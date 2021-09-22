CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Harvest Festival plans continue

 5 days ago

The North Fork Grange Hall is going ahead with plans for the Oct. 9 Harvest Festival at the Highland Art Center meadow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. though, due to COVID, the chili cookoff has been canceled for public safety. Vendors should contact Will Shaw at 623-0302 to reserve space.

