CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Sign ambiguity of non-Abelian topological charges in phononic and photonic topological insulators

By Haedong Park, Sang Soon Oh
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

A recent study showed that the topological nature of nodal lines in a three-band system can be described by the non-Abelian topological charges. The new topological invariants are now one of the key parameters in topological physics as a means of describing nodal-line crystals. However, most studies have overlooked the sign ambiguity of the non-Abelian topological charges which originates from the gauge freedom of eigenstates. Here, we show that the sign ambiguity can give rise to a problem in identifying topological charges in a system with non-Abelian band topology by considering nodal lines in phononic and photonic topological insulators. Our numerical calculation of the topological charges highlights the inconsistency that may arise when interpreting the topological nature of nodal lines without a sign convention. To address the sign ambiguity problem, we propose a sign convention that uses a reference point in the momentum space.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Functionalized Tellurene; a candidate large-gap 2D Topological Insulator

The discovery of group IV and V elemental Xene's which exhibit topologically non-trivial characters natively in their honeycomb lattice structure (HLS) has led to extensive efforts in realising analogous behaviour in group VI elemental monolayers. Although; it was theoretically concluded that group VI elemental monolayers cannot exist as HLS but recent experimental evidence suggests otherwise. In this letter we report that, HLS of group VI elemental monolayer (such as, Tellurene) can be realised to be dynamically stable when functionzalised with Oxygen. The functionalization leads to, peculiar orbital filtering effects (OFE) and broken spatial inversion symmetry which gives rise to the non-trivial topological character. The exotic quantum behaviour of this system is characterized by, spin-orbit coupling induced large-gap $\approx$ 0.36 eV with isolated Dirac cone along the edges indicating perspective room temperature spin-transport applications. Further investigations of spin Hall conductivity and the Berry curvatures unravel high conductivity as compared to previously explored Xene's. The non-trivial topological character is quantified in terms of the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invaraint as $\nu =$ 1 and Chern number $\mathit{C} =$ 1. Also, for practical purposes, we report that, \textit{h}BN/TeO/\textit{h}BN quantum-wells can be strain engineered to realize a sizable non-trivial gap ($\approx$ 0.11 eV). We finally conclude that, functionalization of group VI elemental monolayer with Oxygen gives rise to, exotic quantum properties which are robust against surface oxidation and degradations while providing viable electronic degrees of freedom for spintronic applications.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Cylindrical phononic crystals sense physical, chemical properties of transported liquids

Phononic crystals are an innovative resonant platform for sensing and understanding the volumetric properties of liquids, attracting a growing interest from researchers. In The Journal of Applied Physics, researchers from France and Germany propose the design of a tubular phononic crystal (TPC) for the purpose of sensing the biochemical and physical properties of a liquid filling the hollow part of the tube.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Boundary-diagnosing topological invariants beyond symmetry indicators: A case study of two-fold rotational symmetric superconductors

Topological crystalline superconductors are known to have possible higher-order topology, which results in Majorana modes on $d-2$ or lower dimensional boundaries. Given the rich possibilities of boundary signatures, it is desirable to have topological invariants that can predict the type of Majorana modes from band structures. Although symmetry indicators, a type of invariants that depends only on the band data at high-symmetry points, have been proposed for certain crystalline superconductors, there exist symmetry classes in which symmetry indicators fail to distinguish superconductors with different Majorana boundaries. Here, we systematically obtain topological invariants for an example of this kind, the two-dimensional time-reversal symmetric superconductors with two-fold rotational symmetry $C_2$. First, we show that the non-trivial topology is independent of band data on the high-symmetry points by conducting a momentum-space classification study. Then from the resulting K groups, we derive calculable expressions for four $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invariants defined on the high-symmetry lines or general points in the Brillouin zone. Finally, together with a real-space classification study, we establish the bulk-boundary correspondence and show that the four $\mathbb{Z}_2$ invariants can predict Majorana boundary types from band structures. Our proposed invariants can fuel practical material searches for $C_2$-symmetric topological superconductors featuring Majorana edge and corner modes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Study of the electronic properties of topological kagome metals YV$_6$Sn$_6$ and GdV$_6$Sn$_6$

Ganesh Pokharel, Samuel M. L. Teicher, Brenden R. Ortiz, Paul M. Sarte, Guang Wu, Shuting Peng, Junfeng He, Ram Seshadri, Stephen D. Wilson. The synthesis and characterization of vanadium-based kagome metals YV$_6$Sn$_6$ and GdV$_6$Sn$_6$ are presented. X-ray diffraction, magnetization, magnetotransport, and heat capacity measurements reveal an ideal kagome network of V-ions coordinated by Sn and separated by triangular lattice planes of rare-earth ions. The onset of low-temperature, likely noncollinear, magnetic order of Gd spins is detected in GdV$_6$Sn$_6$, while V-ions in both compounds remain nonmagnetic. Density functional theory calculations are presented modeling the band structures of both compounds, which can be classified as $\mathbb{Z}_2$ topological metals in the paramagnetic state. Both compounds exhibit high mobility, multiband transport and present an interesting platform for controlling the interplay between magnetic order associated with the $R$-site sublattice and nontrivial band topology associated with the V-based kagome network. Our results invite future exploration of other $R$V$_6$Sn$_6$ ($R$=rare earth) variants where this interplay can be tuned via $R$-site substitution.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topological#Topology#Sign Convention#Ambiguity#Optics#Non Abelian#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Chirality-dependent topological states in twisted double bilayer graphene

Minhao He, Jiaqi Cai, Ya-Hui Zhang, Yang Liu, Yuhao Li, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, David H. Cobden, Matthew Yankowitz, Xiaodong Xu. The properties of van der Waals (vdW) crystals and heterostructures depend sensitively on their layer stacking configuration. The twist angle and lattice mismatch between constituent vdW sheets have been shown to be crucial parameters influencing the strongly correlated and topological states of matter in moiré materials. Here, we demonstrate a new approach for controlling these emergent states by altering the stacking chirality of the moiré structure. We study twisted double bilayer graphene (tDBG) in an AB-BA stacking configuration (i.e., with the component Bernal bilayers rotated by nearly 60°) and observe topological and symmetry-broken states that are absent in AB-AB stacked tDBG. In particular, we observe an anomalous Hall effect (AHE) at filling factor {\nu} = 3 (i.e., 3 electrons per moiré cell), implying a correlated ground state that spontaneously breaks time-reversal symmetry. In addition, at fractional filling {\nu} = 7/2, a robust symmetry-broken Chern insulator (SBCI) state associated with translational symmetry breaking emerges upon applying a magnetic field, concomitant with an AHE at zero field. Our results motivate future experiments in which the stacking chirality is employed as an important new degree of freedom for controlling the strongly correlated and topological phase diagram of other moiré materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mathematical structures of non-perturbative topological string theory: from GW to DT invariants

We study the Borel summation of the Gromov-Witten potential for the resolved conifold. The Stokes phenomena associated to this Borel summation are shown to encode the Donaldson-Thomas invariants of the resolved conifold, having a direct relation to the Riemann-Hilbert problem formulated by T. Bridgeland. There exist distinguished integration contours for which the Borel summation reproduces previous proposals for the non-perturbative topological string partition functions of the resolved conifold. These partition functions are shown to have another asymptotic expansion at strong topological string coupling. We demonstrate that the Stokes phenomena of the strong-coupling expansion encode the DT invariants of the resolved conifold in a second way. Mathematically, one finds a relation to Riemann-Hilbert problems associated to DT invariants which is different from the one found at weak coupling. The Stokes phenomena of the strong-coupling expansion turn out to be closely related to the wall-crossing phenomena in the spectrum of BPS states on the resolved conifold studied in the context of supergravity by D. Jafferis and G. Moore.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Anomalous bulk-boundary correspondence in dimerized topological insulators

The bulk-boundary correspondence is a generic feature of topological states of matter, reflecting the intrinsic relation between topological bulk and boundary states. For example, robust edge states propagate along the edges and corner states gather at corners in the two-dimensional first-order and second-order topological insulators, respectively. Here, we report two kinds of topological states hosting anomalous bulk-boundary correspondence in the extended two-dimensional dimerized lattice with staggered flux threading. At 1/2-filling, we observe isolated corner states with no fractional charge as well as metallic near-edge states in the C = 2 Chern insulator states. At 1/4-filling, we find a C = 0 topologically nontrivial state, where the robust edge states are well localized along edges but bypass corners. These robust topological insulating states significantly differ from both conventional Chern insulators and usual high-order topological insulators.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generation of photonic tensor network states with Circuit QED

We propose a circuit QED platform and protocol to deterministically generate microwave photonic tensor network states. We first show that using a microwave cavity as ancilla and a transmon qubit as emitter is a favorable platform to produce photonic matrix-product states. The ancilla cavity combines a large controllable Hilbert space with a long coherence time, which we predict translates into a high number of entangled photons and states with a high bond dimension. Going beyond this paradigm, we then consider a natural generalization of this platform, in which several cavity--qubit pairs are coupled to form a chain. The photonic states thus produced feature a two-dimensional entanglement structure and are readily interpreted as $\textit{radial plaquette}$ projected entangled pair states, which include many paradigmatic states, such as the broad class of isometric tensor network states, graph states, string-net states.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Topological reflection matrix

While periodically-driven phases offer a unique insight into non-equilibrium topology that is richer than its static counterpart, their experimental realization is often hindered by ubiquitous decoherence effects. Recently, we have proposed a decoherence-free approach of realizing these Floquet phases. The central insight is that the reflection matrix, being unitary for a bulk insulator, plays the role of a Floquet time-evolution operator. We have shown that reflection processes off the boundaries of systems supporting higher-order topological phases (HOTPs) simulate non-trivial Floquet phases. So far, this method was shown to work for one-dimensional Floquet topological phases protected by local symmetries. Here, we extend the range of applicability by studying reflection off three-dimensional HOTPs with corner and hinge modes. We show that the reflection processes can simulate both first-order and second-order Floquet phases, protected by a combination of local and spatial symmetries. For every phase, we discuss appropriate topological invariants calculated with the nested scattering matrix method.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast excitation and topological soliton formation in incommensurate charge density wave states

Topological soliton is a nonperturbative excitation in commensurate density wave states and connects degenerate ground states. In incommensurate density wave states, ground states are continuously degenerate and topological soliton is reckoned to be smoothly connected to the perturbative phason excitation. We study the ultrafast nonequilibrium dynamics due to photoexcited electron-hole pair in a one-dimensional chain with an incommensurate charge density wave ground state. Time-resolved evolution reveals both perturbative excitation of collective modes and nonperturbative topological phase transition due to creating novel topological solitons, where the continuous complex order parameter with amplitude and phase is essential. We identify the nontrivial phase-winding solitons in the complex plane unique to this nonequilibrium state and capture it by a low-energy effective model. The perturbative temporal gap oscillation and the solitonic in-gap states enter the optical conductivity absorption edge and the spectral density related to spectroscopic measurement, providing concrete connections to real experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fracton Topological Order at Finite Temperature

As new kinds of stabilizer code models, fracton models have been promising in realizing quantum memory or quantum hard drives. However, it has been shown that the fracton topological order of 3D fracton models occurs only at zero temperature. In this Letter, we show that higher dimensional fracton models can support a fracton topological order below a nonzero critical temperature $T_c$. Focusing on a typical 4D X-cube model, we show that there is a finite critical temperature $T_c$ by analyzing its free energy from duality. We also obtained the expectation value of the 't Hooft loops in the 4D X-cube model, which directly shows a confinement-deconfinement phase transition at finite temperature. This finite-temperature phase transition can be understood as spontaneously breaking the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one-form subsystem symmetry. Moreover, we propose a new no-go theorem for finite-temperature quantum fracton topological order.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

Electrons on the edge: the story of an intrinsic magnetic topological insulator

(Nanowerk News) An intrinsic magnetic topological insulator MnBi2Te4 has been discovered with a large band gap, making it a promising material platform for fabricating ultra-low-energy electronics and observing exotic topological phenomena. Hosting both magnetism and topology, ultra-thin (only several nanometers in thickness) MnBi2Te4 was found to have a large band-gap...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Inducing a topological transition in graphene nanoribbons superlattices by external strain

Armchair graphene nanoribbons, when forming a superlattice, can be classified in different topological phases, with or without edge states. By means of tight-binding and classical molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, we studied the electronic and mechanical properties of some of these superlattices. MD shows that fracture in modulated superlattices is brittle, as for unmodulated ribbons, and that occurs at the thinner regions, with staggered superlattices achieving a larger fracture strain. We found a general mechanism to induce a topological transition with strain, related to the electronic properties of each segment of the superlattice, and by studying the sublattice polarization we were able to characterize the transition and the response of these states to the strain. For the cases studied in detail here, the topological transition occurred at $\sim$3-5 \% strain, well below the fracture strain. The topological states of the superlattice -- if present -- are robust to strain even close to fracture. Unlike the zero-energy edge states found in the zig-zag edges of graphene nanoribbons, the superlattice states shows signatures of being particularly insensitive to disorder, even in real space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological piezoelectric response in moiré graphene systems

We theoretically study the piezoelectric effects in moirè graphene systems. Since the strain couples to the electrons in the system as a pseudo vector potential, which has opposite signs for the $K$ and $K'$ valleys of graphene, its effects on the two valleys with opposite Chern numbers do not cancel out, but adds up. As a result, some components of the piezoelectric tensor in these systems, which typically have non-trivial topology in their flat bands, are nearly quantized in terms of the valley Chern numbers. Such a conclusion is verified by numerical calculations of the in-plane piezoelectric response of hBN-aligned twisted bilayer graphene, twisted bilayer-monolayer graphene, and twisted double bilayer graphene systems using both continuum model and atomistic tight-binding model. We find that by tuning the vertical displacement field and/or twist angle, which may induce gap closures between the flat bands and remote bands in these systems, plateau shapes of the piezoelectric response are obtained, with abrupt jumps across the topological phase transitions. We propose that such nearly quantized piezoelectric response may serve as a direct experimental probe for the valley Chern numbers of the flat bands in moiré graphene systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral Phonons in Chiral Materials

The concept of chirality makes ubiquitous appearance in nature. Particularly, both a structure and its collective excitations may acquire well defined chiralities. In this work, we reveal an intrinsic connection between the chiralities of a crystal structure and its phonon excitations. We show that the phonon chirality and its propagation direction are strongly coupled with the lattice chirality, which will be reversed when a chiral lattice is switched to its enantiomorph. In addition, distinct from achiral lattices, propagating chiral phonons exist for chiral crystals also on the principal axis through the $\Gamma$ point, which strengthens its relevance to various physical processes. We demonstrate our theory with a 1D helix-chain model and with a concrete and important 3D material, the $\alpha$-quartz. We predict a chirality diode effect in these systems, namely, at certain frequency window, a chiral signal can only pass the system in one way but not the other, specified by the system chirality. Experimental setups to test our theory are proposed. Our work discovers fundamental physics of chirality coupling between different levels of a system, and the predicted effects will provide a new way to control thermal transport and design information devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interlayer Exchange Interaction Driven Topological Phase Transition in Antiferromagnetic Electride Gd$_2$O

Based on first-principles calculations, we discover a two-dimensional layered antiferromagnetic (AFM) electride Gd$_2$O, where anionic excess electrons exist in the interstitial spaces between positively charged cationic layers. It is revealed that each cationic layer composed of three-atom-thick Gd$-$O$-$Gd stacks has in-plane ferromagnetic and out-of-plane AFM superexchange interactions between the localized Gd 4$f$ spins through O 2$p$ orbitals. Furthermore, the interlayer superexchange mediated by the hybridized Gd-5$d$ and interstitial-$s$-like states involves intimate couplings between the spin, lattice, and charge degrees of freedom, thereby inducing simultaneous magnetic, structural, and electronic phase transitions. The resulting ground state with the simple hexagonal lattice hosts massless Dirac fermions protected by nonsymmorphic magnetic symmetry, as well as massive Dirac fermions. We thus demonstrate that the anionic excess electrons in Gd$_2$O play a crucial role in the emergence of magnetic Dirac semimetal states, therefore offering an intriguing interplay between 2D magnetic electrides and topological physics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Graph skeletonization of high-dimensional point cloud data via topological method

Geometric graphs form an important family of hidden structures behind data. In this paper, we develop an efficient and robust algorithm to infer a graph skeleton behind a point cloud data (PCD)embedded in high dimensional space. Previously, there has been much work to recover a hidden graph from a low-dimensional density field, or from a relatively clean high-dimensional PCD (in the sense that the input points are within a small bounded distance to a true hidden graph). Our proposed approach builds upon the recent line of work on using a persistence-guided discrete Morse (DM) theory based approach to reconstruct a geometric graph from a density field defined over a triangulation of low-dimensional Euclidean domain. In particular, we first give a very simple generalization of this DM-based algorithm from a density-function perspective to a general filtration perspective. On the theoretical front, we show that the output of the generalized algorithm contains a so-called lexicographic-optimal persistent cycle basis w.r.t the input filtration, justifying that the output is indeed meaningful. On the algorithmic front, this generalization allows us to use the idea of sparsified weighted Rips filtration (developed by Buchet etal) to develop a new graph reconstruction algorithm for noisy point cloud data (PCD) (which do not need to be embedded). The new algorithm is robust to background noise and non-uniform distribution of input points. We provide various experimental results to show the efficiency and effectiveness of our new graph reconstruction algorithm for PCDs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Enhanced Photonic Quantum Finite Automaton

Alessandro Candeloro, Carlo Mereghetti, Beatrice Palano, Simone Cialdi, Matteo G. A. Paris, Stefano Olivares. In a recent paper we have described an optical implementation of a measure-once one-way quantum finite automaton recognizing a well-known family of unary periodic languages, accepting words not in the language with a given error probability. To process input words, the automaton exploits the degree of polarization of single photons and, to reduce the acceptance error probability, a technique of confidence amplification using the photon counts is implemented. In this paper, we show that the performance of this automaton may be further improved by using strategies that suitably consider both the orthogonal output polarizations of the photon. In our analysis, we also take into account how detector dark counts may affect the performance of the automaton.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Reprogrammable plasmonic topological insulators with ultrafast control

Topological photonics has revolutionized our understanding of light propagation, providing a robust way to manipulate light. So far, most of studies in this field are focused on designing a static photonic structure. Developing a dynamic photonic topological platform to switch multiple topological functionalities at ultrafast speed is still a great challenge. Here we theoretically propose and experimentally demonstrate a reprogrammable plasmonic topological insulator, where the topological propagation route can be dynamically changed at nanosecond-level switching time, leading to an experimental demonstration of ultrafast multi-channel optical analog-digital converter. Due to the innovative use of electric switches to implement the programmability of plasmonic topological insulator, each unit cell can be encoded by dynamically controlling its digital plasmonic states while keeping its geometry and material parameters unchanged. Our reprogrammable topological plasmonic platform is fabricated by the printed circuit board technology, making it much more compatible with integrated photoelectric systems. Furthermore, due to its flexible programmability, many photonic topological functionalities can be integrated into this versatile topological platform.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Enhancement of superconductivity via resonant anti-shielding with topological plasmon-polarons

Stimulated by papers from the early 1970's, metallic metamaterial structures have recently been proposed to enhance the critical temperature of BCS superconductivity, Tc. That scheme requires a resonant, dynamic anti-shielding effect, which leads to a vanishing and negative nonlocal electronic dielectric function of the system. The conventional metamaterial can provide only a local analog of this effect, and so, as expected, experiments confirmed only very small Tc enhancements. Here we propose replacing the metamaterial structure with a film of a topological material (e.g. Bi2Se3), that supports a robust collective plasmon-polaron mode. We show, that the required very strong (resonant), dynamic anti-shielding can be induced in a superconductor interfaced with such a topological material film. A robust increase of Tc is possible, since this anti-shielding not only strengthens the electron pairing, but also renormalizes upwards the pairing interaction spectrum. We propose a superlattice arrangement of alternating superconductor-topological crystal layers as a realizable structure. Finally, we argue that similar enhancement might be expected in non-BCS superconductor systems.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy