Union and Mueller Center return to full capacity
With the start of the Fall semester, many campus buildings have reopened after months of closure. The hours of operation for the Union, Mueller Center, Clubhouse Pub, Playhouse, J Building, and Rensselaer Student Auto Shop have been finalized and all buildings are accessible to the student population. The Union is open 8 am to 12 am Monday through Sunday. The Mueller Center’s hours vary throughout the week: 9 am to 11 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays, and 9 am to 7 pm on the weekends. The Clubhouse Pub will be open from 5 to 10 pm Monday through Sunday.poly.rpi.edu
