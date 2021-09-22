Jeff Sadow: Pity these fools

Here’s another way in which Louisiana can take advantage of regarding the climate alarmism sweeping the Luddites of the world. Elite- and media-driven hype over the most recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report — built upon confirmation bias — has ratcheted up fear and panic among the overwhelmingly uninformed public or those of it in denial about the actual science behind climate study. So much among some, in fact, that they despair their current living situations as they envision fires, floods, gales, and possibly hordes of insects as part of their futures promised by their faith in catastrophic anthropogenic global warming.