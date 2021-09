For such an early-season cross country race, Robbie Jenkins and Lila Waters ran faster than expected in finishing second at the annual Monroe Parker Invitational. Jenkins, a Madison High School senior, was runner-up in the boys varsity meet, as was Langley High junior Waters in the girls varsity event, both held the morning of Sept. 11 on the 2.9-mile Burke Lake Park course. Their times were 15:22 and 18:31, respectively, well off the first-place finishes of 15:09 by Ryan Watson of Justice and Gillian Bushee’s 17:37 from Herndon.

MADISON, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO