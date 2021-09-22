Magnetic field induced Valley-Polarized Quantum Anomalous Hall Effects in Ferromagnetic van der Waals Heterostructures

The Cepheus Flare region consists of a group of dark cloud complexes that are currently active in star formation. The aim of this work is to estimate the motion of four clouds, L1147/1158, L1172/1174, L1228 and L1251 located at relatively high Galactic latitude (b $\gt$ 14$^{\circ}$) in the Cepheus Flare region. We study the relationship between the motion of the cloud with respect to the magnetic field and the clump orientations with respect to both the magnetic field and the motion. We estimated the motion of the molecular clouds using the proper motion and the distance estimates of the young stellar objects (YSOs) associated with them using the Gaia EDR3 data. By assuming that the YSOs are associated with the clouds and share the same velocity, the projected direction of motion of the clouds are estimated. We estimated a distance of 371$\pm$22 pc for L1228 and 340$\pm$ 7 pc for L1251 implying that all four complexes are located at almost the same distance. Assuming that both the clouds and YSOs are kinematically coupled, we estimated the projected direction of motion of the clouds using the proper motions of the YSOs. All the clouds in motion are making an offset of $\sim$ 30$^{\circ}$ with respect to the ambient magnetic fields except in L1172/1174 where the offset is $\sim$ 45$^{\circ}$. In L1147/1158, the starless clumps are found to be oriented predominantly parallel to the magnetic fields while prestellar clumps show random distribution. In L1172/1174, L1228 and L1251,the clumps are oriented randomly with respect to magnetic field. With respect to the motion of the clouds, there is a marginal trend that the starless clumps are oriented more parallel in L1147/1158 and L1172/1174. In L1228, the clumps major axis are oriented more randomly. In L1251, we find a bimodal trend in case of starless clumps.

