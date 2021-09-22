CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dale Lings

 5 days ago

Marcell, MN - On September 7, 2021, Dale Lings died suddenly of a heart attack at 74 years old at Bigfork Valley Hospital, MN. Dale and his wife of 50 years, Diane, were spending the summer at their cabin in Marcell, MN. Dale lived his life to the fullest. He and Diane loved traveling, fishing in his boat on the lake, and many projects at their cabin. They would spend the winter months at their home in Arizona, golfing almost daily with friends in the community of Sun City.

Portland Tribune

Dale R. Browning

May 16, 1930 - August 24, 2021 - Dale Richard Browning, born to Wayne and Gladys Browning in 1930, died August 24, 2021 of renal failure. Dale Richard Browning, born to Wayne and Gladys Browning in 1930, died August 24, 2021 of renal failure. Dale was a well-known physician in SE Portland for over 30 years. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Portland establishing a precedent followed by one daughter and a granddaughter, both choosing careers in the medical field.
PORTLAND, OR
DeLorres Dale, 93, of Spencer

Services for 93-year-old DeLorres of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 21st, at 11 a.m. at Faith Pentecostal Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the...
SPENCER, IA
Nolan Walter Dale

Proud parents Allison and Walter welcomed their baby boy, Nolan Walter Dale, into the world on 9-3-2021 at 8:02 a.m. Nolan weighed in at 6 lb 14.8 oz and was 21″ long. Siblings Colton and Isabella were excited too! Congratulations!
Sept. 23 Worship Calendar

Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m. Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS) Sunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on Facebook. See website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherd bythelake.org. Hope Lutheran Church. 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland,. 608-838-3586. Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes. Sunday worship: In-person sanctuary worship Sundays...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Arizona State
McFarland Legion honors veterans in November events

The McFarland American Legion will hold several events in early November to honor veterans. The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is holding a breakfast and ceremony to honor World War II veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Legion on Burma Road in McFarland. All veterans will receive free breakfast that morning. Followign teh breakfast, there will be a ceremony honoring World War II veterans. World War II veterans should contact Dale Sandkey at 608-395-5942 by Oct. 1.

