Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

By Elnaz Pilehvar, Ehsan Amooghorban, Mohammad Kazem Moravvej-Farshi
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.

arxiv.org

A thorough introduction to non-relativistic matrix mechanics in multi-qudit systems with a study on quantum entanglement and quantum quantifiers

Lucas Camponogara Viera, Shu-Hsien Liao (Institute of Electro-Optical Engineering, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan) Quantum computing is among the most far-reaching technologies of the 21st century, tackling challenges at the cutting edge of physics. This new paradigm in computer science harnesses quantum entanglement, one striking non-intuitive feature of quantum mechanics and a cornerstone of quantum information, to provide computation with a quantum speed-up over the best-known classical algorithms and to enable encrypted data communication against eavesdropping. The bulk of this article is focused on providing a deep and abiding understanding of non-relativistic matrix mechanics by demonstrating the fundamental mathematical relations of the contemporary postulatory approach of quantum mechanics within the state vector and density operator formalism in multipartite systems. In addition to that, we derive and analyse the respective 1-qubit, 1-qutrit, 2-qubit, and 2-qudit coherent and incoherent density operators using Bloch's parametrization for generalized $d$-dimensional $N$-qudit states embedded in the $SU(d)$ Lie group with associate generalized Gell Mann's matrices spanning the $\mathfrak{su}(d)$ Lie algebra. We also address the fundamental concepts of quantum nondemolition measurements, quantum decoherence and, particularly, quantum entanglement providing for the latter a systematic view on its historical development and mathematical description in multipartite systems. We conclude our review by introducing some of the ubiquitous quantum quantifiers required to measure degrees of quantum entanglement and quantum coherence, deriving the $p$-norm quantum coherence measure for a 1-qubit state.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The consequences of non-differentiable angular dispersion in optics: Tilted pulse fronts versus space-time wave packets

Conventional diffractive and dispersive devices introduce angular dispersion (AD) into pulsed optical fields thus producing so-called 'tilted pulse fronts'. Naturally, it is always assumed that the functional form of the wavelength-dependent propagation angle associated with AD is differentiable with respect to wavelength. Recent developments in the study of space-time wave packets -- pulsed beams in which the spatial and temporal degrees of freedom are inextricably intertwined -- have pointed to the existence of non-differentiable AD: field configurations in which the propagation angle does not possess a derivative at some wavelength. Here we investigate the consequences of introducing non-differentiable AD into a pulsed field and show that it is the crucial ingredient required to realize group velocities that deviate from $c$ (the speed of light in vacuum) along the propagation axis in free space. In contrast, the on-axis phase and group velocities are always equal in conventional scenarios. Furthermore, we show that non-differentiable AD is needed for realizing anomalous or normal group-velocity dispersion along the propagation axis, while simultaneously suppressing all higher-order dispersion terms. These and several other consequences of non-differentiable AD are verified experimentally using a pulsed-beam shaper capable of introducing AD with arbitrary spectral profile. Rather than being an exotic phenomenon, non-differentiable AD is an accessible, robust, and versatile resource for sculpting pulsed optical fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact dynamics of non-additive environments in non-Markovian open quantum systems

Dominic Gribben, Dominic M. Rouse, Jake Iles-Smith, Aidan Strathearn, Henry Maguire, Peter Kirton, Ahsan Nazir, Erik M. Gauger, Brendon W. Lovett. When a quantum system couples strongly to multiple baths then it is generally no longer possible to describe the resulting system dynamics by simply adding the individual effects of each bath. However, capturing such multi-bath system dynamics has up to now required approximations that can obscure some of the non-additive effects. Here we present a numerically-exact and efficient technique for tackling this problem that builds on the time-evolving matrix product operator (TEMPO) representation. We test the method by applying it to a simple model system that exhibits non-additive behaviour: a two-level dipole coupled to both a vibrational and an optical bath. Although not directly coupled, there is an effective interaction between the baths mediated by the system that can lead to population inversion in the matter system when the vibrational coupling is strong. We benchmark and validate multi-bath TEMPO against two approximate methods - one based on a polaron transformation, the other on an identification of a reaction coordinate - before exploring the regime of simultaneously strong vibrational and optical coupling where the approximate techniques break down. Here we uncover a new regime where the quantum Zeno effect leads to a fully mixed state of the electronic system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Anomalous Transport Induced by Non-Hermitian Anomalous Berry Connection in Non-Hermitian Systems

Non-Hermitian materials can not only exhibit exotic energy band structures but also an anomalous velocity induced by non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection as predicted by the semiclassical equations of motion for Bloch electrons. However, it is not clear how the modified semiclassical dynamics modifies transport phenomena. Here, we theoretically demonstrate the emergence of anomalous oscillations driven by either an external dc or ac electric field arising from non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection. Moreover, it is a well-known fact that geometric structures of wave functions can only affect the Hall conductivity. However, we are surprised to find a non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection induced anomalous linear longitudinal conductivity independent of the scattering time. In addition, we show the existence of a second-order nonlinear longitudinal conductivity induced by the non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection, violating a well-known fact of the absence of a second-order nonlinear longitudinal conductivity in a Hermitian system with symmetric energy spectra. We illustrate these anomalous phenomena in a pseudo-Hermitian system with large non-Hermitian anomalous Berry connection. Finally, we propose a practical scheme to realize the anomalous oscillations in an optical system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Diagrammar of physical and fake particles and spectral optical theorem

We prove spectral optical identities in quantum field theories of physical particles (defined by the Feynman $i\epsilon $ prescription) and purely virtual particles (defined by the fakeon prescription). The identities are derived by means of purely algebraic operations and hold for every (multi)threshold separately and for arbitrary frequencies. Their major significance is that they offer a deeper understanding on the problem of unitarity in quantum field theory. In particular, they apply to "skeleton" diagrams, before integrating on the space components of the loop momenta and the phase spaces. In turn, the skeleton diagrams obey a spectral optical theorem, which gives the usual optical theorem for amplitudes, once the integrals on the space components of the loop momenta and the phase spaces are resumed. The fakeon prescription/projection is implemented by dropping the thresholds that involve fakeon frequencies. We give examples at one loop (bubble, triangle, box, pentagon and hexagon), two loops (triangle with "diagonal", box with diagonal) and arbitrarily many loops. We also derive formulas for the loop integrals with fakeons and relate them to the known formulas for the loop integrals with physical particles.
arxiv.org

Observation of non-Hermitian many-body skin effects in Hilbert space

Non-Hermiticity greatly expands existing physical laws beyond the Hermitian framework, revealing various novel phenomena with unique properties. Up to now, most exotic nonHermitian effects, such as exceptional points and non-Hermitian skin effects, are discovered in single-particle systems. The interplay between non-Hermitian and manybody correlation is expected to be a more fascinating but much less explored area. Due to the complexity of the problem, current researches in this field mainly stay at the theoretical level. The experimental observation of predicted non-Hermitian manybody phases is still a great challenging. Here, we report the first experimental simulation of strongly correlated non-Hermitian many-body system, and reveal a new type of nonHermitian many-body skin states toward effective boundaries in Hilbert space. Such an interaction-induced non-Hermitian many-body skin effect represents the aggregation of bosonic clusters with non-identical occupations in the periodic lattice. In particular, by mapping eigen-states of three correlated bosons to modes of the designed threedimensional electric circuit, non-Hermitian many-body skin effects in Hilbert space is verified by measuring the spatial impedance response. Our finding not only discloses a new physical effect in the non-Hermitian many-body system, but also suggests a flexible platform to further investigate other non-Hermitian correlated phases in experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extension of the Goldstone and the Englert-Brout-Higgs mechanisms to non-Hermitian theories

We discuss the extension of the Goldstone and Englert-Brout-Higgs mechanisms to non-Hermitian Hamiltonians that possess an antilinear PT symmetry. We study a model due to Alexandre, Ellis, Millington and Seynaeve and show that for the spontaneous breakdown of a continuous global symmetry we obtain a massless Goldstone boson in all three of the antilinear symmetry realizations: eigenvalues real, eigenvalues in complex conjugate pairs, and eigenvalues real but eigenvectors incomplete. In this last case we show that it is possible for the Goldstone boson mode to be a zero-norm state. For the breakdown of a continuous local symmetry the gauge boson acquires a non-zero mass by the Englert-Brout-Higgs mechanism in all realizations of the antilinear symmetry, except the one where the Goldstone boson itself has zero norm, in which case, and despite the fact that the continuous local symmetry has been spontaneously broken, the gauge boson remains massless.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Simulating quantum gravity with optical lattices

Unlike the fundamental forces of the Standard Model, such as electromagnetic, weak and strong forces, the quantum effects of gravity are still experimentally inaccessible. The weak coupling of gravity with matter makes it significant only for large masses where quantum effects are too subtle to be measured with current technology. Nevertheless, insight into quantum aspects of gravity is key to understanding unification theories, cosmology or the physics of black holes. Here we propose the simulation of quantum gravity with optical lattices which allows us to arbitrarily control coupling strengths. More concretely, we consider $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermions, simulated by ultra-cold fermionic atoms arranged in a honeycomb lattice, coupled to massive quantum gravity, simulated by bosonic atoms positioned at the links of the lattice. The quantum effects of gravity induce interactions between the Dirac fermions that can be witnessed, for example, through the violation of Wick's theorem. The similarity of our approach to current experimental simulations of gauge theories suggests that quantum gravity models can be simulated in the laboratory in the near future.
arxiv.org

DeepGhostBusters: Using Mask R-CNN to Detect and Mask Ghosting and Scattered-Light Artifacts from Optical Survey Images

Dimitrios Tanoglidis, Aleksandra Ćiprijanović, Alex Drlica-Wagner, Brian Nord, Michael H. L. S. Wang, Ariel Jacob Amsellem, Kathryn Downey, Sydney Jenkins, Diana Kafkes, Zhuoqi Zhang. Wide-field astronomical surveys are often affected by the presence of undesirable reflections (often known as "ghosting artifacts" or "ghosts") and scattered-light artifacts. The identification and mitigation...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Aluminum Cayley trees as scalable, broadband, multi-resonant optical antennas

An optical antenna can convert a propagative optical radiation into a localized excitation, and reciprocally. Although optical antennas can be readily created using resonant nanoparticles (metallic or dielectric) as elementary building blocks, the realization of antennas sustaining multiple resonances over a broad range of frequencies remains a challenging task. Here, we use aluminum self-similar, fractal-like structures as broadband optical antennas. Using electron energy loss spectroscopy, we experimentally evidence that a single aluminum Cayley tree, a simple self-similar structure, sustains multiple plasmonic resonances. The spectral position of these resonances is scalable over a broad spectral range spanning two decades, from ultraviolet to mid-infrared. Such multi-resonant structures are highly desirable for applications ranging from non-linear optics to light harvesting and photodetection, as well as surface-enhanced infrared absorption spectroscopy.
arxiv.org

Instability of Holographic Superfuids in Optical Lattice

The instability of superfluids in optical lattice has been investigated using the holographic model. The static and steady flow solutions are numerically obtained from the static equations of motion and the solutions are described as Bloch waves with different Bloch wave vector $k$. Based on these Bloch waves, the instability is investigated at two levels. At the linear perturbation level, we show that there is a critical $k_{c}$ above which the superflow is unstable. At the fully nonlinear level, the intermediate state and final state of unstable superflow are identified through numerical simulation of the full equations of motion. The results show that during the time evolution, the unstable superflow will undergo a chaotic state, where solitons will appear and disappear. The system will settle down to a stable state with $k.
MATHEMATICS
cell.com

New clearing protocol for tannic roots optical imaging

The understanding of plant physiological complexity requires 3D imaging of the entire organ with subcellular resolution. However, most plant organs are highly opaque to light and their study under optical sectioning microscopes is difficult. By gathering the latest developments in the field of optical clearing of pigmented plant tissues, it was found that the clearing tannic roots (CTR) protocol drastically reduces light absorption by a depigmentation step and light scattering by the homogenisation of refractive indices through entire grapevine roots.
arxiv.org

Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Giant radio quasars: composite optical spectra

We present the composite optical spectrum for the largest sample of giant radio quasars (GRQs). They represent a rare subclass of radio quasars due to their large projected linear sizes of radio structures, which exceed 0.7 Mpc. To construct the composite spectrum, we combined 216 GRQ's optical spectra from Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). As a result, we obtained the composite spectrum covering the wavelength range from 1400 Å to 7000 Å. We calculated the power-law spectral slope for GRQ's composite, obtaining $\alpha_{\lambda}=-1.25$ and compared it with that of the smaller-sized radio quasars, as well as with the quasar composite spectrum obtained for large sample of SDSS quasars. We obtained that the GRQ's continuum is flatter (redder) than the continuum of comparison quasar samples. We also show that the continuum slope depends on core and total radio luminosity at 1.4 GHz, being steeper for higher radio luminosity bin. Moreover, we found the flattening of the continuum with an increase of the projected linear size of radio quasar. We show that $\alpha_{\lambda}$ is orientation-dependent, being steeper for a higher radio core-to-lobe flux density ratio which is consistent with AGN unified model predictions. For two GRQs, we fit the spectral energy distribution using X-CIGALE code to compare the consistency of results obtained in the optical part of the electromagnetic spectrum with broad-band emission. The parameters obtained from the SED fitting confirmed the larger dust luminosity for the redder optical continuum.
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian quantum walks and non-Markovianity: the coin-position interaction

Discrete versions of quantum walks, just like its classical counterpart, comprise of the external position space and the internal coin space. The interactions between the two Hilbert spaces due to quantum dynamics greatly influence the properties of the walk and have important consequences for the quantum algorithms and quantum simulations protocols they are used for. In this work, we study the effect of non-Hermitian evolution on the interactions between the coin and the position space. Such an evolution mimics a quantum walk which is interacting with an external environment. To understand this interaction, we study the non-Markovianity of the reduced dynamics and also the entanglement between the two spaces. The non-Hermitian evolution is studied from two perspectives: the normalised state method and the more recently proposed metric formalism. The results suggest that the metric formulation provides a more accurate description of the non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{P}\mathcal{T}$-symmetric evolution, describing trace preserving maps. We also show that the non-unitary walks preserve the purity under the metric formulations, due to which one can study entanglement under non-Hermiticity using entanglement entropy.
arxiv.org

Elliptic solitons in optical fiber media

We examine the evolution of a time-varying perturbation signal pumped into a mono-mode fiber in the anomalous dispersion regime. We analytically establish that the perturbation evolves into a conservative pattern of periodic pulses which structures and profiles share close similarity with the so-called soliton-crystal states recently observed in fiber media [see e.g. A. Haboucha et al., Phys. Rev. A\textbf{78}, 043806 (2008); D. Y. Tang et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. \textbf{101}, 153904 (2008); F. Amrani et al., Opt. Express \textbf{19}, 13134 (2011)]. We derive mathematically and generate numerically a crystal of solitons using time division multiplexing of identical pulses. We suggest that at very fast pumping rates, the pulse signals overlap and create an unstable signal that is modulated by the fiber nonlinearity to become a periodic lattice of pulse solitons which can be described by elliptic functions. We carry out a linear stability analysis of the soliton-crystal structure and establish that the correlation of centers of mass of interacting pulses broadens their internal-mode spectrum, some modes of which are mutually degenerate. While it has long been known that high-intensity periodic pulse trains in optical fibers are generated from the phenomenon of modulational instability of continuous waves, the present study provides evidence that they can also be generated via temporal multiplexing of an infinitely large number of equal-intensity single pulses to give rise to stable elliptic solitons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photon BEC with Thermo-Optic Interaction at Dimensional Crossover

Since the advent of experiments with photon Bose-Einstein condensates in dye-filled microcavities in 2010, many investigations have focused upon the emerging effective photon-photon interaction. Despite its smallness, it can be identified to stem from two physically distinct mechanisms. On the one hand, a Kerr nonlinearity of the dye medium yields a photon-photon contact interaction. On the other hand, a heating of the dye medium leads to an additional thermo-optic interaction, which is both delayed and non-local. The latter turns out to represent the leading contribution to the effective interaction for the current 2D experiments. Here we analyse theoretically how the effective photon-photon interaction increases when the system dimension is reduced from 2D to 1D. To this end, we consider an anisotropic harmonic trapping potential and determine via a variational approach how the properties of the photon Bose-Einstein condensate in general, and both aforementioned interaction mechanisms in particular, change with increasing anisotropy. We find that the thermo-optic interaction strength increases at first linearly with the trap aspect ratio and lateron saturates at a certain value of the trap aspect ratio. Furthermore, in the strong 1D limit the roles of both interactions get reversed as the thermo-optic interaction remains saturated and the contact Kerr interaction becomes the leading interaction mechanism. Finally, we discuss how the predicted effects can be measured experimentally.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher-order exceptional point in a pseudo-Hermitian cavity optomechanical system

Higher-order exceptional points (EPs), resulting from non-Hermitian degeneracies, have shown greater advantages in sensitive enhancement than second-order EPs (EP2s). Therefore, seeking higher-order EPs in various quantum systems is important for quantum information science. Here we propose a benchmark cavity optomechanical (COM) system consisting of a mechanical resonator (MR) coupled to two cavities via radiation pressure for predicting the third-order exceptional point (EP3). We first give the pseudo-Hermitian condition for the non-Hermitian COM system by taking the bath effects into account. Then we consider the mechanical gain effect and we find that the pseudo-Hermitian COM system without $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry can host both the EP3 and EP2 for symmetric and asymmetric cavities. In the symmetric case, only the EP3 or EP2 can be predicted in the parameter space, but the EP3 and EP2 can be transformed into each other by tuning the COM coupling strength in the asymmetric case. We further consider the case of one cavity with gain. For this case, the pseudo-Hermitian COM system is $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric and can also host the EP3 or EP2. The influence of system parameters on them are discussed. Our proposal provides a potential way to realize sensitive detection and study other physical phenomena {around} higher-order EP3 in non-Hermitian COM systems.
arxiv.org

Quantum state truncation using an optical parametric amplifier and a beamsplitter

We present a scheme of quantum state truncation in the Fock basis (quantum scissors), based on the combined action of a nondegenerate optical parametric amplifier and a beamsplitter. Differently from previously proposed linear-optics-based quantum scissors devices, which depend on reliable Fock states sources, our scheme requires only readily available Gaussian states, such as coherent states inputs (vacuum state included). A truncated state is generated after performing photodetections in the global state. We find that, depending on which output ports each of the two photodetectors is positioned, different types of truncated states may be produced: i) states having a maximum Fock number of $N$, or ii) states having a minimum Fock number $N$. In order to illustrate our method, we discuss an example having as input states a coherent state in the beamsplitter and vacuum states in the amplifier, and show that the resulting truncated states display nonclassical properties, such as sub-Poissonian statistics and squeezing. We quantify the nonclassicality degree of the generated states using the Wigner-Yanase skew information measure. For complementarity, we discuss the efficiency of the protocol, e.g., generation probability as well as the effects of imperfections such as the detector's quantum efficiency and dark counts rate.
PHYSICS

