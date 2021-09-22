Anaheim Ducks Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

The opening of training camp is akin to the first day of school – reconvening with familiar faces, reacquainting oneself with the ebbs and flows of a grueling hockey season, and a renewed opportunity to make a positive first impression. Being prominent Stanley Cup contenders, the Colorado Avalanche will have fewer opportunities to offer to those aspiring to crack the big club, but specific spots in the lineup remain up for grabs. In particular, the team is hoping one of several qualified candidates cements their claim to the second-line left wing, bottom-pair defenseman, and bottom-six forward openings. Now, let’s meet the contestants.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO