Harvest Festival plans continue

EXETER – The Festival of Trees (FOT) has been one of the most anticipated holiday events in town for over twenty years. Committee members have already been meeting and plans are underway for this year’s festival to be held at the Exeter Town Hall again. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the festival will be managed in a different way this year. The event will take place for two days: Wed., December 1, from 11:00-6:00 p.m. and Thurs., December 2, from 11:00- 8:00 p.m. All visitors will be required to wear masks inside the hall, a limited number of people will be admitted entrance throughout the day, and hand sanitizer will be made available. The biggest change will be that all the bidding and purchase of raffle tickets will be done online. This will allow a better traffic flow and an easier way to manage the silent auction.

EXETER, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO