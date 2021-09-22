RTS for Sept 22

Jordan Nicole Sandberg boarded the Route 16 RTS bus three days into the fall semester. She put her backpack down and settled in for a quick, familiar ride. A non-traditional UF student at the age of 28, Sandberg lives off-campus, only about two miles away from the school. The TransLoc app, which RTS previously told customers to use, instructed her to take the Route 16 bus straight to campus. But when the doors opened to let her off at what the bus driver told her was the last stop, she was at UF Health Shands Hospital.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO