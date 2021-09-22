CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADECA seeks input about broadband access

By Nathan Prewett
Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is seeking input from residents about access to broadband services. Broadband services have expanded significantly since the COVID pandemic began. Programs such as ABC were one of others to be implemented to give people better access to the internet for learning and other functions.

