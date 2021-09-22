Marcell, MN - On September 7, 2021, Dale Lings died suddenly of a heart attack at 74 years old at Bigfork Valley Hospital, MN. Dale and his wife of 50 years, Diane, were spending the summer at their cabin in Marcell, MN. Dale lived his life to the fullest. He and Diane loved traveling, fishing in his boat on the lake, and many projects at their cabin. They would spend the winter months at their home in Arizona, golfing almost daily with friends in the community of Sun City.