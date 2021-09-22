CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Wheelchairs travel around the world

By Laura Bennett-Kimble, Contributing Editor
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, thousands of wheelchairs are thrown away in the U.S., while people in other countries go without the necessary mobility equipment that could help improve their lives. Here in Lake County, volunteers work with Joni and Friends Wheels for the World to collect, refurbish and distribute wheelchairs and walkers...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Brazilian Travels The World On Foot

Brazilian Matias Tartiere has a singular approach to life and travel. “Walking long distances through the deserts, forests, glaciers and towns of the world,” is how he describes his solo adventures. Tartiere, 37, has walked 5,944 miles through 23 countries since May 2017. Zenger caught up with him in Alaska, as he waited for government authorization, given pandemic restrictions, to […]
LIFESTYLE
wwnytv.com

Disabled Traveler Says Airline Destroyed His Wheelchair During Flight.

(InvestigateTV) - For people with disabilities, flying has become another obstacle because many have had their wheelchairs damaged or destroyed while traveling. In July 2020, Lanny Hill’s life changed forever after a work accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. “I was thinking, oh, I’m going to get better....
TRAVEL
Echo Press

Around the world: Daily marathoner stops in Alexandria

Have you ever run a 26.2-mile marathon? Try running a marathon — at least — a day. That's what one woman is doing as she aims to become the seventh person to run around the world. Marie Leautey, who is French, was in Alexandria last week on her continuing trip...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Interesting Engineering

Movable Bridges Around the World That You Cannot Unsee

Let's admit: Bridges are all just fascinating. The precise architecture and engineering behind them literally connect people and experiences. While we are already busy admiring different contemporary designs such as water bridges, it would be a shame if we missed out on movable ones. Originated in Medieval Europe, the number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
skepchick.org

How Teens Around the World are “Catching” Tourettes

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. I’ve long been fascinated by people who “fake” illnesses. It’s such a complicated mash-up of psychological disorders, real physical issues, medical neglect, marginalization — just a big mishmash of things I weirdly enjoy thinking about. I’ve talked in the past about how “chronic lyme” isn’t really a thing, despite thousands of people thinking they have it and a small industry of quacks willing to sell treatments for it. Chronic Lyme has all those attributes I mentioned — some of it may be psychological, I’m sure many of the “symptoms” are real physical pains the people experience, they’re often women who are often disbelieved and dismissed by medical professionals.
KIDS
The Independent

World Tourism Day: 7 ways to be a respectful traveller as restrictions ease

Following the scrapping of PCR Covid tests for fully vaccinated people entering the UK (from non-red list countries, commencing on October 4) and President Joe Biden relaxing travel restrictions in the US, airlines and travel companies have reported a massive surge in bookings.Hordes of holidaymakers are getting ready to jet off on what may well be their first overseas trip in more than 18 months – good news for a travel industry hit hard by the pandemic.However, it’s important to remember no matter where you go or how much you’re spending on your long-awaited holiday, there are some essential dos...
WORLD
Only In Illinois

Everyone In Illinois Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

When you think flea market, you generally think loads of junk no one really ever wanted, in bad condition – essentially, a giant garage sale. Well, you can erase that idea completely when it comes to the Kane County Flea Market. For $5 admission, you can see some of the coolest stuff ever. This isn’t […] The post Everyone In Illinois Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchairs#Volunteers#Around The World#South America#Charity#Chair Corps#Biblically#Friends
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
WCIA

750lb alligator caught by Central Illinois native

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a hunting trip that turned into a once-in-a-lifetime event. A man from Central Illinois went to Mississippi and came back with this 750lb alligator. Not only was the gator wide, it was also 13ft long. Jordan Hackl is from Warrensburg. He’s never been alligator...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
BoardingArea

Home Burglary Rates Around the World

Since the first time that the World Health Organization officially declared that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus had reached pandemic disease status during a media briefing which occurred on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, governments in many parts of the world responded by implementing mandatory quarantines, compulsory lockdowns, and involuntary required isolations on both citizens and visitors — as well as countless people who voluntarily took part in these activities out of an abundance of caution — over the past 18 months…
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
Q985

The Indoor Dinosaur World in Illinois You Totally Need to Take Your Kids To

Every kid, no matter which age or gender they are, has had an obsession with dinosaurs at one point in their lives. Heck, a lot of adults are still fascinated by them, (including myself), so if you have been looking for a totally encompassing, family-friendly experience into the age of the dinosaurs, look no further than Jurassic Gardens in Volo, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
97.9 KICK FM

I had no idea Illinois had an Ozarks and it’s Stunning!

I always just assumed that anything called "Ozarks" was in Missouri, but apparently Illinois has their own Ozarks and the area looks absolutely breath taking!. When I first moved to Quincy here in west central Illinois 2 and a half years ago from Chicago, one of the first things I realized was that everyone takes vacations to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. I have taken a vacation there last year and it really was fantastic, great bars, restaurants, water sports, and it was beautiful scenery, but I was shocked to learn that the Land of Lincoln has their own Ozarks!
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Pediatric Hospital Beds Becoming Harder To Find In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a time when more kids are getting sick, there are fewer pediatric hospital beds available to treat them. “It has been a long and draining ultramarathon for us,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association. Koranne says staffing is just one piece contributing to limited pediatric beds in the state. “They are tight. It’s because we’re seeing high medical volumes, we are seeing, you know, viruses in our community,” Koranne said. M Health Fairview notes respiratory illnesses, winter viruses like RSV, and mental health crises as factors that are keeping its system extremely busy. Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy