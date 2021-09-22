CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite announces new headquarters for Vehicle Accessories, Inc.

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Mesquite, TX – September 22, 2021 – On September 20, the Mesquite City Council passed a series of resolutions for Vehicle Accessories, Inc. to relocate its corporate headquarters to Mesquite, Texas by the end of 2022. This includes 315 new manufacturing jobs with an annual payroll of $13.5 million. Vehicle Accessories, Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of protective door edge guards, all-weather floor mats, splash guards, body side moldings, bumper protectors, and door sills for the automotive industry.

mesquite.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

James Campbell Company adds Denton Crossing to growing industrial portfolio

James Campbell Company has bought a two-building, 525,000-square-foot industrial park in Denton, adding to the company’s growing industrial presence in North Texas. The Hawai’i-based company bought Denton Crossing 3 and 4 from Scannell Properties for an undisclosed price. The buildings are located at 900 & 920 S. Western Blvd in Denton and were completed in 2020. Denton Crossing 3 is a 398,442-square-foot fully leased warehouse facility. Denton Crossing is a fully vacant warehouse space totaling 126,890-square-feet.
DENTON, TX
DFW Community News

Another New Business in Downtown Garland

The building at 700 Main Street, on the corner of Seventh and Main, former home of the Wild Grace Boutique, will be the future home of the Latham Bakery. Judging by their current location at 107 Main Street in Forney, the new business in Garland, opening in the Spring of 2022, will be much more than a bakery. At their Forney location they are open for business from 7 am until 7 pm, with light offerings for breakfast, lunch and early dinner. Being a South Garland High School graduate, owner Malinda Latham is no stranger to Garland. The new bakery should fit well among the variety of eateries and dining options in Downtown Garland.
DFW Community News

Stonebriar Grooming providing luxury pet care in Frisco

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. Stonebriar Grooming opened on July 13 at 1701 Legacy Road, Ste. 180,...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Sunnyvale, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
City
West, TX
Mesquite, TX
Business
DFW Community News

Rockwall Chamber hosts Iron Shot Classic Clay Shoot, recognizes winners, sponsors

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 24, 2021) – The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce hosts various signature programs each year to connect area business and community leaders in order to drive the local economy. On Friday, Sept. 24, the Rockwall Chamber hosted the 2021 Iron Shot Chamber Classic Clay Shoot. Thirty-six teams competed in the event, held at Texas Gun Ranch in Terrell. This annual clay shoot brings out sharpshooters from all types of businesses to see who has the best shot in Rockwall while also providing the perfect opportunity to network at our “Cigars & Cards” event following the shoot.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

New Investors in Downtown Garland

Real estate investor and movie director, Tom De Nolf, had been expressing his interest in purchasing 500 Main Street in Downtown Garland since the property was first vacated by the Peavy family and their Garland Furniture store. It is the most prominent corner in the historic downtown area, and there have been several prospective buyers, and even a contract or two on the property. On September 15 Tom De Nolf with business partner Candace Rubin closed on the sale and became the official new owners.
GARLAND, TX
DFW Community News

5 Locally Brewed Beers Dallas Drinkers Need to Try Right Now

Now that many of us are drinking at home a lot more than usual, it’s officially time to step up your at-home beer game. In this new series, we’ll be looking at five different beers from North Texas breweries — some brand new, some a little older, and some classics — that beer enthusiasts should be drinking right now.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Build#The Mesquite City Council#City Council Meeting#Alcott Logistics Station#Kinderhook Industries#Llc#The City Council#North Texas Division#Urban Logistics Realty
DFW Community News

Mesquite BRE hosts free Virtual Manufacturing Day on Oct. 8

Mesquite, TX – September 28, 2021 – The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Task Force will host a free Virtual Manufacturing Day for the manufacturing and related business community on Friday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker for the event is Darlena Kelly, the President of SimiDigi, which is a full-service workforce training and development company that uses 3D technology to improve the way companies communicate and train their employees digitally. The event will also include information on apprenticeships, how to collaborate with the new Mesquite ISD Vanguard High School, a manufacturing panel and more. Click here to register.
MESQUITE, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy