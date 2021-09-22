The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

Anthony Whitworth (1), Felix Priestley (1), Doris Arzoumanian (2) ((1) Cardiff University, (2) Aix Marseille University) The surface-density profiles of dense filaments, in particular those traced by dust emission, appear to be well fit with Plummer profiles, i.e. Sigma(b)=Sigma_B+Sigma_O{1+[b/w_O]^2}^{[1-p]/2}. Here Sigma_B is the background surface-density; Sigma_B+Sigma_O is the surface-density on the filament spine; b is the impact parameter of the line-of-sight relative to the filament spine; w_O is the Plummer scale-length (which for fixed p is exactly proportional to the full-width at half-maximum, w_O=FWHM/2{2^{2/[p-1]}-1}^{1/2}); and p is the Plummer exponent (which reflects the slope of the surface-density profile away from the spine).} In order to improve signal-to-noise it is standard practice to average the observed surface-densities along a section of the filament, or even along its whole length, before fitting the profile. We show that, if filaments do indeed have intrinsic Plummer profiles with exponent p_INTRINSIC, but there is a range of w_O values along the length of the filament (and secondarily a range of Sigma_B values), the value of the Plummer exponent, p_FIT, estimated by fitting the averaged profile, may be significantly less than p_INTRINSIC. The decrease, Delta p = p_INTRINSIC - p_FIT, increases monotonically with increasing p_INTRINSIC; with increasing range of w_O values; and -- if, but only if, there is a finite range of w_O values -- with increasing range of Sigma_B values. For typical filament parameters the decrease is insignificant if p_INTRINSIC = 2 (0.05 <~ Delta p <~ 0.10), but for p_INTRINSIC =3 it is larger (0.18 <~ Delta p <~ 0.50), and for p_INTRINSIC =4 it is substantial (0.50 <~ Delta p <~ 1.15). On its own this effect is probably insufficient to support a value of p_INTRINSIC much greater than p_FIT ~ 2, but it could be important in combination with other effects.

