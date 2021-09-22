CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

By Zoltan Sztranyovszky, Wolfgang Langbein, Egor A. Muljarov
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Varying the medium surrounding an optical resonator: An efficient and rigorous way to calculate its spectral changes

Finding reliably and efficiently the spectrum of the resonant states of an optical system under varying parameters of the medium surrounding it is a technologically important task, primarily due to various sensing applications. Computationally, it presents, however, a fundamental challenge owing to the nature of the eigenstates of an open system lacking completeness outside it. We solve this challenge by making a linear transformation of Maxwell's equations which maps perturbations of the surrounding medium onto effective perturbations within the system where the resonant states are complete. By treating such perturbations with the rigorous resonant state expansion, we find the modified modes of the system for arbitrary perturbations of the medium with any required accuracy. Numerically efficient single and few mode approximations are shown to be precise in practically important cases of, respectively, plasmonic nanoparticles and dielectric micro resonators.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An investigation of over-training within semi-supervised machine learning models in the search for heavy resonances at the LHC

In particle physics, semi-supervised machine learning is an attractive option to reduce model dependencies searches beyond the Standard Model. When utilizing semi-supervised techniques in training machine learning models in the search for bosons at the Large Hadron Collider, the over-training of the model must be investigated. Internal fluctuations of the phase space and bias in training can cause semi-supervised models to label false signals within the phase space due to over-fitting. The issue of false signal generation in semi-supervised models has not been fully analyzed and therefore utilizing a toy Monte Carlo model, the probability of such situations occurring must be quantified. This investigation of $Z\gamma$ resonances is performed using a pure background Monte Carlo sample. Through unique pure background samples extracted to mimic ATLAS data in a background-plus-signal region, multiple runs enable the probability of these fake signals occurring due to over-training to be thoroughly investigated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observation of bound states in the continuum in a micromechanical resonator

Bound states in the continuum (BICs) refer to physical states that possess intrinsic zero dissipation loss even though they are located in the continuous energy spectrum. BICs have been widely explored in optical and acoustic structures, leading to applications in sensing and lasing. Realizing BICs in micromechanical structures is of significant importance for both fundamental research and engineering applications. Here, we fabricated, with CMOS-compatible processes on a silicon chip, a wheel-shaped micromechanical resonator, in which we experimentally observed the BIC in the micromechanical domain. Such BICs result from destructive interference between two dissipative modes of the mechanical structure under broken azimuthal symmetry. These BICs are found to be robust against size variations of the dissipation channels. The demonstrated mechanical BIC can be obtained with a large and robust supporting structure, which substantially reduces device fabrication difficulty and allows for its operation in versatile environments for broader application areas. Our results open a new way of phonon trapping in micromechanical structures with dissipation channels, and produce long phonon lifetimes that are desired in many mechanical applications such as mechanical oscillators, sensors, and quantum information processors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Physics-Guided and Physics-Explainable Recurrent Neural Network for Time Dynamics in Optical Resonances

Understanding the time evolution of physical systems is crucial to revealing fundamental characteristics that are hidden in frequency domain. In optical science, high-quality resonance cavities and enhanced interactions with matters are at the heart of modern quantum technologies. However, capturing their time dynamics in real-world scenarios suffers from long data acquisition and low analysis accuracy due to slow convergence and limited time window. Here, we report a physics-guided and physics-explainable recurrent neural network to precisely forecast the time-domain response of resonance features with the shortest acquired input sequence being 7\% of full length, and to infer corresponding resonance frequencies. The model is trained in a two-step multi-fidelity framework for high-accuracy forecast, where the first step is based on a large amount of low-fidelity physical-model-generated synthetic data and second step involves a small set of high-fidelity application-oriented observational data. Through both simulations and experiments, we demonstrate that the model is universally applicable to a wide range of resonances, including dielectric metasurfaces, graphene plasmonics, and ultrastrongly coupled Landau polaritons, where our model accurately captures small signal features and learns essential physical quantities. The demonstrated machine learning algorithm offers a new way to accelerate the exploration of physical phenomena and the design of devices under resonance-enhanced light-matter interaction.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approximation#Spheres#Physics#Rse#Fabry Perot#Te Tm#Ray Optics
arxiv.org

Nuclear giant quadruple resonance within transport approach and its constraint on nucleon effective mass

We study the nuclear iso-scalar giant quadruple resonance~(ISGQR) based on the Boltzmann-Uehling-Uhlenbeck~(BUU) transport equation. The mean-field part of the BUU equation is described by the Skyrme nucleon-nucleon effective interaction, and its collision term, which embodies the two-particle-two-hole ($2$p-$2$h) correlation, is implemented through the stochastic approach. We find that the width of ISGQR for heavy nuclei is exhausted dominated by collisional damping, which is incorporated into the BUU equation through its collision term, and it can be well reproduced through employing a proper in-medium nucleon-nucleon cross section. Based on further Vlasov and BUU calculations with a number of representative Skyrme interactions, the iso-scalar nucleon effective mass at saturation density is extracted respectively as $m^{*}_{s,0}/m$ $=$ $0.83\pm0.04$ and $m^{*}_{s,0}/m$ $=$ $0.82\pm0.03$ from the measured excitation energy $E_x$ of the ISGQR of $\isotope[208]{Pb}$. The small discrepancy between the two constraints indicates the negligible role of $2$p-$2$h correlation in constraining $m_{s,0}^*$ with the ISGQR excitation energy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical bistable SOI micro-ring resonators for memory applications

Andrey A. Nikitin (1), Ilya A. Ryabcev (1), Aleksei A. Nikitin (1), Alexander V. Kondrashov (1), Alexander A. Semenov (1), Dmitry A. Konkin (2 and 3), Andrey A. Kokolov (2 and 4), Feodor I. Sheyerman (2), Leonid I. Babak (2), Alexey B. Ustinov (1) ((1) St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University "LETI", St. Petersburg, Russia, (2) Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics "TUSUR", Tomsk, Russia, (3) National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University, Tomsk, Russia, (4) V.E. Zuev Institute of Atmospheric Optics SB RAS, Tomsk, Russia)
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Ultimate Phase Sensitivity in Surface Plasmon Resonance Sensors by Tuning Critical Coupling with Phase Change Materials

Plasmonic sensing is an established technology for real-time biomedical diagnostics and air-quality monitoring. While intensity and wavelength tracking are the most commonly used interrogation methods for Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), several works indicate the potential superiority of phase interrogation in detection sensitivity. Here, we theoretically and numerically establish the link between ultra-high sensitivities in phase interrogation SPR sensors and the critical coupling condition. However, reaching this condition requires a technically infeasible angstrom-level precision in the metal layer thickness. We propose a robust solution to overcome this limitation by coupling the SPR with a phase-change material (PCM) thin film. By exploiting the multilevel reconfigurable phase states of PCM, we theoretically demonstrate ultra-high phase sensitivities with a limit of detection as low as $10^{-10}$ refractive index unit (RIU). Such a PCM-assisted SPR sensor platform paves the way for unprecedented sensitivity sensors for the detection of trace amounts of low molecular weight species in biomedical sensing and environmental monitoring.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear resonant torus oscillations as a model of Keplerian disc warp dynamics

Observations of distorted discs have highlighted the ubiquity of warps in a variety of astrophysical contexts. This has been complemented by theoretical efforts to understand the dynamics of warp evolution. Despite significant efforts to understand the dynamics of warped discs, previous work fails to address arguably the most prevalent regime -- nonlinear warps in Keplerian discs for which there is a resonance between the orbital, epicyclic and vertical oscillation frequencies. In this work, we implement a novel nonlinear ring model, developed recently by Fairbairn and Ogilvie, as a framework for understanding such resonant warp dynamics. Here we uncover two distinct nonlinear regimes as the warp amplitude is increased. Initially we find a smooth modulation theory which describes warp evolution in terms of the averaged Lagrangian of the oscillatory vertical motions of the disc. This hints towards the possibility of connecting previous warp theory under a generalised secular framework. Upon the warp amplitude exceeding a critical value, which scales as the square root of the aspect-ratio of our ring, the disc enters into a bouncing regime with extreme vertical compressions twice per orbit. We develop an impulsive theory which predicts special retrograde and prograde precessing warped solutions, which are identified numerically using our full equation set. Such solutions emphasise the essential activation of nonlinear vertical oscillations within the disc and may have important implications for energy and warp dissipation. Future work should search for this behaviour in detailed numerical studies of the internal flow structure of warped discs.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cryogenic operation of MEMS-based suspended high overtone bulk acoustic wave resonators for microwave to optical signal transduction

Suspended high-overtone bulk acoustic wave resonators (HBARs) can serve as a viable optomechanical platform for efficient transduction of signals from the microwave to the optical frequency domain. In contrast to 1D nanobeam optomechanical crystals, HBARs benefit from very high RF to phonon injection efficiency ($\eta_{PIE}\approx$1) and low optical pump induced heating at cryogenic temperatures. By building small mode volume optical cavities around these devices, one can in principle achieve optomechanical cooperativities comparable to 1D nanobeam optomechanical crystals. In this work, we demonstrate cryogenic operation ($\approx$10 K) of such suspended HBAR devices and show classical signal modulation upto 3.5 GHz and response times $\approx$ 524 ns (for the fundamental mode at 340 MHz). While the transduction efficiency is currently limited by the material and device fabrication processes used in this work, we show that with reasonable modifications, efficient quantum transduction is within reach using this approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancement of superconductivity via resonant anti-shielding with topological plasmon-polarons

Stimulated by papers from the early 1970's, metallic metamaterial structures have recently been proposed to enhance the critical temperature of BCS superconductivity, Tc. That scheme requires a resonant, dynamic anti-shielding effect, which leads to a vanishing and negative nonlocal electronic dielectric function of the system. The conventional metamaterial can provide only a local analog of this effect, and so, as expected, experiments confirmed only very small Tc enhancements. Here we propose replacing the metamaterial structure with a film of a topological material (e.g. Bi2Se3), that supports a robust collective plasmon-polaron mode. We show, that the required very strong (resonant), dynamic anti-shielding can be induced in a superconductor interfaced with such a topological material film. A robust increase of Tc is possible, since this anti-shielding not only strengthens the electron pairing, but also renormalizes upwards the pairing interaction spectrum. We propose a superlattice arrangement of alternating superconductor-topological crystal layers as a realizable structure. Finally, we argue that similar enhancement might be expected in non-BCS superconductor systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Microring resonators with external optical feedback for time delay reservoir computing

Microring resonators (MRRs) are a key photonic component in integrated devices, due to their small size, low insertion losses, and passive operation. While the MRRs have been established for optical filtering in wavelength-multiplexed systems, the nonlinear properties that they can exhibit give rise to new perspectives on their use. For instance, they have been recently considered for introducing optical nonlinearity in photonic reservoir computing systems. In this work, we present a detailed numerical investigation of a silicon MRR operation, in the presence of external optical feedback, in a time delay reservoir computing scheme. We demonstrate the versatility of this compact, passive device, by exploiting different operating regimes and solving computing tasks with diverse memory requirements. We show that when large memory is required, as it occurs in the Narma 10 task, the MRR nonlinearity does not play a significant role when the photodetection nonlinearity is involved, while the contribution of the external feedback is significant. On the contrary, for computing tasks such as the Mackey-Glass and the Santa Fe chaotic timeseries prediction, the MRR and the photodetection nonlinearities contribute both to efficient computation. The presence of optical feedback improves the prediction of the Mackey-Glass timeseries while plays a minor role in the Santa Fe timeseries case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Magnetic moment preservation and emergent Kondo resonance of Co-phthalocyanine on semimetallic Sb(111)

Limin She, Zhitao Shen, Zhenyang Xie, Limei Wang, Yeheng Song, Xue-sen Wang, Yu Jia, Zhenyu Zhang, Weifeng Zhang. Magnetic molecules on surfaces have been widely investigated to reveal delicate interfacial couplings and for potential technological applications. In these endeavors, one prevailing challenge is how to preserve or recover the molecular spins, especially on highly metallic substrates that can readily quench the magnetic moments of the ad-molecules. Here we use scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy to exploit the semimetallic nature of antimony and observe, surprisingly yet pleasantly, that the spin of Co-phthalocyanine is well preserved on Sb(111), as unambiguously evidenced by the emergent strong Kondo resonance across the molecule. Our first-principles calculations further confirm that the optimal density of states near the Fermi level of the semimetal is a decisive factor, weakening the overall interfacial coupling, while still ensuring sufficiently effective electron-spin scattering in the many-body system. Beyond isolated ad-molecules, we discover that each of the magnetic moments in a molecular dimer or a densely packed island is distinctly preserved as well, rendering such molecular magnets immense potentials for ultra-high density memory devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum integrable systems and concentration of plasmon resonance

We are concerned with the quantitative mathematical understanding of surface plasmon resonance (SPR). SPR is the resonant oscillation of conducting electrons at the interface between negative and positive permittivity materials and forms the fundamental basis of many cutting-edge applications of metamaterials. It is recently found that the SPR concentrates due to curvature effect. In this paper, we derive sharper and more explicit characterisations of the SPR concentration at high-curvature places in both the static and quasi-static regimes. The study can be boiled down to analyzing the geometries of the so-called Neumann-Poincaré (NP) operators, which are certain pseudo-differential operators sitting on the interfacial boundary. We propose to study the joint Hamiltonian flow of an integral system given by a moment map defined by the NP operator. Via considering the Heisenberg picture and lifting the joint flow to a joint wave propagator, we establish a more general version of quantum ergodicity on each leaf of the foliation of this integrable system, which can then be used to establish the desired SPR concentration results. The mathematical framework developed in this paper leverages the Heisenberg picture of quantization and extends some results of quantum integrable system via generalising the concept of quantum ergodicity, which can be of independent interest to the spectral theory and the potential theory.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy