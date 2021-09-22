Mesquite announces new headquarters for Vehicle Accessories, Inc.
Mesquite, TX – September 22, 2021 – On September 20, the Mesquite City Council passed a series of resolutions for Vehicle Accessories, Inc. to relocate its corporate headquarters to Mesquite, Texas by the end of 2022. This includes 315 new manufacturing jobs with an annual payroll of $13.5 million. Vehicle Accessories, Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of protective door edge guards, all-weather floor mats, splash guards, body side moldings, bumper protectors, and door sills for the automotive industry.mesquite.bubblelife.com
