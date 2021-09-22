ADECA seeks input about broadband access

The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input on proposed changes to the 2022 Wyoming Fine and Performing Arts Content and Performance Standards at the request of the State Board of Education. The collected input will be shared with the State Board of Education. The proposed standards provide for 11 standards in five disciplines: dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts. The changes were developed by a review committee of 30 members, including educators, business members, community members, and a parent. There are several ways for the public to participate in providing input. They can complete the Fine and Performing Arts Standards Survey available online by November 3rd, they can attend a virtual public input meeting on October 11th between 4:30 and 6:00 pm (zoom information is available from the Department of Education), or they may attend a virtual public input meeting October 14th from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm also via zoom with that log-in information also available at the department’s website.

