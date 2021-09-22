Mesquite announces new headquarters for Vehicle Accessories, Inc.

The building at 700 Main Street, on the corner of Seventh and Main, former home of the Wild Grace Boutique, will be the future home of the Latham Bakery. Judging by their current location at 107 Main Street in Forney, the new business in Garland, opening in the Spring of 2022, will be much more than a bakery. At their Forney location they are open for business from 7 am until 7 pm, with light offerings for breakfast, lunch and early dinner. Being a South Garland High School graduate, owner Malinda Latham is no stranger to Garland. The new bakery should fit well among the variety of eateries and dining options in Downtown Garland.

7 HOURS AGO