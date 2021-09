ARTIST CALL TO ACTION: Submissions for the 38th annual Juried Art Show are due on Friday, Sept. 24. Judging by painter Jim McVicker (of Eureka) will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26; he will be selecting awards in key categories including Best of Show and the William Marlow Award for Painting. Artist Members are invited to attend the 3 p.m. reception and critique which will follow the judging.