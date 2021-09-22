CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Campus Flu Shot Clinic for Faculty and Staff

scranton.edu
 6 days ago

Flu season is underway and can last until May. The best prevention is to get a flu vaccine. Did you know that the flu shot is offered at no cost at most local pharmacies when using University of Scranton health insurance? To encourage faculty & staff to get a flu vaccine, the Center for Health Education & Wellness in collaboration with Rite Aid will offer a Campus Flu Shot Clinic for employees on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Long Center Lobby from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. by appointment only.

news.scranton.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Scranton, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Scranton, PA
Education
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccine#Health Education#Faculty#Rite Aid#A Campus Flu Shot Clinic#The Long Center Lobby#Non University#Flu Shot Consent Form#Chew#Flu Clinic

Comments / 0

Community Policy