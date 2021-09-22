CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relativistic electron model in the outer radiation belt using a neural network approach

By Xiangning Chu, Donglai Ma, Jacob Bortnik, W. Kent Tobiska, Alfredo Cruz, S. Dave Bouwer, Hong Zhao, Qianli Ma, Kun Zhang, Daniel N. Baker, Xinlin Li, Harlan Spence, Geoff Reeves
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Artificial Neural Networks for cosmic gamma-ray propagation in the Universe

We explore the potential of an artificial neural network (ANN) based method intelligence to probe the propagation of cosmic $\gamma$-ray photons in the extragalactic Universe. The journey of $\gamma$-rays emitted from a distant source like blazar to the observer at the Earth is impeded by the absorption through the interaction with the extragalactic background light (EBL), leading to an electron-positron pair production. This process dominates for gamma ray photons with energy above 10 GeV propagating over the cosmological distances. The effect of $\gamma$-ray attenuation is characterized by a physical quantity called \emph{optical depth}, which strongly depends on the $\gamma$-ray photon energy, redshift of the source, and density of the EBL photons. We estimate the optical depth values for $\gamma$-ray energies above 10 GeV emitted from the sources at redshifts in the range 0.01 to 1 using three different and most promising EBL models. These optical depth estimates are randomly divided into two data sets for training and testing of the ANN using energy, redshift as inputs and optical depth as output. The optimization of ANN-performance for each EBL model employs standard back-propagation (BP) and radial-basis function (RBF) algorithms. The performance of the ANN model using the RBF is found to be superior to the BP method. In particular, the RBF-ANN with 40 neurons in the hidden layer corresponding to the EBL model proposed by Finke et al. (2010) shows the best performance for the propagation of $\gamma$-rays in the Universe.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Data-driven rational function neural networks: a new method for generating analytical models of rock physics

Seismic wave velocity of underground rock plays important role in detecting internal structure of the Earth. Rock physics models have long been the focus of predicting wave velocity. However, construction of a theoretical model requires careful physical considerations and mathematical derivations, which means a long research process. In addition, various complicated situations often occur in practice, which brings great difficulties to the application of theoretical models. On the other hand, there are many empirical formulas based on real data. These empirical models are often simple and easy to use, but may be not based on physical principles and lack a proper formulation of physics. This work proposed a rational function neural networks (RafNN) for data-driven rock physics modeling. Based on the observation data set, this method can deduce a velocity model which not only satisfies the actual data distribution, but also has a proper mathematical form reflecting the inherent rock physics. The Gassmann's equation, which is the most commonly used theoretical model relating bulk modulus of porous rock to mineral composition, porosity and fluid, is perfectly reconstructed by using data-driven RafNN. The advantage of this method is that only observational data sets are required to extract model equations, and no complex mathematical and physical processes are involved. This work opens up for the first time a new avenue on constructing analytical expression of velocity models using neural networks and field data, which is of great interest for exploring the heterogeneous structure of the Earth.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using Convolutional Neural Networks to Reconstruct Energy of GeV Scale IceCube Neutrinos

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, located under 1.4 km of Antarctic ice, instruments a cubic kilometer of ice with 5,160 optical modules that detect Cherenkov radiation originating from neutrino interactions. The more densely instrumented center, DeepCore, aims to detect atmospheric neutrinos at 10-GeV scales to improve important measurements of fundamental neutrino properties such as the oscillation parameters and to search for non-standard interactions. Sensitivity to oscillation parameters, dependent on the distance traveled over the neutrino energy (L/E), is limited in IceCube by the resolution of the arrival angle (which determines L) and energy (E). Event reconstruction improvements can therefore directly lead to advancements in oscillation results. This work uses a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to reconstruct the energy of 10-GeV scale neutrino events in IceCube, providing results with competitive resolutions and faster runtimes than previous likelihood-based methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Networks with Physics-Informed Architectures and Constraints for Dynamical Systems Modeling

Effective inclusion of physics-based knowledge into deep neural network models of dynamical systems can greatly improve data efficiency and generalization. Such a-priori knowledge might arise from physical principles (e.g., conservation laws) or from the system's design (e.g., the Jacobian matrix of a robot), even if large portions of the system dynamics remain unknown. We develop a framework to learn dynamics models from trajectory data while incorporating a-priori system knowledge as inductive bias. More specifically, the proposed framework uses physics-based side information to inform the structure of the neural network itself, and to place constraints on the values of the outputs and the internal states of the model. It represents the system's vector field as a composition of known and unknown functions, the latter of which are parametrized by neural networks. The physics-informed constraints are enforced via the augmented Lagrangian method during the model's training. We experimentally demonstrate the benefits of the proposed approach on a variety of dynamical systems -- including a benchmark suite of robotics environments featuring large state spaces, non-linear dynamics, external forces, contact forces, and control inputs. By exploiting a-priori system knowledge during training, the proposed approach learns to predict the system dynamics two orders of magnitude more accurately than a baseline approach that does not include prior knowledge, given the same training dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving the Deconvolution of Spectrum at Finite Temperature via Neural Network

In the study of condensed matter physics, spectral information plays an important role for understand the mechanism of materials. However, it is difficult to obtain the spectrum directly through experiments or simulation. For example, the spectral information deconvoluted by scanning tunneling spectroscopy suffers from the temperature broadening effect, which is ill-posed and makes the deconvolution result unstable. To solve this problem, the core idea of existing methods, such as the maximum entropy method, tends to select appropriate regularization to suppress unstable oscillations. However, the choice of regularization is difficult, and the oscillation has not been completely eliminated. We think non-uniform sampling is the core improvement direction, combined with stochastic optimization and deep learning, we introduce a neural network based discretization scheme to solve the deconvolution problem. Due to the neural network can represent any piece-wise linear function, our method replace the target spectrum by network and can find a better approximation solution through optimization accurate and efficient. Experiments on theoretical datasets about superconductors demonstrate that the gap is estimated to be more accurate and oscillating less, plugin real experimental data, our approach can get clearer results for material analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conditionally Parameterized, Discretization-Aware Neural Networks for Mesh-Based Modeling of Physical Systems

The numerical simulations of physical systems are heavily dependent on mesh-based models. While neural networks have been extensively explored to assist such tasks, they often ignore the interactions or hierarchical relations between input features, and process them as concatenated mixtures. In this work, we generalize the idea of conditional parametrization -- using trainable functions of input parameters to generate the weights of a neural network, and extend them in a flexible way to encode information critical to the numerical simulations. Inspired by discretized numerical methods, choices of the parameters include physical quantities and mesh topology features. The functional relation between the modeled features and the parameters are built into the network architecture. The method is implemented on different networks, which are applied to several frontier scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of unmodeled physics, super-resolution of coarse fields, and the simulation of unsteady flows with chemical reactions. The results show that the conditionally parameterized networks provide superior performance compared to their traditional counterparts. A network architecture named CP-GNet is also proposed as the first deep learning model capable of standalone prediction of reacting flows on irregular meshes.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

PCNN: A physics-constrained neural network for multiphase flows

The present study develops a physics-constrained neural network (PCNN) to predict sequential patterns and motions of multiphase flows (MPFs), which includes strong interactions among various fluid phases. To predict the order parameters, which locate individual phases, in the future time, the conditional neural processes and long short-term memory (CNP-LSTM) are applied to quickly infer the dynamics of the phases after encoding only a few observations. After that, the multiphase consistent and conservative boundedness mapping algorithm (MCBOM) is implemented to correct the order parameters predicted from CNP-LSTM in order to strictly satisfy the mass conservation, the summation of the volume fractions of the phases to be unity, the consistency of reduction, and the boundedness of the order parameters. Then, the density of the fluid mixture is updated from the corrected order parameters. Finally, the velocity in the future time is predicted by a physics-informed CNP-LSTM (PICNP-LSTM) where conservation of momentum is included in the loss function with the observed density and velocity as the inputs. The proposed PCNN for MPFs sequentially performs (CNP-LSTM)-(MCBOM)-(PICNP-LSTM), which avoids unphysical behaviors of the order parameters, accelerates the convergence, and requires fewer data to make predictions. Numerical experiments demonstrate that the proposed PCNN is capable of predicting MPFs effectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spiking Neural Networks for Visual Place Recognition via Weighted Neuronal Assignments

Spiking neural networks (SNNs) offer both compelling potential advantages, including energy efficiency and low latencies, and challenges including the non-differentiable nature of event spikes. Much of the initial research in this area has converted deep neural networks to equivalent SNNs, but this conversion approach potentially negates some of the potential advantages of SNN-based approaches developed from scratch. One promising area for high performance SNNs is template matching and image recognition. This research introduces the first high performance SNN for the Visual Place Recognition (VPR) task: given a query image, the SNN has to find the closest match out of a list of reference images. At the core of this new system is a novel assignment scheme that implements a form of ambiguity-informed salience, by up-weighting single-place-encoding neurons and down-weighting "ambiguous" neurons that respond to multiple different reference places. In a range of experiments on the challenging Oxford RobotCar and Nordland datasets, we show that our SNN achieves comparable VPR performance to state-of-the-art and classical techniques, and degrades gracefully in performance with an increasing number of reference places. Our results provide a significant milestone towards SNNs that can provide robust, energy-efficient and low latency robot localization.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Bursting in a next generation neural mass model with synaptic dynamics: a slow-fast approach

We report a detailed analysis on the emergence of bursting in a recently developed neural mass model that takes short-term synaptic plasticity into account. The one being used here is particularly important, as it represents an exact meanfield limit of synaptically coupled quadratic integrate & fire neurons, a canonical model for type I excitability. In absence of synaptic dynamics, a periodic external current with a slow frequency {\epsilon} can lead to burst-like dynamics. The firing patterns can be understood using techniques of singular perturbation theory, specifically slow-fast dissection. In the model with synaptic dynamics the separation of timescales leads to a variety of slow-fast phenomena and their role for bursting is rendered inordinately more intricate. Canards are one of the main slow-fast elements on the route to bursting. They describe trajectories evolving nearby otherwise repelling locally invariant sets of the system and are found in the transition region from subthreshold dynamics to bursting. For values of the timescale separation nearby the singular limit {\epsilon} = 0, we report peculiar jump-on canards, which block a continuous transition to bursting. In the biologically more plausible regime of {\epsilon} this transition becomes continuous and bursts emerge via consecutive spike-adding transitions. The onset of bursting is of complex nature and involves mixed-type like torus canards, which form the very first spikes of the burst and revolve nearby fast-subsystem repelling limit cycles. We provide numerical evidence for the same mechanisms to be responsible for the emergence of bursting in the quadratic integrate & fire network with plastic synapses. The main conclusions apply for the network, owing to the exactness of the meanfield limit.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rotor Localization and Phase Mapping of Cardiac Excitation Waves using Deep Neural Networks

The analysis of electrical impulse phenomena in cardiac muscle tissue is important for the diagnosis of heart rhythm disorders and other cardiac pathophysiology. Cardiac mapping techniques acquire numerous local temporal measurements and combine them to visualize the spread of electrophysiological wave phenomena across the heart surface. However, low spatial resolutions, sparse measurement locations, noise and other artifacts make it challenging to accurately visualize spatio-temporal activity. For instance, electro-anatomical catheter mapping is severely limited by the sparsity of the measurements and optical mapping is prone to noise and motion artifacts. In the past, several approaches have been proposed to obtain more reliable maps from noisy or sparse mapping data. Here, we demonstrate that deep learning can be used to compute phase maps and detect phase singularities from both noisy and sparse electrical mapping data with high precision and efficiency. The self-supervised deep learning approach is fundamentally different from classical phase mapping techniques. Rather than encoding a phase signal from time-series data, the network instead learns to directly associate short spatio-temporal sequences of electrical data with phase maps and the positions of phase singularities. Using this method, we were able to accurately compute phase maps and locate rotor cores even from extremely sparse and noisy data, generated from both optical mapping experiments and computer simulations. Neural networks are a promising alternative to conventional phase mapping and rotor core localization methods, that could be used in optical mapping studies in basic cardiovascular research as well as in the clinical setting for the analysis of atrial fibrillation.
arxiv.org

RaWaNet: Enriching Graph Neural Network Input via Random Walks on Graphs

In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have gained increasing popularity and have shown very promising results for data that are represented by graphs. The majority of GNN architectures are designed based on developing new convolutional and/or pooling layers that better extract the hidden and deeper representations of the graphs to be used for different prediction tasks. The inputs to these layers are mainly the three default descriptors of a graph, node features $(X)$, adjacency matrix $(A)$, and edge features $(W)$ (if available). To provide a more enriched input to the network, we propose a random walk data processing of the graphs based on three selected lengths. Namely, (regular) walks of length 1 and 2, and a fractional walk of length $\gamma \in (0,1)$, in order to capture the different local and global dynamics on the graphs. We also calculate the stationary distribution of each random walk, which is then used as a scaling factor for the initial node features ($X$). This way, for each graph, the network receives multiple adjacency matrices along with their individual weighting for the node features. We test our method on various molecular datasets by passing the processed node features to the network in order to perform several classification and regression tasks. Interestingly, our method, not using edge features which are heavily exploited in molecular graph learning, let a shallow network outperform well known deep GNNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Network Based Lidar Gesture Recognition for Realtime Robot Teleoperation

We propose a novel low-complexity lidar gesture recognition system for mobile robot control robust to gesture variation. Our system uses a modular approach, consisting of a pose estimation module and a gesture classifier. Pose estimates are predicted from lidar scans using a Convolutional Neural Network trained using an existing stereo-based pose estimation system. Gesture classification is accomplished using a Long Short-Term Memory network and uses a sequence of estimated body poses as input to predict a gesture. Breaking down the pipeline into two modules reduces the dimensionality of the input, which could be lidar scans, stereo imagery, or any other modality from which body keypoints can be extracted, making our system lightweight and suitable for mobile robot control with limited computing power. The use of lidar contributes to the robustness of the system, allowing it to operate in most outdoor conditions, to be independent of lighting conditions, and for input to be detected 360 degrees around the robot. The lidar-based pose estimator and gesture classifier use data augmentation and automated labeling techniques, requiring a minimal amount of data collection and avoiding the need for manual labeling. We report experimental results for each module of our system and demonstrate its effectiveness by testing it in a real-world robot teleoperation setting.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Effects of $ϕ$-meson on properties of hyperon stars in density dependent relativistic mean field model

The effects of $\phi$-meson on properties of hyperon stars are studied systematically in the framework of the density dependent relativistic mean field (DDRMF) model. The $\phi$-meson shifts hyperon threshold to a higher density and reduces the hyperon fractions in neutron star cores. It also strongly stiffens the equation of state (EoS) calculated with various DDRMF effective interactions and increases the maximum mass of hyperon stars, but only a few effective interactions survive under the constraints from recent astrophysical observations. In the DDRMF model, the conformal limit of sound velocity is still in a strong tension with the fact that the maximum mass of neutron stars obtained in theoretical calculations reaches about two solar masses. Based on different interior composition assumptions, we discuss the possibility of the secondary object of GW190814 as a neutron star. When $\phi$-meson is considered, DD-ME2 and DD-MEX support that the secondary object of GW190814 is a hyperon star rapidly rotating with Kepler frequency.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Boosting the efficiency of Smith-Purcell radiators using nanophotonic inverse design

The generation of radiation from free electrons passing a grating, known as Smith-Purcell radiation, finds various applications including non-destructive beam diagnostics and tunable light sources, ranging from terahertz towards X-rays. So far, the gratings used for this purpose have been designed manually, based on human intuition and simple geometric shapes. Here we apply the computer-based technique of nanophotonic inverse design to build a 1400nm Smith-Purcell radiator for sub-relativistic 30 keV electrons. We demonstrate that the resulting silicon nanostructure radiates with a 3-times-higher efficiency and 2.2-times-higher overall power than previously used rectangular gratings. With better fabrication accuracy and for the same electron-structure distance, simulations suggest a superiority by a factor of 96 in peak efficiency. While increasing the efficiency is a key step needed for practical applications of free-electron radiators, inverse design also allows to shape the spectral and spatial emission in ways inaccessible with the human mind.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solving Occlusion in Terrain Mapping with Neural Networks

Accurate and complete terrain maps enhance the awareness of autonomous robots and enable safe and optimal path planning. Rocks and topography often create occlusions and lead to missing elevation information in the Digital Elevation Map (DEM). Currently, mostly traditional inpainting techniques based on diffusion or patch-matching are used by autonomous mobile robots to fill-in incomplete DEMs. These methods cannot leverage the high-level terrain characteristics and the geometric constraints of line of sight we humans use intuitively to predict occluded areas. We propose to use neural networks to reconstruct the occluded areas in DEMs. We introduce a self-supervised learning approach capable of training on real-world data without a need for ground-truth information. We accomplish this by adding artificial occlusion to the incomplete elevation maps constructed on a real robot by performing ray casting. We first evaluate a supervised learning approach on synthetic data for which we have the full ground-truth available and subsequently move to several real-world datasets. These real-world datasets were recorded during autonomous exploration of both structured and unstructured terrain with a legged robot, and additionally in a planetary scenario on Lunar analogue terrain. We state a significant improvement compared to the Telea and Navier-Stokes baseline methods both on synthetic terrain and for the real-world datasets. Our neural network is able to run in real-time on both CPU and GPU with suitable sampling rates for autonomous ground robots.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Robot Structure and Motion Embeddings using Graph Neural Networks

We propose a learning framework to find the representation of a robot's kinematic structure and motion embedding spaces using graph neural networks (GNN). Finding a compact and low-dimensional embedding space for complex phenomena is a key for understanding its behaviors, which may lead to a better learning performance, as we observed in other domains of images or languages. However, although numerous robotics applications deal with various types of data, the embedding of the generated data has been relatively less studied by roboticists. To this end, our work aims to learn embeddings for two types of robotic data: the robot's design structure, such as links, joints, and their relationships, and the motion data, such as kinematic joint positions. Our method exploits the tree structure of the robot to train appropriate embeddings to the given robot data. To avoid overfitting, we formulate multi-task learning to find a general representation of the embedding spaces. We evaluate the proposed learning method on a robot with a simple linear structure and visualize the learned embeddings using t-SNE. We also study a few design choices of the learning framework, such as network architectures and message passing schemes.
ENGINEERING
EurekAlert

Researchers study recurrent neural network structure in the brain

Two University of Wyoming researchers decided to pick each other’s brain, so to speak. Specifically, they examined the importance of the frontal cortex, the portion of the brain used in decision-making, expressive language and voluntary movement. And the two scientists learned that a recurrent neural network structure, or RNN, is...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galaxy Deblending using Residual Dense Neural networks

Hong Wang (1,2), Sreevarsha Sreejith (2), Anže Slosar (2), Yuewei Lin (2), Shinjae Yoo (2) ((1) Stony Brook University, (2) Brookhaven National Laboratory) We present a new neural network approach for deblending galaxy images in astronomical data using Residual Dense Neural network (RDN) architecture. We train the network on synthetic galaxy images similar to the typical arrangements of field galaxies with a finite point spread function (PSF) and realistic noise levels. The main novelty of our approach is the usage of two distinct neural networks: i) a \emph{deblending network} which isolates a single galaxy postage stamp from the composite and ii) a \emph{classifier network} which counts the remaining number of galaxies. The deblending proceeds by iteratively peeling one galaxy at a time from the composite until the image contains no further objects as determined by classifier, or by other stopping criteria. By looking at the consistency in the outputs of the two networks, we can assess the quality of the deblending. We characterize the flux and shape reconstructions in different quality bins and compare our deblender with the industry standard, \texttt{SExtractor}. We also discuss possible future extensions for the project with variable PSFs and noise levels.
ASTRONOMY

