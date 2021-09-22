RTS for Sept 22
ADOPT A ROAD: Pennsylvania Businesses are invited to participate in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Road and Area Adoption Program. The program is available statewide for municipal roads, parks, neighborhood blocks, greenways, waterways and trails. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a sign recognizing the volunteers’ efforts and the adopting group commits to keeping their road or area clean by coordinating a litter pick up twice a year. Adopters can get free supplies through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania Program.www.bradfordera.com
