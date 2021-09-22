Edward O'Boyle: Lying breaks trust, destroys unity
Parents know that children often resort to lying as a way to avoid taking responsibility for something they've said or done. They also know that children can be quite clever at lying such that it can be difficult to tell when a child is telling the truth or is lying. Further, they know that it is necessary to stop a child from becoming a habitual liar because it destroys trust in that child, and, in the extreme, a loss of trust can chip away at the very foundations of a family. Unlike a household, a family is not an organization. It is an organism. For that reason lying can destroy a family in the same way that a deadly virus can take a human life.
