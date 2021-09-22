CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Model Reference Adaptive Control with Linear-like Closed-loop Behavior

By Mohamad T. Shahab, Daniel E. Miller
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

It is typically proven in adaptive control that asymptotic stabilization and tracking holds, and that at best a bounded-noise bounded-state property is proven. Recently, it has been shown in both the pole-placement control and the $d$-step ahead control settings that if, as part of the adaptive controller, a parameter estimator based on the original projection algorithm is used and the parameter estimates are restricted to a convex set, then the closed-loop system experiences linear-like behavior: exponential stability, a bounded gain on the noise in every $p$-norm, and a convolution bound on the exogenous inputs; this can be leveraged to provide tolerance to unmodelled dynamics and plant parameter time-variation. In this paper, we extend the approach to the more general Model Reference Adaptive Control (MRAC) problem and demonstrate that we achieve the same desirable linear-like closed-loop properties.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Non-linear Independent Dual System (NIDS) for Discretization-independent Surrogate Modeling over Complex Geometries

Numerical solution of partial differential equations (PDEs) require expensive simulations, limiting their application in design optimization routines, model-based control, or solution of large-scale inverse problems. Existing Convolutional Neural Network-based frameworks for surrogate modeling require lossy pixelization and data-preprocessing, which is not suitable for realistic engineering applications. Therefore, we propose non-linear independent dual system (NIDS), which is a deep learning surrogate model for discretization-independent, continuous representation of PDE solutions, and can be used for prediction over domains with complex, variable geometries and mesh topologies. NIDS leverages implicit neural representations to develop a non-linear mapping between problem parameters and spatial coordinates to state predictions by combining evaluations of a case-wise parameter network and a point-wise spatial network in a linear output layer. The input features of the spatial network include physical coordinates augmented by a minimum distance function evaluation to implicitly encode the problem geometry. The form of the overall output layer induces a dual system, where each term in the map is non-linear and independent. Further, we propose a minimum distance function-driven weighted sum of NIDS models using a shared parameter network to enforce boundary conditions by construction under certain restrictions. The framework is applied to predict solutions around complex, parametrically-defined geometries on non-parametrically-defined meshes with solution obtained many orders of magnitude faster than the full order models. Test cases include a vehicle aerodynamics problem with complex geometry and data scarcity, enabled by a training method in which more cases are gradually added as training progresses.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Interconversion-controlled liquid-liquid phase separation in a molecular chiral model

Liquid-liquid phase separation of liquids exhibiting interconversion between alternative states has been proposed as an underlying mechanism for fluid polyamorphism, and may be of relevance to protein function and intracellular organization. However, molecular-level insight into the interplay between competing forces that can drive or restrict phase separation in interconverting fluids remains elusive. Here, we utilize an off-lattice model of enantiomers with tunable chiral interconversion and interaction properties to elucidate the physics underlying the stabilization and tunability of phase separation in fluids with interconverting states. We show that introducing an imbalance in the intermolecular forces between two enantiomers results in nonequilibrium, arrested phase separation into microdomains. We also find that in the equilibrium case, when all interaction forces are conservative, the growth of the phase domain is restricted only by system size. In this case, we observe phase amplification, in which one of the two alternative phases grows at the expense of the other. These findings provide novel insights on how the interplay between dynamics and thermodynamics defines the equilibrium and steady-state morphologies of phase transitions in fluids with interconverting molecular or supramolecular states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Equivalent one-dimensional first-order linear hyperbolic systems and range of the minimal null control time with respect to the internal coupling matrix

In this paper, we are interested in the minimal null control time of one-dimensional first-order linear hyperbolic systems by one-sided boundary controls. Our main result is an explicit characterization of the smallest and largest values that this minimal null control time can take with respect to the internal coupling matrix. In particular, we obtain a complete description of the situations where the minimal null control time is invariant with respect to all the possible choices of internal coupling matrices. The proof relies on the notion of equivalent systems, in particular the backstepping method, a canonical $LU$-decomposition for boundary coupling matrices and a compactness-uniqueness method adapted to the null controllability property.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Automated Testing with Temporal Logic Specifications for Robotic Controllers using Adaptive Experiment Design

Many robot control scenarios involve assessing system robustness against a task specification. If either the controller or environment are composed of "black-box" components with unknown dynamics, we cannot rely on formal verification to assess our system. Assessing robustness via exhaustive testing is also often infeasible if the space of environments is large compared to experiment cost.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptive Control#Linear#Mrac
arxiv.org

