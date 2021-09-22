Edward O'Boyle: Lying breaks trust, destroys unity

Daily Editor Panu and Staff Writer Linus braved the maze that is getting into Italian House to visit an event on lying and the law. On Friday, the Knight Institute for the First Amendment held their first “round table” to discuss how lies and democracies are related. “Lies and the Law” was the first event of a series that will go throughout the year, both online and in person. The series began with a discussion of three people known for their work about lies and democratic institutions: Quinta Jurecic, a senior editor at Lawfair, Masha Gessen, an author and staff writer at the New Yorker who writes about totalitarianism, and Sophia Rosenfeld, a professor of history at the University of Pennsylvania known for her work on the history of democracy. The event was moderated by Genevieve Lakier, a visiting scholar at the Knight Institute for the First Amendment at Columbia Law.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO