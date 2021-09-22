CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

By James R. Beattie, Philip Mocz, Christoph Federrath, Ralf S. Klessen
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.