Koopman Linearization for Data-Driven Batch State Estimation of Control-Affine Systems

We present the Koopman State Estimator (KoopSE), a framework for model-free batch state estimation of control-affine systems that makes no linearization assumptions, requires no problem-specific feature selections, and has an inference computational cost that is independent of the number of training points. We lift the original nonlinear system into a higher-dimensional Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS), where the system becomes bilinear. The time-invariant model matrices can be learned by solving a least-squares problem on training trajectories. At test time, the system is algebraically manipulated into a linear time-varying system, where standard batch linear state estimation techniques can be used to efficiently compute state means and covariances. Random Fourier Features (RFF) are used to combine the computational efficiency of Koopman-based methods and the generality of kernel-embedding methods. KoopSE is validated experimentally on a localization task involving a mobile robot equipped with ultra-wideband receivers and wheel odometry. KoopSE estimates are more accurate and consistent than the standard model-based extended Rauch-Tung-Striebel (RTS) smoother, despite KoopSE having no prior knowledge of the system's motion or measurement models.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Adaptive Ridge-Penalized Functional Local Linear Regression

We introduce an original method of multidimensional ridge penalization in functional local linear regressions. The nonparametric regression of functional data is extended from its multivariate counterpart, and is known to be sensitive to the choice of $J$, where $J$ is the dimension of the projection subspace of the data. Under multivariate setting, a roughness penalty is helpful for variance reduction. However, among the limited works covering roughness penalty under the functional setting, most only use a single scalar for tuning. Our new approach proposes a class of data-adaptive ridge penalties, meaning that the model automatically adjusts the structure of the penalty according to the data sets. This structure has $J$ free parameters and enables a quadratic programming search for optimal tuning parameters that minimize the estimated mean squared error (MSE) of prediction, and is capable of applying different roughness penalty levels to each of the $J$ basis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Domain Adaptation of Language Models via Adaptive Tokenization

Contextual embedding-based language models trained on large data sets, such as BERT and RoBERTa, provide strong performance across a wide range of tasks and are ubiquitous in modern NLP. It has been observed that fine-tuning these models on tasks involving data from domains different from that on which they were pretrained can lead to suboptimal performance. Recent work has explored approaches to adapt pretrained language models to new domains by incorporating additional pretraining using domain-specific corpora and task data. We propose an alternative approach for transferring pretrained language models to new domains by adapting their tokenizers. We show that domain-specific subword sequences can be efficiently determined directly from divergences in the conditional token distributions of the base and domain-specific corpora. In datasets from four disparate domains, we find adaptive tokenization on a pretrained RoBERTa model provides >97% of the performance benefits of domain specific pretraining. Our approach produces smaller models and less training and inference time than other approaches using tokenizer augmentation. While adaptive tokenization incurs a 6% increase in model parameters in our experimentation, due to the introduction of 10k new domain-specific tokens, our approach, using 64 vCPUs, is 72x faster than further pretraining the language model on domain-specific corpora on 8 TPUs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimizing Trajectories with Closed-Loop Dynamic SQP

Indirect trajectory optimization methods such as Differential Dynamic Programming (DDP) have found considerable success when only planning under dynamic feasibility constraints. Meanwhile, nonlinear programming (NLP) has been the state-of-the-art approach when faced with additional constraints (e.g., control bounds, obstacle avoidance). However, a na$ï$ve implementation of NLP algorithms, e.g., shooting-based sequential quadratic programming (SQP), may suffer from slow convergence -- caused from natural instabilities of the underlying system manifesting as poor numerical stability within the optimization. Re-interpreting the DDP closed-loop rollout policy as a sensitivity-based correction to a second-order search direction, we demonstrate how to compute analogous closed-loop policies (i.e., feedback gains) for constrained problems. Our key theoretical result introduces a novel dynamic programming-based constraint-set recursion that augments the canonical "cost-to-go" backward pass. On the algorithmic front, we develop a hybrid-SQP algorithm incorporating DDP-style closed-loop rollouts, enabled via efficient parallelized computation of the feedback gains. Finally, we validate our theoretical and algorithmic contributions on a set of increasingly challenging benchmarks, demonstrating significant improvements in convergence speed over standard open-loop SQP.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Embedding Model Based Fast Meta Learning for Downlink Beamforming Adaptation

This paper studies the fast adaptive beamforming for the multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink. Existing deep learning-based approaches assume that training and testing channels follow the same distribution which causes task mismatch, when the testing environment changes. Although meta learning can deal with the task mismatch, it relies on labelled data and incurs high complexity in the pre-training and fine tuning stages. We propose a simple yet effective adaptive framework to solve the mismatch issue, which trains an embedding model as a transferable feature extractor, followed by fitting the support vector regression. Compared to the existing meta learning algorithm, our method does not necessarily need labelled data in the pre-training and does not need fine-tuning of the pre-trained model in the adaptation. The effectiveness of the proposed method is verified through two well-known applications, i.e., the signal to interference plus noise ratio balancing problem and the sum rate maximization problem. Furthermore, we extend our proposed method to online scenarios in non-stationary environments. Simulation results demonstrate the advantages of the proposed algorithm in terms of both performance and complexity. The proposed framework can also be applied to general radio resource management problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Reliability Analysis for Multi-fidelity Models using a Collective Learning Strategy

In many fields of science and engineering, models with different fidelities are available. Physical experiments or detailed simulations that accurately capture the behavior of the system are regarded as high-fidelity models with low model uncertainty, however, they are expensive to run. On the other hand, simplified physical experiments or numerical models are seen as low-fidelity models that are cheaper to evaluate. Although low-fidelity models are often not suitable for direct use in reliability analysis due to their low accuracy, they can offer information about the trend of the high-fidelity model thus providing the opportunity to explore the design space at a low cost. This study presents a new approach called adaptive multi-fidelity Gaussian process for reliability analysis (AMGPRA). Contrary to selecting training points and information sources in two separate stages as done in state-of-the-art mfEGRA method, the proposed approach finds the optimal training point and information source simultaneously using the novel collective learning function (CLF). CLF is able to assess the global impact of a candidate training point from an information source and it accommodates any learning function that satisfies a certain profile. In this context, CLF provides a new direction for quantifying the impact of new training points and can be easily extended with new learning functions to adapt to different reliability problems. The performance of the proposed method is demonstrated by three mathematical examples and one engineering problem concerning the wind reliability of transmission towers. It is shown that the proposed method achieves similar or higher accuracy with reduced computational costs compared to state-of-the-art single and multi-fidelity methods. A key application of AMGPRA is high-fidelity fragility modeling using complex and costly physics-based computational models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Adaptive Control for SE(3) Hamiltonian Dynamics

Fast adaptive control is a critical component for reliable robot autonomy in rapidly changing operational conditions. While a robot dynamics model may be obtained from first principles or learned from data, updating its parameters is often too slow for online adaptation to environment changes. This motivates the use of machine learning techniques to learn disturbance descriptors from trajectory data offline as well as the design of adaptive control to estimate and compensate the disturbances online. This paper develops adaptive geometric control for rigid-body systems, such as ground, aerial, and underwater vehicles, that satisfy Hamilton's equations of motion over the SE(3) manifold. Our design consists of an offline system identification stage, followed by an online adaptive control stage. In the first stage, we learn a Hamiltonian model of the system dynamics using a neural ordinary differential equation (ODE) network trained from state-control trajectory data with different disturbance realizations. The disturbances are modeled as a linear combination of nonlinear descriptors. In the second stage, we design a trajectory tracking controller with disturbance compensation from an energy-based perspective. An adaptive control law is employed to adjust the disturbance model online proportional to the geometric tracking errors on the SE(3) manifold. We verify our adaptive geometric controller for trajectory tracking on a fully-actuated pendulum and an under-actuated quadrotor.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Robust economic model predictive control with zone tracking

This paper presents a robust economic model predictive control (EMPC) formulation with zone tracking for discrete-time uncertain nonlinear systems. The proposed design ensures that the zone tracking objective is achieved in finite steps and at the same time optimizes the economic performance. In the proposed design, instead of tracking the original target zone, a robust control invariant set within the target zone is determined and is used as the actual zone tracked in the proposed EMPC. This approach ensures that the zone tracking objective is achieved within finite steps and once the zone tracking objective is achieved (the system state enters the robust control invariant set), the system state does not come out of the target zone anymore. To optimize the economic performance within the zone in the presence of disturbances, we introduce the notion of risk factor in the controller design. An algorithm to determine the economic zone to be tracked is provided. The risk factor determines the conservativeness of the controller and provides a way to tune the EMPC for better economic performance. A nonlinear chemical example is presented to demonstrate the performance of the proposed formulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Simple and Fast Coordinate-Descent Augmented-Lagrangian Solver for Model Predictive Control

This paper proposes a novel Coordinate-Descent Augmented-Lagrangian (CDAL) solver for linear, possibly parameter-varying, model predictive control problems. At each iteration, an augmented Lagrangian (AL) subproblem is solved by coordinate descent (CD), whose computation cost depends linearly on the prediction horizon and quadratically on the state and input dimensions. CDAL is simple to implement and does not require constructing explicitly the matrices of the quadratic programming problem to solve. To favor convergence speed, CDAL employs a reverse cyclic rule for the CD method, the accelerated Nesterov's scheme for updating the dual variables, and a simple diagonal preconditioner. We show that CDAL competes with other state-of-the-art first-order methods, both in case of unstable linear time-invariant and prediction models linearized at runtime. All numerical results are obtained from a very compact, library-free, C implementation of the proposed CDAL solver.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A spatially adaptive phase-field model of fracture

Phase-field models of fracture introduce smeared cracks of width commensurate with a regularisation length parameter $\epsilon$ and obeying a minimum energy principle. Mesh adaptivity naturally suggests itself as a means of supplying spatial resolution were needed while simultaneously keeping the computational size of the model as small as possible. Here, a variational-based spatial adaptivity is proposed for a phase-field model of fracture.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal Control for Linear Networked Control Systems with Information Transmission Constraints

This paper addresses the problem of robust control of a linear discrete-time system subject to bounded disturbances and to measurement and control budget constraints. Using Q-parameterization and a polytope containment method, we prove that the co-design of an affine feedback controller, a measurement schedule and a control schedule can be exactly formulated as a mixed integer linear program with 2 binary variables per time step. As a consequence, this problem can be solved efficiently, even when an exhaustive search for measurement and control times would have been impossible in a reasonable amount of time.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Behaviors and Training Effects in TiN/Ti/HfO$_x$/TiN Nanolayered Memristors with Controllable Quantized Conductance States: Implications for Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing Devices

Controllable quantized conductance states of TiN/Ti/HfO$_x$/TiN memristors are realized with great precision through a pulse-mode reset procedure, assisted with analytical differentiation of the condition of the set procedure, which involves critical monitoring of the measured bias voltage. An intriguing training effect that leads to faster switching of the states is also observed during the operation. Detailed analyses on the low- and high-resistance states under different compliance currents reveal a complete picture of the structural evolution and dynamic behaviors of the conductive filament in the HfO$_x$ layer. This study provides a closer inspection on the quantum-level manipulation of nanoscale atomic configurations in the memristors, which helps to develop essential knowledge about the design and fabrication of the future memristor-based quantum devices and neuromorphic computing devices.
ENGINEERING
VentureBeat

Falsehoods more likely with large language models

The use of AI language models to generate text for business applications is gaining steam. Large companies are deploying their own systems, while others are leveraging models like OpenAI’s GPT-3 via APIs. According to OpenAI, GPT-3 is now being used in over 300 apps by thousands of developers, producing an average of more than 4.5 billion novel words per day.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Statistical Machine Learning: Kernelized Generalized Linear Models (GLMs) & Kernelized Linear Regression

Mathematical Derivations of Kernelized Features Spaces for Linear Smoothers, with a full Computational Simulation. For linear smoothers and linear-predictor based sampling estimators, Mercer Kernels are a highly convenient tool for fitting linear decision boundaries in high dimensional feature spaces. In fact, such feature spaces can even be infinitely dimensional (as we will show). From the perspective of Machine Learning, Mercer Kernels can be viewed as performing a type of “semi-automated” feature engineering on a set of “basis” variables in a Design Matrix. We can fit a linear decision boundary corresponding to the high-dimensional feature space in a Feature Matrix X without explicitly calculating X.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Post-selection inference for linear mixed model parameters using the conditional Akaike information criterion

We investigate the issue of post-selection inference for a fixed and a mixed parameter in a linear mixed model using a conditional Akaike information criterion as a model selection procedure. Within the framework of linear mixed models we develop complete theory to construct confidence intervals for regression and mixed parameters under three frameworks: nested and general model sets as well as misspecified models. Our theoretical analysis is accompanied by a simulation experiment and a post-selection examination on mean income across Galicia's counties. Our numerical studies confirm a good performance of our new procedure. Moreover, they reveal a startling robustness to the model misspecification of a naive method to construct the confidence intervals for a mixed parameter which is in contrast to our findings for the fixed parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior

In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy