With profound sadness, we announce the passing of both John and Lorelei Foss. Our loving and devoted parents and friends to all whose lives they touched. Together in life and death, they both left us on September 11, 2021, at the age of 75. John grew up in Spring Grove, Minnesota, and attended St. Olaf College. Lorelei grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she attended the University of Minnesota. It was in college where both John and Lori met.