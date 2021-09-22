Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss
We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.arxiv.org
