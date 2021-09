A woman accused of being part of a plot to sell steroids at a gym in Jefferson City is sentenced to probation after pleading down to a lesser charge. Amber Duenkel (formerly Gabriel) pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance on Monday and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. She had been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and her trial was scheduled to start this month.

