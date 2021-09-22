CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter: GOP election probe must be challenged

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Republican legislators have subpoenaed your voting records and personal information, no matter who you are, where you live or how you voted. No matter that there is absolutely no evidence or even suspicion that you voted illegally, lawmakers are demanding that your personal information be given to a third party.

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Letter: Pursuing election audit will accomplish nothing

I just finished writing to my state legislators, begging them to help stop any efforts to conduct an Arizona-like “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election here in Pennsylvania. I did this not only because I don’t believe there was any fraud but because these audits will do nothing towards restoring voter confidence — the very guise under which they are being promoted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Congressional Democrats seek crushing tax hikes

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan is running ads on social media touting her plan to create jobs in Berks County by advocating for a tax credit solely for one local manufacturer. Meanwhile she and fellow Democratic Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean are in lockstep support of spending $3.5 trillion and raising a slew of taxes. They will likely vote to raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 26.5%.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Republicans Aim To Make Big Election Changes In Constitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that last year’s presidential contest was rigged against him. The Republican-penned measure passed the House State Government Committee on party lines, 15-10. One provision would toughen Pennsylvania’s existing identification requirements for a registered voter to cast a ballot, both in-person and by mail. Another provision would make the office of the state’s top election official, the secretary of state, into...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Scott Hutchinson
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: GOP has to cheat to win

Editor, Register-Mail: Thirty laws in 18 states recently passed electoral restrictions, some shifting power over elections to partisan entities, away from secretaries of state. This is NOT about voter fraud, NOT about voter-integrity, NOT about mail-in ballots or voter IDs; it's about making it easier for the GOP to undo election results they don't like, in future elections. WE THE PEOPLE, ARE NOT GONNA HAVE IT! The Senate GOP blocked a voting-rights bill 50 to 50, right after passing a bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The proposed "For the People Act," a pro-democracy bill bans partisan and racial gerrymandering. Millions of voters took to the streets Aug. 28, to march, calling for lawmakers to protect voting rights; the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's, "I Have a Dream" speech, in which King called for civil and economic rights, and for ending racism in America. The filibuster, a Jim Crow remnant, needs abolished; we at least need a carveout of the filibuster to pass needed legislation. "Voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere!"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview Daily News

Letter: The Left must show results for my vote

Legacy Democrats: 50 years of policy FAILURE on women’s health rights. 50 years of policy FAILURE on immigration. 50 years of policy FAILURE on climate and energy. I’m an independent who will never vote for radical Republican Nazis, but tell me what am I voting for on the left? FAILURE.
LONGVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Corruption#Gop#Republican
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Republicans must stop focus on bogus election fraud claims: Letters

I read with satisfaction your editorial of September 17 (“Elder was wrong to hype election fraud”) and agree wholeheartedly with it. It seems that for too many Republicans there are only two possible results of elections — either they have won in a landslide, or the Democrats rigged the vote count. Elder claimed he isn’t a politician, and his lack of political experience showed in how he conducted his losing campaign.
IRVINE, CA
Beaver County Times

Letter: Newsletter misleading on election legislation

Recently, I received state Rep. Josh Kail’s campaign promotion disguised as a newsletter, courtesy of the taxpayers’ dollars. I’d like to focus on the Voting Rights Protection Act part of the newsletter, which Gov. Wolf thankfully vetoed, and examine what he conveniently left out or misled you about. Although the...
ELECTIONS
Lancaster Online

On GOP seeking voter records (letter)

Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers want to have access to private and confidential (I thought) information, including voters’ driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of their Social Security number. This is seemingly all hackers need to mine all types of information in order to scam every citizen who voted. All...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

GOP Election Audit

Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee met Wednesday for a party-line vote on a subpoena for detailed information on who voted in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reading Eagle

Letter: Senators must protect our freedom to vote

Our freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up barriers that make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and President Joe Biden must do whatever it takes to swiftly get the For the People Act passed in the Senate and signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lancaster Online

GOP behavior on COVID-19 (letter)

I am beginning to think a deeply disturbing thought: I believe that a large percentage of those in the Republican Party are sabotaging the health of American citizens in an effort to make President Joe Biden look bad and set up Democratic defeats in the 2022 election and beyond. I...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually Saturday, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Passage marked a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product...
NBC26

Former Trump official working on Wisconsin election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Wisconsin appears to have been hired to help with the taxpayer-funded investigation into how the election was run. Andrew Kloster was listed as the author...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy