Campus Flu Shot Clinic for Faculty and Staff

Flu season is underway and can last until May. The best prevention is to get a flu vaccine. Did you know that the flu shot is offered at no cost at most local pharmacies when using University of Scranton health insurance? To encourage faculty & staff to get a flu vaccine, the Center for Health Education & Wellness in collaboration with Rite Aid will offer a Campus Flu Shot Clinic for employees on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Long Center Lobby from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. by appointment only.