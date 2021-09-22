A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Kylee and Kayla
Kylee and Kayla are bonded 5-month-old Lab-mix sisters. They each weigh approximately 14 pounds. “Kylee has large stand-up ears and a cropped tail. Her sister Kayla’s ears are down, but she is just as adorable. They are very timid and need each other for support,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “If they are separated, they get very stressed. When they first meet new people, they will try to hide, but after a few minutes, they are jumping all over you for attention. They have a gorgeous shiny black coat, thin body and long legs.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
