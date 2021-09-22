Anaheim Ducks Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster
The Anaheim Ducks announced today the roster for its 2021 Training Camp presented by FRESH N' LEAN, set to begin Thursday, Sept. 23 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. The Ducks 2021 camp roster features 29 Anaheim draft selections and five first-round picks from the last three NHL Drafts, including Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019), Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019), Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021). The 60-man camp roster includes 33 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders, and 13 Anaheim first-round selections and 15 first-round picks overall.www.sandiegogulls.com
Comments / 0