-moves for nonlocal terms, inclusion of a few configurations into the trial function and similar. The resulting accuracy corresponds to the ccECP target (chemical accuracy) and it is in consistent agreement with independent correlated calculations. Further possibilities for upgrading the reliability of the DMC algorithm and considerations for better adapted and more robust Jastrow factors are discussed as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dipolar magnetic fields in binaries and gravitational waves

Adrien Bourgoin (1 and 2), Christophe Le Poncin-Lafitte (1), Stéphane Mathis (2), Marie-Christine Angonin (1) ((1) SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS, Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ. Paris 06, LNE, Paris, France, (2) Département d'Astrophysique-AIM, CEA/DRF/IRFU, CNRS/INSU, Université Paris-Saclay, Université de Paris, Gif-sur-Yvette, France) The LISA mission will observe...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Effects of grain alignment with magnetic fields on grain growth and the structure of dust aggregates

Dust grains are aligned with the interstellar magnetic field and drift through the interstellar medium (ISM). Evolution of interstellar dust is driven by grain motion. In this paper, we study the effect of grain alignment with magnetic fields and grain motion on grain growth in molecular clouds. We first discuss characteristic timescales of internal alignment (i.e., alignment of the grain axis with its angular momentum, ${\bf J}$) and external alignment (i.e., alignment of ${\bf J}$ with the magnetic field) and find the range of grain sizes that have efficient alignment. Then, we study grain growth for such aligned grains drifting though the gas. Due to the motion of aligned grains along the magnetic field, gas accretion would increase the grain elongation rather than decrease, as in the case of random orientation. Grain coagulation also gradually increases grain elongation, leading to the increase of elongation with the grain size. The coagulation of aligned grains can form dust aggregates that contain the elongated binaries comprising a pair of grains with parallel short axes. The presence of superparamagnetic iron clusters within dust grains enhances internal alignment and thus increases the maximum size of aligned grains from $\sim 2$ to $\sim 10\mu m$ for dense clouds of $n_{\rm H}\sim 10^{5}\rm cm^{-3}$. Determining the size of such aligned grains with parallel axes within a dust aggregate would be important to constrain the location of grain growth and the level of iron inclusions. We find that grains within dust aggregates in 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko obtained by {\it Rosetta} have the grain elongation increasing with the grain radius, which is not expected from coagulation by Brownian motion but consistent with the grain growth from aligned grains.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Layered Graphene with a Twist Displays Unique Quantum Confinement Effects in 2-D

Understanding how electrons move in 2-D layered material systems could lead to advances in quantum computing and communication. Scientists studying two different configurations of bilayer graphene—the two-dimensional (2-D), atom-thin form of carbon—have detected electronic and optical interlayer resonances. In these resonant states, electrons bounce back and forth between the two atomic planes in the 2-D interface at the same frequency. By characterizing these states, they found that twisting one of the graphene layers by 30 degrees relative to the other, instead of stacking the layers directly on top of each other, shifts the resonance to a lower energy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Proximity-Effect-Induced Anisotropic Superconductivity in Monolayer Ni-Pb Binary Alloy

Yen-Hui Lin, Chia-Hsiu Hsu, Iksu Jang, Chia-Ju Chen, Pok-Man Chiu, Deng-Sung Lin, Chien-Te Wu, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Po-Yao Chang, Pin-Jui Hsu. Proximity effect facilitates the penetration of Cooper pairs that permits superconductivity in normal metal, offerring a promising approach to turn heterogeneous materials into superconducting and develop exceptional quantum phenomena. Here, we have systematically investigated proximity-induced anisotropic superconductivity in monolayer Ni-Pb binary alloy by combining scanning tunneling microscopy/ spectroscopy(STM/STS) with theoretical calculations. By means of high temperature growth, the(3root3by3root3)R30o Ni-Pb surface alloy has been fabricated on the Pb(111), where the appearance of domain boundary as well as lattice transformation are further corroborated by the STM simulations. Given the high spatial and energy resolution, tunnelling conductance (dI/dU) spectra have resolved a reduced but anisotropic superconducting gap NiPb about 1.0 meV, in stark contrast to the isotropic Pb about 1.3 meV on the conventional Pb(111). In addition, the higher density of states at Fermi energy (D(EF)) of Ni-Pb surface alloy results in an enhancement of coherence peak height. According to the same Tc about 7.1 K with Pb(111) from the temperature dependent NiPb and a short decay length Ld about 3.55 nm from the spatially monotonic decrease of NiPb, both results are supportive for the proximity-induced superconductivity. Despite a lack of bulk counterpart, the atomic-thick Ni-Pb bimetallic compound opens a new pathway to engineer superconducting properties down to the low-dimensional limit, giving rise to the emergence of anisotropic superconductivity via proximity effect.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Zero Poisson' s Ratio and Suppressed Mechanical Anisotropy in BP/SnSe Van der Waals Heterostructure: A First-principles Study

Black phosphorene and its analogs have attracted intensive attention due to their unique puckered structures, anisotropic characteristics, and negative Poisson's ratio. The van der Waals heterostructures assembly by stacking different materials may show novel physical properties which the parent materials don't possess. In this work, the first-principles calculations were performed to study the mechanical properties of the BP/SnSe van der Waals heterostructure. Interestingly, a near-zero Poisson's ratio vzx was found in BP/SnSe heterostructure. In addition, compared to the parent materials BP and SnSe with strong in-plane anisotropic mechanical properties, the BP/SnSe heterostructure shows strongly suppressed anisotropy. Our findings suggest that the vdW heterostructure could show quite different mechanical properties from the parent materials and provide new opportunities for the mechanical applications of the heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY

