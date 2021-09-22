CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title:Homological residue fields as comodules over coalgebras

By James C. Cameron, Greg Stevenson
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Abstract: We explicitly present homological residue fields for tensor triangulated categories as categories of comodules in a number of examples across algebra, geometry, and topology. Our results indicate that, despite their abstract nature, they are very natural objects and encode tangent data at the corresponding point on the spectrum. Comments:...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Topology and geometry of Gaussian random fields II: on critical points, excursion sets, and persistent homology

This paper is second in the series, following Pranav et al. (2019), focused on the characterization of geometric and topological properties of 3D Gaussian random fields. We focus on the formalism of persistent homology, the mainstay of Topological Data Analysis (TDA), in the context of excursion set formalism. We also focus on the structure of critical points of stochastic fields, and their relationship with formation and evolution of structures in the universe.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Persistent homology of convection cycles in network flows

Convection is a well-studied topic in fluid dynamics, yet it is less understood in the context of networks flows. Here, we incorporate techniques from topological data analysis (namely, persistent homology) to automate the detection and characterization of convective/cyclic/chiral flows over networks, particularly those that arise for irreversible Markov chains (MCs). As two applications, we study convection cycles arising under the PageRank algorithm, and we investigate chiral edges flows for a stochastic model of a bi-monomer's configuration dynamics. Our experiments highlight how system parameters -- e.g., the teleportation rate for PageRank and the transition rates of external and internal state changes for a monomer -- can act as homology regularizers of convection, which we summarize with persistence barcodes and homological bifurcation diagrams. Our approach establishes a new connection between the study of convection cycles and homology, the branch of mathematics that formally studies cycles, which has diverse potential applications throughout the sciences and engineering.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Alternating sums over pi-subgroups

Abstract: Dade's conjecture predicts that if p is a prime, then the number of irreducible characters of a finite group of a given p-defect is determined by local subgroups. In this paper we replace $p$ by a set of primes pi and prove a pi-version of Dade's conjecture for pi-separable groups. This extends the (known) p-solvable case of the original conjecture and relates to a pi-version of Alperin's weight conjecture previously established by the authors.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:The influence of an external magnetic field on cold plasma oscillations

Abstract: For a system of equations describing one-dimensional nonlinear oscillations in a magnetoactive plasma, we study the effect of a constant magnetic field on the breaking of oscillations. For the nonrelativistic case, a criterion for the formation of a finite-dimensional singularity is obtained in terms of the initial data. It is shown that the enhancement of the magnetic field basically leads to an expansion of the class of initial data providing the global smoothness of the solution. The nature of the singularities of the solutions is illustrated by numerical examples.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Title:Determinantal structures for Bessel fields

Abstract: A Bessel field $\mathcal{B}=\{\mathcal{B}(\alpha,t), \alpha\in\mathbb{N}_0, t\in\mathbb{R}\}$ is a two-variable random field such that for every $(\alpha,t)$, $\mathcal{B}(\alpha,t)$ has the law of a Bessel point process with index $\alpha$. The Bessel fields arise as hard edge scaling limits of the Laguerre field, a natural extension of the classical Laguerre unitary ensemble. It is recently proved in [LW21] that for fixed $\alpha$, $\{\mathcal{B}(\alpha,t), t\in\mathbb{R}\}$ is a squared Bessel Gibbsian line ensemble. In this paper, we discover rich integrable structures for the Bessel fields: along a time-like or a space-like path, $\mathcal{B}$ is a determinantal point process with an explicit correlation kernel; for fixed $t$, $\{\mathcal{B}(\alpha,t),\alpha\in\mathbb{N}_0\}$ is an exponential Gibbsian line ensemble.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Robust marginalization of baryonic effects for cosmological inference at the field level

Authors:Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Shy Genel, Daniel Angles-Alcazar, David N. Spergel, Yin Li, Benjamin Wandelt, Leander Thiele, Andrina Nicola, Jose Manuel Zorrilla Matilla, Helen Shao, Sultan Hassan, Desika Narayanan, Romeel Dave, Mark Vogelsberger. Abstract: We train neural networks to perform likelihood-free inference from $(25\,h^{-1}{\rm Mpc})^2$ 2D maps containing the total mass surface...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dual Descent ALM and ADMM

In this paper we propose and investigate a new class of dual updates within the augmented Lagrangian framework, where the key feature is to reverse the update direction in the traditional dual ascent. When the dual variable is further scaled by a fractional number, we name the resulting scheme scaled dual descent (SDD), and otherwise, unscaled dual descent (UDD). The novel concept of dual descent sheds new light on the classic augmented Lagrangian framework and brings in more possibilities for algorithmic development. For nonlinear equality-constrained multi-block problems, we propose a new algorithm named SDD-ADMM, which combines SDD with the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). We show that SDD-ADMM finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-4})$ iterations, which can be further improved to $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-3})$ under an additional technical while verifiable assumption. We also propose UDD-ALM, which applies UDD within the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM), for weakly convex minimization over affine constraints. We show that when a certain regularity condition holds at the primal limit point, UDD-ALM asymptotically converges to a stationary point and finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-2})$ iterations. Both SDD-ADMM and UDD-ALM are single-looped, and our iteration complexities are measured by first-order oracles. SDD-ADMM achieves better iteration complexities for a more challenging setting compared to the ADMM literature, while UDD-ALM complements the best-known result of existing ALM-base algorithms. Furthermore, we demonstrate the potential of UDD-ALM to handle nonlinear constraints by assuming a novel descent solution oracle for the proximal augmented Lagrangian relaxation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galaxy Deblending using Residual Dense Neural networks

Hong Wang (1,2), Sreevarsha Sreejith (2), Anže Slosar (2), Yuewei Lin (2), Shinjae Yoo (2) ((1) Stony Brook University, (2) Brookhaven National Laboratory) We present a new neural network approach for deblending galaxy images in astronomical data using Residual Dense Neural network (RDN) architecture. We train the network on synthetic galaxy images similar to the typical arrangements of field galaxies with a finite point spread function (PSF) and realistic noise levels. The main novelty of our approach is the usage of two distinct neural networks: i) a \emph{deblending network} which isolates a single galaxy postage stamp from the composite and ii) a \emph{classifier network} which counts the remaining number of galaxies. The deblending proceeds by iteratively peeling one galaxy at a time from the composite until the image contains no further objects as determined by classifier, or by other stopping criteria. By looking at the consistency in the outputs of the two networks, we can assess the quality of the deblending. We characterize the flux and shape reconstructions in different quality bins and compare our deblender with the industry standard, \texttt{SExtractor}. We also discuss possible future extensions for the project with variable PSFs and noise levels.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Refined Madelung Equations

The Madelung equations are two equations that are equivalent to the one-body time-dependent Schroedinger equation. In this paper, the Madelung equation, whose gradient is an Euler equation, is refined by introducing interpretations of functions that are shown to depend only on the real-part of the complex-valued wavefunction. These interpretations are extensions of functions from the recently derived generalized Bernoulli equation, applicable to real-valued quantum-mechanical stationary states. In particular, the velocity and pressure definitions are extended so that they depend on the real-part of a time-dependent complex-valued wavefunction. The Bohn quantum potential is then interpreted as the sum of two terms, one involving the kinetic energy and the other involving the pressure. Substituting the interpreted quantum-potential into the Madelung equation gives a refined equation containing two kinetic energy terms, a pressure term, and the external potential. It is easily demonstrated that the refined Madelung equation, applied to the hydrogen atom states with a nonzero magnetic quantum number, gives a fluid velocity that contains both a radial component and a free vortex. Hence, the fluid particles have angular momentum and move on streamlines that terminate at infinity. It is also demonstrated that the two velocities from the refined Madelung equation are related: One is the real component and the other is the imaginary component of a complex velocity. Furthermore, an Euler equation for quantum mechanical systems is derived by taking the gradient of the refined Madelung equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Damping transition in an open generalized Aubry-André-Harper model

We study the damping dynamics of the single-particle correlation for an open system under aperiodic order, which is dominated by Lindblad master equation. In the absence of the aperiodic order, the Liouvillian superoperator can exhibit the non-Hermitian skin effect, which leads to unidirectional damping dynamics, dubbed as "chiral damping". Due to the non-Hermitian skin effect, the damping dynamics is boundary sensitive: the long-time damping of such open systems is algebraic under periodic boundary conditions but exponential under open boundary conditions. We reveal a dynamical phase transition with the inclusion of the hopping amplitude modulation. This phase transition is related with emergent non-Bloch anti-PT symmetry breaking, which only occurs under the open boundary condition. When the anti-PT symmetry is broken, the localization property of this system also changes, entering another type with different scaling rules. Furthermore, we propose a possible scheme with ultracold atoms in dissipative momentum lattice to realize and detect the damping dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE

