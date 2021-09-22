Tailoring the degree of entanglement of two coherently coupled quantum emitters
The control and manipulation of quantum-entangled non-local states is a crucial step for the development of quantum information processing. A promising route to achieve such states on a wide scale is to couple solid-state quantum emitters through their coherent dipole-dipole interactions. Entanglement in itself is challenging, as it requires both nanometric distances between emitters and nearly degenerate electronic transitions. Implementing hyperspectral imaging to identify pairs of coupled organic molecules trapped in a low temperature matrix, we reach distinctive spectral signatures of maximal molecular entanglement by tuning the optical resonances of the quantum emitters by Stark effect. We also demonstrate far-field selective excitation of the long-lived subradiant delocalized states with a laser field tailored in amplitude and phase. Interestingly, optical nanoscopy images of the entangled molecules unveil novel spatial signatures that result from quantum interferences in their excitation pathways and reveal the exact locations of each quantum emitter. Controlled molecular entanglement can serve as a test-bench to decipher more complex physical or biological mechanisms governed by the coherent coupling and paves the way towards the realization of new quantum information processing platforms.arxiv.org
Comments / 0