CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effective Temperature and Einstein Relation for Particles in Mesoscale Turbulence

By Sanjay CP, Ashwin Joy
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

From the smallest scales of quantum systems to the largest scales of intergalactic medium, turbulence is ubiquitous in nature. Often dubbed as the last unsolved problem of classical physics, it remains a time tested paradigm of dynamics far from equilibrium. The phenomenon even transcends to self-propelled fluids such as dense bacterial suspensions that can display turbulence at mesoscale even though the constituent particles move at Reynolds number below unity. It is intensely debated whether such fluids possess an effective temperature and obey fluctuation-dissipation relations (FDR) as they are generally marred by a lack of detailed balance. In this letter, we answer this question and report an exact expression of the effective temperature for a distribution of interacting particles that are advected by a mesoscale turbulent flow. This effective temperature is linear in particle diffusivity with the slope defining the particle mobility that is higher when the background fluid exhibits global polar ordering, and lower when the fluid is in isotropic equilibrium. We believe our work is a direct verification of the Einstein relation -the simplest FDR, for interacting particles immersed in a mesoscale turbulence.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Einstein Lie groups, geodesic orbit manifolds and regular Lie subgroups

We study the relation between two special classes of Riemannian Lie groups $G$ with a left-invariant metric $g$: The Einstein Lie groups, defined by the condition $\operatorname{Ric}_g=cg$, and the geodesic orbit Lie groups, defined by the property that any geodesic is the integral curve of a Killing vector field. The main results imply that extensive classes of compact simple Einstein Lie groups $(G,g)$ are not geodesic orbit manifolds, thus providing large-scale answers to a relevant open question of Y. Nikonorov. Our approach involves studying and characterizing the $G\times K$-invariant geodesic orbit metrics on Lie groups $G$, where $K$ are certain closed subgroups of $G$. A key ingredient of our study is the favorable representation-theoretic behaviour of a wide class of subgroups $K$ that we call (weakly) regular. By-products of our work are structural and characterization results that are of independent interest for the classification problem of geodesic orbit manifolds.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
arxiv.org

Effects of sweeps and ejections on amplitude modulation in a turbulent channel flow

Conditional averages are used to evaluate the effect of sweeps and ejections on amplitude modulation. This is done numerically with a direct numerical simulation (DNS) of a channel flow at friction Reynolds number $Re_{\tau} = 1000$ in a minimal stream-wise unit (MSU). The amplitude-modulation map of such DNS is also compared to the one of a regular channel flow in a longer streamwise domain (LSD), in order to assess its validity for this study. The cheaper MSU is found to provide a good representation of the modulation phenomena in the LSD. As for conditional averages, the amplitude-modulation coefficient is conditioned on the sign of the large-scale fluctuations. Care must be exerted in defining such a coefficient, as the conditioned large-scale fluctuation has non-zero average, indeed as a consequence of conditioning. Both sweeps and ejections (positive and negative large-scale fluctuation events) are found to have a positive contribution to amplitude modulation in the buffer layer, and a negative one in the outer layer. The negative-modulation region is found to shrink in case of ejections, so that the positive-modulation region extends farther away from the wall. Two more conditional statistics are used to provide an alternative representation of amplitude modulation and insights into the characteristics of the large-scale structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Diagrammar of physical and fake particles and spectral optical theorem

We prove spectral optical identities in quantum field theories of physical particles (defined by the Feynman $i\epsilon $ prescription) and purely virtual particles (defined by the fakeon prescription). The identities are derived by means of purely algebraic operations and hold for every (multi)threshold separately and for arbitrary frequencies. Their major significance is that they offer a deeper understanding on the problem of unitarity in quantum field theory. In particular, they apply to "skeleton" diagrams, before integrating on the space components of the loop momenta and the phase spaces. In turn, the skeleton diagrams obey a spectral optical theorem, which gives the usual optical theorem for amplitudes, once the integrals on the space components of the loop momenta and the phase spaces are resumed. The fakeon prescription/projection is implemented by dropping the thresholds that involve fakeon frequencies. We give examples at one loop (bubble, triangle, box, pentagon and hexagon), two loops (triangle with "diagonal", box with diagonal) and arbitrarily many loops. We also derive formulas for the loop integrals with fakeons and relate them to the known formulas for the loop integrals with physical particles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-similar hierarchy of coherent tubular vortices in turbulence

Energy transfers from larger to smaller scales in turbulence. This energy cascade is a process of the creation of smaller-scale coherent vortices by larger ones. In our recent study (Yoneda, Goto and Tsuruhashi 2021), we reformulated the energy cascade in terms of this stretching process and derived the $-5/3$ law of the energy spectrum under physically reasonable assumptions. In the present study, we provide a quantitative verification of these assumptions by using direct numerical simulations. We decompose developed turbulence in a periodic cube into scales by using the band-pass filter and identify the axes of coherent tubular vortices by the low-pressure method. Even when the turbulent kinetic energy and its dissipation rate temporally fluctuate about their temporal means, the total length of the vortices at each scale varies little with time. This result is consistent with our assumption of the temporal stationarity on the vorticity decomposition. The present numerical analysis also shows that the hierarchy of vortex axes is self-similar in a wide range of scales, i.e. in the inertial range and a lower part of the dissipation range and that the volume fraction occupied by the tubular vortices at each scale is independent of the scale.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

On the Turbulent Reduction of Drifts for Solar Energetic Particles

Particle drifts perpendicular to the background magnetic field have been proposed by some authors as an explanation for the very efficient perpendicular transport of solar energetic particles (SEPs). This process, however, competes with perpendicular diffusion caused by magnetic turbulence, which can also disrupt the drift patterns and reduce the efficiency of drift effects. The latter phenomenon is well known in cosmic ray studies, but not yet considered in SEP models. Additionally, SEP models which do not include drifts, especially for electrons, use turbulent drift reduction as a justification of this omission, without critically evaluating or testing this assumption. This article presents the first theoretical step for a theory of drift suppression in SEP transport. This is done by deriving the turbulence-dependent drift reduction function with a pitch-angle dependence, as applicable for anisotropic particle distributions, and by investigating to what extent drifts will be reduced in the inner heliosphere for realistic turbulence conditions and different pitch-angle dependencies of the perpendicular diffusion coefficient. The influence of the derived turbulent drift reduction factors on the transport of SEPs are tested, using a state-of-the-art SEP transport code, for several expressions of theoretically-derived perpendicular diffusion coefficients. It is found, for realistic turbulence conditions in the inner heliosphere, that cross-field diffusion will have the largest influence on the perpendicular transport of SEPs, as opposed to particle drifts.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effective Temperature#Mesoscale#Particles#Reynolds#Fluid Dynamics#Statistical Mechanics
arxiv.org

Chiral string theories as an interpolation between strings and particles

A new set of boundary conditions for string propagators is proposed in this paper. The boundary conditions are parametrized by a complex number $\lambda$. Under these new boundary conditions, the left-moving and right-moving modes are treated unequally. Thus, we called them chiral string theories. If $\lambda = -1$, the spectrum of such theory truncates to a finite number, and therefore it becomes a different description of supergravity. We found the spectrum of chiral string theories by requiring that the vertex operators are conformally invariant. In addition, we also calculate the amplitudes for arbitrary $\lambda$. The amplitudes are expressed as a product of open string amplitudes which are similar to the KLT relation. The unitarity of these theories are investigated. However, we found out that except for $\lambda = \pm 1$, all other theories are not unitary; i.e., only the supergravity and ordinary strings are unitary. Although most of the chiral strings are not physical, they still serve as a valuable tool in studying the relation between particle theories and string theories.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Einstein's Theory of Special Relativity

Albert Einstein's 1905 theory of special relativity is one of the most important papers ever published in the field of physics. Special relativity is an explanation of how speed affects mass, time and space. The theory includes a way for the speed of light to define the relationship between energy and matter — small amounts of mass (m) can be interchangeable with enormous amounts of energy (E), as defined by the classic equation E = mc^2.
SCIENCE
Eos

Order in Turbulence

On rotating planets, differential heating between the poles and the equator gives rise to instabilities. These are manifested as transient disturbances (e.g., Earth’s mid-latitude storms) that transport enthalpy poleward, thereby lessening the temperature gradients and quenching the instabilities. Scientists have long sought to understand how the resultant temperature gradients depend on the degree of destabilization, along with other properties of the system. Gallet & Ferrari [2021] develop a scaling law that quantifies these dependencies and shows how meridional temperature gradients respond – weakly – to changes in the forcing. Their scaling theory bounds the utility of the longstanding but ultimately incorrect hypothesis that eddies relax temperature gradients to a state of marginal stability. These new results provide a fully non-linear benchmark for numerical methods used to simulate geophysical flows, for guiding thinking as to the behavior of less idealized flows, and for inspiring aspiring theoreticians. As Vallis [2021] points out in a companion Viewpoint, extracting order from turbulence is often seen as academic hardscrabble, which makes the fertility of Gallet and Ferrari’s accomplishment all the more remarkable.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Investigation on the Effects of Non-Gaussian Noise Transients and Their Mitigations on Gravitational-Wave Tests of General Relativity

The detection of gravitational waves from compact binary coalescence by Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo provides an opportunity to study the strong-field, highly-relativistic regime of gravity. Gravitational-wave tests of General Relativity (GR) typically assume Gaussian and stationary detector noise, thus do not account for non-Gaussian, transient noise features (glitches). We present the results obtained by performing parameterized gravitational-wave tests on simulated signals from binary-black-hole coalescence overlapped with three classes of frequently occurring instrumental glitches with distinctly different morphologies. We then review and apply three glitch mitigation methods and evaluate their effects on reducing false deviations from GR. By considering 9 cases of glitches overlapping with simulated signals, we show that the short-duration, broadband blip and tomte glitches under consideration introduce false violations of GR, and using an inpainting filter and glitch model subtraction can consistently eliminate such false violations without introducing additional effects.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Hubble image shows beautiful Einstein Ring

The image shown below was taken by the ESA/Hubble team in December 2020. The image shows the most complete Einstein Ring ever discovered. The discovery of the Einstein Ring enabled scientists to develop a lensing model allowing the study of the physical properties of the lensed galaxy. Researchers have measured...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear particle reacceleration by multiple shocks

When the pressure of particles accelerated at shock waves is no longer negligible compared to the kinetic pressure of the gas, the linear theory of diffusive shock acceleration breaks down. This is expected in particular when the shock sweeps up preexisting cosmic rays, or when multiple shocks reaccelerate successively the same particles. To describe these systems, one has to account for the nonlinear backreaction of the particles on the magnetohydrodynamic flow. Using an up-to-date semi-analytical model of particle reacceleration at nonlinear shocks, we show that the presence of prexisting energetic particles strongly affects the shock profile, in such a way that the reacceleration of non thermal particles or the acceleration of particles from the thermal bath becomes less efficient. We further describe the evolution of the distribution of particles after several shocks and study the properties of the asymptotic solution. We detail the case of identical shocks as well as more realistic scenarios, including the heating of the medium or superbubble environments. When the particles are efficiently confined in the acceleration region, it is generally found that the spectrum converges toward a concave solution after a few tens of shocks, with a spectral index around 3.5 at the highest energy. The postshock cosmic ray pressure reaches an asymptotic value of about 4-5% of the ram pressure of one shock. Most of the shock pressure is transferred to escaping particles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of large-scale advection and small-scale turbulent diffusion on vertical phytoplankton dynamics

Turbulence has been recognized as a factor of paramount importance for the survival or extinction of sinking phytoplankton species. However, dealing with its multiscale nature in models of coupled fluid and biological dynamics is a formidable challenge. Advection by coherent structures, as those related to winter convection and Langmuir circulation, is also recognized to play a role in the survival and localization of phytoplankton. In this work we revisit a theoretically appealing model for phytoplankton vertical dynamics, and numerically investigate how large-scale fluid motions affect the survival conditions and the spatial distribution of the biological population. For this purpose, and to work with realistic parameter values, we adopt a kinematic flow field to account for the different spatial and temporal scales of turbulent motions. The dynamics of the population density are described by an advection-reaction-diffusion model with a spatially heterogeneous growth term proportional to sunlight availability. We explore the role of fluid transport by progressively increasing the complexity of the flow in terms of spatial and temporal scales. We find that, due to the large-scale circulation, phytoplankton accumulates in downwelling regions and its growth is reduced, confirming previous indications in slightly different conditions. We then explain the observed phenomenology in terms of a plankton filament model. Moreover, by contrasting the results in our different flow cases, we show that the large-scale coherent structures have an overwhelming importance. Indeed, we find that smaller-scale motions only quite weakly affect the dynamics, without altering the general mechanism identified. Such results are relevant for parameterizations in numerical models of phytoplankton life cycles in realistic oceanic flow conditions.
SCIENCE
skyatnightmagazine.com

How the Einstein Telescope will study gravitational waves

Stargazing season is here! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 30%!. The most sensitive instrument in the history of astronomy is going to be built in deep underground caverns and tunnels, a few hundred metres beneath Earth’s surface. It may sound crazy, but it’s true. The Einstein...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Saturation mechanism of the fluctuation dynamo in supersonic turbulent plasmas

Magnetic fields in several astrophysical objects are amplified and maintained by a dynamo mechanism, which is the conversion of the turbulent kinetic energy to magnetic energy. A dynamo that amplifies magnetic fields at scales $<$ the driving scale of turbulence is known as the fluctuation dynamo. We study the properties of the fluctuation dynamo in supersonic turbulent plasmas, which is of relevance to the ISM, structure formation, and lab experiments of laser-plasma turbulence. Using simulations, we explore the properties of the exponentially growing and saturated state of the fluctuation dynamo for subsonic and supersonic turbulence. We confirm that the fluctuation dynamo efficiency decreases with compressibility. We show that the fluctuation dynamo generated magnetic fields are spatially intermittent and the level of intermittency decreases as the field saturates. We find a stronger back reaction of the magnetic field on the velocity for the subsonic case as compared to the supersonic case. Locally, we find that the level of alignment between vorticity and velocity, velocity and magnetic field, and current density and magnetic field in the saturated stage is enhanced in comparison to the exponentially growing phase for the subsonic case, but only the current density and magnetic field alignment is enhanced for the supersonic case. We show that both the magnetic field amplification (due to weaker stretching of field lines) and diffusion decreases when the field saturates, but the diffusion is enhanced relative to amplification. This occurs throughout the volume in the subsonic turbulence, but primarily in the strong-field regions for the supersonic case. This leads to the saturation of the fluctuation dynamo. Overall, both the amplification and diffusion of magnetic fields are affected and thus a drastic change in either of them is not required for the saturation. [Abstract abridged]
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Effects of particle size-shape correlations on shear strength of granular materials: The case of particle elongation

Authors:Sergio Carrasco, David Cantor, Carlos Ovalle. Abstract: Granular materials often present correlations between particle size and shape due to their geological formation and mechanisms of weathering and fragmentation. It is known that particle shape strongly affects shear strength. However, the effects of shape can be modified by the role the particle plays in a sample given its size. We explore the steady shear strength of samples composed of particles presenting size-shape correlations and we focus on the case of particle elongation in two opposite scenarios: (A) large elongated grains with finer circular grains and (B) large circular grains with elongated finer grains. By means of numerical simulations, we probe the shear strength of samples of varying particle size span from mono to highly polydisperse and particle aspect ratios varying between 1 and 5. We find that the two correlations tested strongly impact the shear strength as particle size span evolves. Microstructural analyses allow us to identify how each correlation affects connectivity and anisotropies linked to the orientation of the particles and load transmission. Decompositions of the stress tensor let us identify the sources of the different mechanical behavior in each correlation and determine the contributions of each particle shape to macroscopic shear strength. This study proves that common small-scaling methods based on truncated or parallel particle size distributions can incur in under/over-estimations of shear strength if particle shapes are not considered in the scaling process.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Energetic Particle Acceleration in Compressible Magnetohydrodynamic Turbulence

Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence is an important agent of energetic particle acceleration. Focusing on the compressible properties of magnetic turbulence, we adopt test particle method to study the particle acceleration from Alfvén, slow and fast modes in four turbulence regimes that may appear in a realistic astrophysical environment. Our studies show that (1) the second-order Fermi mechanism drives the acceleration of particles in the cascade processes of three modes by particle-turbulence interactions, regardless of whether the shock wave appears; (2) not only can the power spectra of maximum acceleration rates reveal the inertial range of compressible turbulence, but also recover the scaling and energy ratio relationship between the modes; (3) fast mode dominates the acceleration of particles, especially in the case of super-Alfvénic and supersonic turbulence, slow mode dominates the acceleration for sub-Alfvénic turbulence in the very high energy range, and the acceleration of Alfvén mode is significant at the early stage of the acceleration; (4) particle acceleration from three modes results in a power-law distribution in the certain range of evolution time. From the perspective of particle-wave mode interaction, this paper promotes the understanding for both the properties of turbulence and the behavior of particle acceleration, which will help insight into astrophysical processes involved in MHD turbulence.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy