RTS for Sept 22

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

ADOPT A ROAD: Pennsylvania Businesses are invited to participate in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Road and Area Adoption Program. The program is available statewide for municipal roads, parks, neighborhood blocks, greenways, waterways and trails. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a sign recognizing the volunteers’ efforts and the adopting group commits to keeping their road or area clean by coordinating a litter pick up twice a year. Adopters can get free supplies through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania Program.

www.bradfordera.com

Bradford Era

DEP announces grant funds for environmental education

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $750,000 in available grant funding is available for environmental education projects. Additionally, DEP will hold a free webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. regarding this grant funding and staff will review the application process, offer tips, and answer questions. Registration is required.
HARRISBURG, PA
Bradford Era

Another record sales year for Pa. Liquor Control Board

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Even though many bars and restaurants have not moved to full operation, the pandemic continues to be very good for Pennsylvania coffers. People are drinking a lot more at home, as sales records are being smashed all around the country. The state Liquor Control Board, which oversees...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wuft.org

RTS Bus Riders Are Struggling With Detours (But There’s A New App For That)

Jordan Nicole Sandberg boarded the Route 16 RTS bus three days into the fall semester. She put her backpack down and settled in for a quick, familiar ride. A non-traditional UF student at the age of 28, Sandberg lives off-campus, only about two miles away from the school. The TransLoc app, which RTS previously told customers to use, instructed her to take the Route 16 bus straight to campus. But when the doors opened to let her off at what the bus driver told her was the last stop, she was at UF Health Shands Hospital.
CELL PHONES
thepressgroup.net

Grant consultant pulls in nearly $26,000 so far this year

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The township’s grant consultant says the town took in one grant — for upward of $26,000 — over the first eight months of 2021, and that it has applied for or is preparing applications for grants totaling nearly $700,000 for the township. In a report to the governing...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
Bradford Era

Smoking with kids in the car could get you fined in Pa.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker wants to discourage drivers from smoking in a vehicle while transporting a child, and the measure is gaining some support. The Senate Transportation Committee passed a bill Wednesday that would fine drivers for smoking in the car with a child under the age of 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bradford Era

Smethport parents raise concerns about masks, District responds

COVID-19 and masks are still topping the agenda at school board meetings around the state, and in Smethport Area School District, parents are concerned they are not being heard. On Sept. 7, a state-issued mandate went into effect requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks within buildings of school...
SMETHPORT, PA
The Morning Call

PennEast Pipeline Co. ends development of natural gas transmission line planned to cross Lehigh Valley

A consortium of energy companies that planned to build a natural gas pipeline across the Lehigh Valley has ceased development of the project, citing a lack of permits for the New Jersey section of the pipeline, according to a statement Monday. PennEast Pipeline Co. said that although it received federal approval for the 116-mile pipeline from Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey and ...
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
Bradford Era

Dush bill to provide relief from burdensome RTK requests

HARRISBURG — The Senate has adopted a bill designed to provide relief for municipalities, government agencies and school boards from costly document requests, according to Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, who sponsored the bill. “The state’s Right to Know Law ensures that our residents have access to the public records of...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Bradford Era

Environmental groups push Pa. to hike oil/gas bonds for well cleanup

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — State and national environmental groups are petitioning Pennsylvania’s environmental rule-making board to start requiring oil and gas companies to set aside enough money to plug their wells when they are tapped out. The Sierra Club, joined by five other organizations, is prompting the Environmental Quality Board to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bradford Era

Forest service approves permits for National Fuel

WARREN — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has approved the reauthorization and consolidation of special use permits held by National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. on the Allegheny National Forest. The reauthorizations will allow the corporations to continue the operations and maintenance of...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Bradford Era

Causer to offer veterans services at local offices

Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is again offering area veterans the opportunity to work with a representative from the American Legion to ensure they get the services and support they need. Due to changes initiated by the American Legion, appointments in the Bradford and Kane offices will be conducted virtually via...
BRADFORD, PA
Bradford Era

Hearing set on rural solar development

HARRISBURG – The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, chaired by Sen. Gene Yaw, will hold a public hearing on Friday, October 1 at 9 a.m. at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania to explore current policy approaches to solar development in rural Pennsylvania, and matters to consider when beginning and ending/decommissioning a solar project.
HARRISBURG, PA
Bradford Era

Dush urges public comment by Oct. 1

HARRISBURG — Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee Chairman Senator Cris Dush, R-Brookville, is urging Pennsylvanians to submit sworn testimony by Oct. 1 regarding problems they have personally experienced with the state’s election system. Voters should submit information only if they experienced irregularities or other election improprieties firsthand. State residents can share...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Bradford Era

Well Done to plug first orphaned well in Pa.

STATE COLLEGE — An orphaned well in a Bradford family’s yard is the first in a series of wells to be plugged through a partnership program of the Well Done Foundation. The foundation announced that it is working with Seneca Resources Co. LLC, the exploration and production segment of Western New York-based National Fuel Gas Co., on WDF’s first East Coast orphaned gas well plugging activity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

2021 election guide: Coloradans to vote on three statewide fiscal measures

While off-year elections typically center on local races and ballot issues, Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election on Nov. 2 will put three questions to voters statewide. Mail ballots will be sent to all registered Colorado voters beginning Oct. 8, and can be returned through the mail or via ballot drop boxes. To ensure your ballot is […] The post 2021 election guide: Coloradans to vote on three statewide fiscal measures appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has requested a presidential disaster declaration for the State of Maryland as a result of tornadoes and severe flash flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida. The governor designated the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) as the state coordinating agency for the request. “As our communities continue to recover … Continue reading "Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage" The post Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Harford needs campaign finance reform, not term limits | COMMENTARY

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman recently announced he wants to have members of the Harford County Council limited to two, consecutive, four-year terms apiece. It’s not terribly surprising that the idea has occurred to him. First, because he’s in the final months of his own similarly term-limited service as county executive. Second, because he’s proposed it before when he served on the ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

