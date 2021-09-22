CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Kylee and Kayla

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylee and Kayla are bonded 5-month-old Lab-mix sisters. They each weigh approximately 14 pounds. “Kylee has large stand-up ears and a cropped tail. Her sister Kayla’s ears are down, but she is just as adorable. They are very timid and need each other for support,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “If they are separated, they get very stressed. When they first meet new people, they will try to hide, but after a few minutes, they are jumping all over you for attention. They have a gorgeous shiny black coat, thin body and long legs.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
mymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”
PETS
Mercury News

Pleasant Hill rescue puppy is having trouble sleeping alone

DEAR JOAN: My adult daughter is struggling with sleep deprivation because her new 4-month-old puppy won’t let her sleep through the night. Any tips?. She and her husband got a puppy Monday from a West County rescue group where the pup was used to sleeping in crate with rest of the litter. The pup wouldn’t sleep in its crate at its new home in Pleasant Hill and barked and whined at night. So my daughter brought the puppy to her bed where he snuggled and bumped against her head all night.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylee
KEAN-FM

These Beautiful Dogs Need A Forever Home Now Adopt One For Free

The Abilene Animal Shelter is having a "Clear The Shelter Sale" on dogs only, and for a very limited time. If you would love to adopt one of these gorgeous dogs, then you had better get to the Abilene Animal Shelter right now. Take a look at these beautiful babies.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
wfla.com

Finding Senior Dogs Forever Homes

Senior dogs, especially those with medical problems or disabilities, face a much greater chance of euthanasia at shelters than younger dogs because it is difficult to find adopters for them due to their shorter additional life expectancy and unknown veterinary costs. Most of these wonderful senior dogs will be able...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home
Dallas News

Mesquite Animal Services rescues over 100 dogs from one home

Staff at Mesquite Animal Services rescued 111 small-breed dogs Thursday from a single home after receiving report of a large number of dogs at the location. “The property owner surrendered the animals to the City, and we transported them to our shelter for impoundment and intake vaccines,” said Maria Martinez, director of Mesquite’s Neighborhood Services, in a city press release. “We worked with our rescue partners and by the end of the day, all the dogs left the shelter to begin their new journey.”
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society working to find forever home for Dorito

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take one look at her eyes, and it defies logic how Dorito is still available for adoption at the Toledo Humane Society. But according to a Facebook post, it’s been quite a chore to find the right family for the 2-year-old dog. The Humane Society said its made 11 Facebook posts and four Instagram posts for Dorito when a normal animal will be featured once or twice before they’re adopted.
TOLEDO, OH
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Lucy

A big girl with a big heart, this pooch just wants someone to give her a chance! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lucy, a 4 years old Maremma Sheepdog from Augusta, Maine. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, and knows basic commands. Lucy is a big dog and a guardian breed, so she needs a home without children in it. She is good with cats and other dogs, so wouldn’t mind sharing her new home with four-legged roommates.
AUGUSTA, ME
news-shield.com

Family Tries To Convince Their Giant Alaskan Malamute To Get In The Bath | The Dodo

Entire family coaxes giant malamute into bath ... even the cat helps ❤️. You can keep up with Emma, Amelia, Phil, Niko and Milo and all of their adventures on YouTube: thedo.do/malamutes. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Rosemary

She is a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a big sweetheart. Rosemary loves to cuddle and gives you the happiest face when you pet her ears.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Halo and Koala

Halo is a 3-year-old terrier mix found at a local park. Even though she’s a bit shy at first, it doesn’t take long for her spunky side to come out. She likes to play with toys and knows how to dance for a treat. She would love a dog companion, but prefers a home with no small animals. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy