CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

By Len van Deurzen, Ryan Page, Vladimir Protasenko, Huili, Xing, Debdeep Jena
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Infinite critical boson non-Fermi liquid on heterostructure interfaces

We study the emergence of non-Fermi liquid on heterostructure interfaces where there exists an infinite number of critical boson modes in two spatial dimensions for the magnetic fluctuations. At the interface, the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction naturally emerges in the magnetic interactions due to the absence of the inversion symmetry. The interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction gives rise to a degenerate contour for the low-energy bosonic modes in the momentum space, which simultaneously becomes critical approaching the magnetic phase transition. The presence of the critical boson contour leads to a divergence in the dynamical magnetic susceptibility. The itinerant electrons are scattered by the critical boson contour and develop non-Fermi liquid behaviors. With a self-consistent renormalization calculation, we uncover a prominent non-Fermi liquid behavior in the resistivity with a characteristic temperature scaling power. These results set another possibility for the boson-fermion coupled problems and the fermion criticality.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Spin photovoltaic effects in magnetic van der Waals heterostructures

In a new report now published on Science Advances, Tiancheng Song and a research team at the department of physics, University of Washington, U.S., and materials and nanoarchitectronics in Japan and China, detailed spin photovoltaic effects in van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) magnetic chromium triiodide (CrI3) sandwiched by graphene contacts. The concept of van der Waals crystals and their heterostructures are of interest in materials science, applied physics and optoelectronics, to explore the optoelectronic properties within the two-dimensional (2D) limit. It is possible to integrate 2D magnets to realize 2D spin-optoelectronics with controlled spin degrees of freedom. The photocurrent of the CrI3 displayed a distinct dependence on light helicity, which Song et al. tuned by varying the magnetic states and photon energy. The research highlighted the potential to study the emergent phenomenon of photospintronics by engineering magnetic vdW heterostructures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Charge-density-wave breakdown in a heterostructure with electron-phonon coupling

Understanding the influence of vibrational degrees of freedom on transport through a heterostructure poses considerable theoretical and numerical challenges. In this work, we use the density-matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method together with local basis optimization (LBO) to study the half-filled Holstein model in the presence of a linear potential, either isolated or coupled to tight-binding leads. In both cases, we observe a decay of charge-density-wave (CDW) states at a sufficiently strong potential strength. Local basis optimization selects the most important linear combinations of local oscillator states to span the local phonon space. These states are referred to as optimal modes. We show that many of these local optimal modes are needed to capture the dynamics of the decay, that the most significant optimal mode on the initially occupied sites remains well described by a coherent-state typical for small polarons, and that those on the initially empty sites deviate from the coherent-state form. Additionally, we compute the current through the structure in the metallic regime as a function of voltage. For small voltages, we reproduce results for the Luttinger parameters. As the voltage is increased, the effect of larger electron-phonon coupling strengths becomes prominent. Further, the most significant optimal mode remains almost unchanged when going from the ground state to the current-carrying state in the metallic regime.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Double-Pulse Generation of Indistinguishable Single Photons with Optically Controlled Polarization

Junyong Yan, Shunfa Liu3, Xing Lin, Yongzheng Ye, Jiawang Yu, Lingfang Wang, Ying Yu, Yanhui Zhao, Yun Meng, Xiaolong Hu, Dawei Wang, Chaoyuan Jin, Feng Liu. Single-photon sources play a key role in photonic quantum technologies. Semiconductor quantum dots can emit indistinguishable single photons under resonant excitation. However, the resonance fluorescence technique typically requires cross-polarization filtering which causes a loss of unpolarized quantum dot emission by 50%. To solve this problem, we propose and demonstrate a new method to generate polarized single photons with two laser pulses off-resonant with neutral exciton states. This scheme is realized by exciting the quantum dot to the biexciton state and subsequently driving the quantum dot to an exciton eigenstate. Combining with magnetic field, we demonstrated the generation of photons with optically controlled polarization (polarization degree: 99.6%), laser-neutral exciton detuning up to 0.81 meV, high single-photon purity (99.6%) and indistinguishability (85.0%). Laser pulses can be blocked using polarization and spectral filtering. Our work makes an important step towards indistinguishable single-photon sources with near-unity collection efficiency.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Laser Diode#Optical Cavity#Beam#Mirror Imperfections#Fabry P Rot#Applied Physics
Phys.org

Tiny lasers acting together as one: Topological vertical cavity laser arrays

Israeli and German researchers have developed a way to force an array of vertical cavity lasers to act together as a single laser—a highly effective laser network the size of a grain of sand. The findings are presented in a new joint research paper published online by the prestigious journal Science on Friday, September 24.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Laser beam shaping improves metal 3D printing

(Nanowerk News) While laser-based 3D printing techniques have revolutionized the production of metal parts by greatly expanding design complexity, the laser beams traditionally used in metal printing have drawbacks that can lead to defects and poor mechanical performance. Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are addressing the issue by exploring...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Title:Effect of fermion indistinguishability on optical absorption of doped two-dimensional semiconductors

Authors:A. Tiene, J. Levinsen, J. Keeling, M. M. Parish, F. M. Marchetti. Abstract: We study the optical absorption spectrum of a doped two-dimensional semiconductor in the spin-valley polarized limit. In this configuration, the carriers in the Fermi sea are indistinguishable from one of the two carriers forming the exciton. Most notably, this indistinguishability requires the three-body trion state to have p-wave symmetry. To explore the consequences of this, we evaluate the system's optical properties within a polaron description, which can interpolate from the low density limit -- where the relevant excitations are few-body bound states -- to higher density many-body states. In the parameter regime where the trion is bound, we demonstrate that the spectrum is characterized by an attractive quasiparticle branch, a repulsive branch, and a many-body continuum, and we evaluate the doping dependence of the corresponding energies and spectral weights. In particular, at low doping we find that the oscillator strength of the attractive branch scales with the square of the Fermi energy as a result of the trion's p-wave symmetry. Upon increasing density, we find that both the repulsive and attractive branches blueshift, and that the orbital character of the states associated with these branches interchanges. We compare our results with previous investigations of the scenario where the Fermi sea involves carriers distinguishable from those in the exciton, for which the trion ground state is s-wave.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Pressure-induced monotonic enhancement of Tc to over 30 K in the superconducting Pr0.82Sr0.18NiO2 thin films

N. N. Wang, M. W. Yang, K. Y. Chen, Z. Yang, H. Zhang, Z. H. Zhu, Y. Uwatoko, X. L. Dong, K. J. Jin, J. P. Sun, J.-G. Cheng. The successful synthesis of superconducting nickelate thin films with the highest Tc ~ 15 K has reignited great enthusiasms on this class of potential analogue to high-Tc cuprates suggested decades ago. To pursue higher Tc is always an important task in studying new superconductors. Here we report for the first time the effect of pressure on the superconducting properties of infinite-layer Pr0.82Sr0.18NiO2 thin films by measuring electrical resistivity under various pressures in a cubic anvil cell apparatus. We find that the onset of superconductivity, Tconset, can be enhanced monotonically from ~ 18 at ambient pressure to ~ 31 K without showing signatures of saturation upon increasing pressure to 12.1 GPa in the presence of liquid pressure transmitting medium. This encouraging result indicates that the Tc of infinite-layer nickelates superconductors can be further raised up by applying higher pressures or strain engineering in the heterostructure films. In addition to the pressure effect, we also discussed the influence of stress/strain on the superconducting properties of the nickelate thin films.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unconventional Superconductivity from Fermi Surface Fluctuations in Strongly Correlated Metals

In quantum materials, electrons that have strong correlations tend to localize, leading to quantum spins as the building blocks for low-energy physics. When strongly correlated electrons coexist with more weakly-correlated conduction electrons, multiple channels of effective interactions develop and compete with each other. The competition creates quantum fluctuations having a large spectral weight, with the associated entropies reaching significant fractions of $R\ln 2$ per electron. Advancing a framework to understand how the fluctuating local moments influence unconventional superconductivity is both pressing and challenging. Here we do so in the exemplary setting of heavy-fermion metals, where the amplified quantum fluctuations manifest in the form of Kondo destruction and large-to-small Fermi-surface fluctuations. These fluctuations lead to unconventional superconductivity whose transition temperature is exceptionally high relative to the effective Fermi temperature, reaching several percent of the Kondo temperature scale. Our results provide a natural understanding of the enigmatic superconductivity in a host of heavy-fermion metals. Moreover, the qualitative physics underlying our findings and their implications for the formation of unconventional superconductivity apply to a variety of highly correlated metals with strong Fermi surface fluctuations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Breakdown of the Large Deviation Principle in an Integrable Magnet

We investigate typical and rare dynamical fluctuations of transferred magnetization in the one-dimensional lattice Landau--Lifshitz magnet with uniaxial anisotropy, representing an emblematic model of interacting spins. We demonstrate that the structure of fluctuations in thermal equilibrium depends radically on the characteristic dynamical scale. In the ballistic regime, typical fluctuations are found to follow a normal distribution, with atypical fluctuations satisfying the large-deviation principle. In stark contrast, on the diffusive and superdiffusive timescales, relevant respectively for the easy-axis and isotropic magnet at vanishing total magnetization, typical fluctuations are no longer Gaussian as a consequence of strong violation of the large-deviation principle. The observed anomalous features disappear upon breaking integrability, suggesting that the breakdown of the large-deviation principle is intimately tied to the presence of soliton modes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First principles study of electron transport through diarythylene transition metal dichalcogenide molecular switch

Computational methods are fast becoming an integral part of nanoelectronics design process. With increasing computational power, electron transport simulation methods such as Non-equilibrium Greens function (NEGF) methods now hold promise in study and design of new electronic devices. Single molecule circuits as optimized device size covers a significant electron transmission, which originated of intrinsic molecular properties. In this study, we study and design a single molecule switch based on a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) electrode (molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)) and a photochromic molecule. The chosen molecule, Diarylethene, is one of the only few thermally irreversible photochromes. The 1T phase of TMD monolayer has metallic properties and can act as a conducting electrode for these molecular switches. Further, the 1T phase can be functionalized using thiol chemistry, which leads to the formation of covalent C-S bonds that enable further addition of functional photochromic groups to the TMD surface. In this report, we compare and contrast different chemistry and spacer groups with respect to their response as a molecular switch, focusing on the ON/OFF transmission ratio at the Fermi level. We identify chemistries for further experimentation. If experimentally realized, these switches are expected to become integral part of various applications including molecular memories, photon detectors and logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiscale coupling of surface temperature with solid diffusion in large lithium-ion pouch cells

Untangling the relationship between reactions, mass transfer, and temperature within lithium-ion batteries enables control approaches that mitigate thermal hot spots and slow degradation. Here, we develop an efficient physics-based pouch-cell model to simulate lock-in thermography experiments, which synchronously record the applied current, cell voltage, and surface-temperature distribution. Prior modelling efforts have been confounded by experimental temperature profiles whose characteristics suggest anisotropic heat conduction. Accounting for a multiscale coupling between heat flow and solid-state diffusion rationalizes this surface-temperature nonuniformity. We extend an earlier streamlined model based on the popular Doyle--Fuller--Newman theory, augmented by a local heat balance. The reduced-order model is exploited to parametrize and simulate commercial 20 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells at currents up to 80 A. This work highlights how microscopic intercalation processes produce distinctive macroscopic heat signatures in large-format cells, as well as how heat signatures can be exploited to fingerprint material properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electron-only Reconnection in Ion-scale Current Sheet at the Magnetopause

In the standard model of magnetic reconnection, both ions and electrons couple to the newly reconnected magnetic field lines and are ejected away from the reconnection diffusion region in the form of bidirectional burst ion and electron jets. Recent observations propose a new model: electron only magnetic reconnection without ion coupling in electron scale current sheet. Based on the data from Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission, we observe a long extension inner electron diffusion region (EDR) at least 40 di away from the X line at the terrestrial Magnetopause, implying that the extension of EDR is much longer than the prediction of the theory and simulations. This inner EDR is embedded in an ion scale current sheet (the width of 4 di, di is ion inertial length). However, such ongoing magnetic reconnection was not accompanied with burst ion outflow, implying the presence of electron only reconnection in ion scale current sheet. Our observations present new challenge for understanding the model of standard magnetic reconnection and electron only reconnection model in electron scale current sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Designing spin-textured flat bands in twisted graphene multilayers via helimagnet encapsulation

Twisted graphene multilayers provide tunable platforms to engineer flat bands and exploit the associated strongly correlated physics. The two-dimensional nature of these systems makes them suitable for encapsulation by materials that break specific symmetries. In this context, recently discovered two-dimensional helimagnets, such as the multiferroic monolayer NiI$_2$, are specially appealing for breaking time-reversal and inversion symmetries due to their nontrivial spin textures. Here we show that this spin texture can be imprinted on the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene by proximity effect. We discuss the dependence of the imprinted spin texture on the wave-vector of the helical structure, and on the strength of the effective local exchange field. Based on these results we discuss the nature of the superconducting instabilities that can take place in helimagnet encapsulated twisted bilayer graphene. Our results put forward helimagnetic encapsulation as a powerful way of designing spin-textured flat band systems, providing a starting point to engineer a new family of correlated moire states.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy