Sign ambiguity of non-Abelian topological charges in phononic and photonic topological insulators
A recent study showed that the topological nature of nodal lines in a three-band system can be described by the non-Abelian topological charges. The new topological invariants are now one of the key parameters in topological physics as a means of describing nodal-line crystals. However, most studies have overlooked the sign ambiguity of the non-Abelian topological charges which originates from the gauge freedom of eigenstates. Here, we show that the sign ambiguity can give rise to a problem in identifying topological charges in a system with non-Abelian band topology by considering nodal lines in phononic and photonic topological insulators. Our numerical calculation of the topological charges highlights the inconsistency that may arise when interpreting the topological nature of nodal lines without a sign convention. To address the sign ambiguity problem, we propose a sign convention that uses a reference point in the momentum space.arxiv.org
