(Photo Courtesy of North Carolina Athletics) Coming out of a timeout following a North Carolina caused turnover late in the contest, Chris Gray’s shot went wide, and with just :31 seconds left on the clock, it appeared the Tar Heels has just seen their last possession of the season. However, 10 seconds later William Perry picked the Virginia pass out of the sky to give the Tar Heels one more chance at forcing overtime and extending their season – just as they had done a week earlier against Rutgers to advance to Championship Weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO