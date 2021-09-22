CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness for strongly monotone discrete dynamical systems

By Yi Wang, Jinxiang Yao
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

For strongly monotone dynamical systems, the dynamics alternative for smooth discrete-time systems turns out to be a perfect analogy of the celebrated Hirsch's limit-set dichotomy for continuous-time semiflows. In this paper, we first present a sharpened dynamics alternative for $C^1$-smooth strongly monotone discrete-time dissipative system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ (with an attractor $A$), which concludes that there is a positive integer $m$ such that any orbit is either manifestly unstable; or asymptotic to a linearly stable cycle whose minimal period is bounded by $m$. Furthermore, we show the $C^1$-robustness of the sharpened dynamics alternative, that is, for any $C^1$-perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$ ($F_\epsilon$ not necessarily monotone), any orbit initiated nearby $A$ will admit the sharpened dynamics alternative with the same $m$. The improved generic convergence to cycles for the $C^1$-system $\{F_0^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, as well as for the perturbed system $\{F_\epsilon^n\}_{n\in \mathbb{N}}$, is thus obtained as by-products of the sharpened dynamics alternative and its $C^1$-robustness. The results are applied to nonlocal $C^1$-perturbations of a time-periodic parabolic equations and give typical convergence to periodic solutions whose minimal periods are uniformly bounded.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Coarse-grained Entanglement and Operator Growth in Anomalous Dynamics

In two-dimensional Floquet systems, many-body localized dynamics in the bulk may give rise to a chaotic evolution at the one-dimensional edges that is characterized by a nonzero chiral topological index. Such anomalous dynamics is qualitatively different from local-Hamiltonian evolution. Here we show how the presence of a nonzero index affects entanglement generation and the spreading of local operators, focusing on the coarse-grained description of generic systems. We tackle this problem by analyzing exactly solvable models of random quantum cellular automata (QCA) which generalize random circuits. We find that a nonzero index leads to asymmetric butterfly velocities with different diffusive broadening of the light cones, and to a modification of the order relations between the butterfly and entanglement velocities. We propose that these results can be understood via a generalization of the recently-introduced entanglement membrane theory, by allowing for a spacetime entropy current, which in the case of a generic QCA is fixed by the index. We work out the implications of this current on the entanglement "membrane tension" and show that the results for random QCA are recovered by identifying the topological index with a background velocity for the coarse-grained entanglement dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information Dynamics and The Arrow of Time

Time appears to pass irreversibly. In light of CPT symmetry, the Universe's initial condition is thought to be somehow responsible. We propose a model, the stochastic partitioned cellular automaton (SPCA), in which to study the mechanisms and consequences of emergent irreversibility. While their most natural definition is probabilistic, we show that SPCA dynamics can be made deterministic and reversible, by attaching randomly initialized degrees of freedom. This property motivates analogies to classical field theories. We develop the foundations of non-equilibrium statistical mechanics on SPCAs. Of particular interest are the second law of thermodynamics, and a mutual information law which proves fundamental in non-equilibrium settings. We believe that studying the dynamics of information on SPCAs will yield insights on foundational topics in computer engineering, the sciences, and the philosophy of mind. As evidence of this, we discuss several such applications, including an extension of Landauer's principle, and sketch a physical justification of the causal decision theory that underlies the so-called psychological arrow of time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact dynamics of non-additive environments in non-Markovian open quantum systems

Dominic Gribben, Dominic M. Rouse, Jake Iles-Smith, Aidan Strathearn, Henry Maguire, Peter Kirton, Ahsan Nazir, Erik M. Gauger, Brendon W. Lovett. When a quantum system couples strongly to multiple baths then it is generally no longer possible to describe the resulting system dynamics by simply adding the individual effects of each bath. However, capturing such multi-bath system dynamics has up to now required approximations that can obscure some of the non-additive effects. Here we present a numerically-exact and efficient technique for tackling this problem that builds on the time-evolving matrix product operator (TEMPO) representation. We test the method by applying it to a simple model system that exhibits non-additive behaviour: a two-level dipole coupled to both a vibrational and an optical bath. Although not directly coupled, there is an effective interaction between the baths mediated by the system that can lead to population inversion in the matter system when the vibrational coupling is strong. We benchmark and validate multi-bath TEMPO against two approximate methods - one based on a polaron transformation, the other on an identification of a reaction coordinate - before exploring the regime of simultaneously strong vibrational and optical coupling where the approximate techniques break down. Here we uncover a new regime where the quantum Zeno effect leads to a fully mixed state of the electronic system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards a General-Purpose Dynamic Information Flow Policy

Noninterference offers a rigorous end-to-end guarantee for secure propagation of information. However, real-world systems almost always involve security requirements that change during program execution, making noninterference inapplicable. Prior works alleviate the limitation to some extent, but even for a veteran in information flow security, understanding the subtleties in the syntax and semantics of each policy is challenging, largely due to very different policy specification languages, and more fundamentally, semantic requirements of each policy.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robustness#The Dynamics#Dynamical Systems
arxiv.org

Position Paper on Simulating Privacy Dynamics in Recommender Systems

In this position paper, we discuss the merits of simulating privacy dynamics in recommender systems. We study this issue at hand from two perspectives: Firstly, we present a conceptual approach to integrate privacy into recommender system simulations, whose key elements are privacy agents. These agents can enhance users' profiles with different privacy preferences, e.g., their inclination to disclose data to the recommender system. Plus, they can protect users' privacy by guarding all actions that could be a threat to privacy. For example, agents can prohibit a user's privacy-threatening actions or apply privacy-enhancing techniques, e.g., Differential Privacy, to make actions less threatening. Secondly, we identify three critical topics for future research in privacy-aware recommender system simulations: (i) How could we model users' privacy preferences and protect users from performing any privacy-threatening actions? (ii) To what extent do privacy agents modify the users' document preferences? (iii) How do privacy preferences and privacy protections impact recommendations and privacy of others? Our conceptual privacy-aware simulation approach makes it possible to investigate the impact of privacy preferences and privacy protection on the micro-level, i.e., a single user, but also on the macro-level, i.e., all recommender system users. With this work, we hope to present perspectives on how privacy-aware simulations could be realized, such that they enable researchers to study the dynamics of privacy within a recommender system.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Global dynamics and evolution for the Szekeres system with nonzero cosmological constant term

Andronikos Paliathanasis (DUT, Durban and Chile Austral U., Valdivia), Genly Leon (Catolica del Norte U.) The Szekeres system with cosmological constant term describes the evolution of the kinematic quantities for Einstein field equations in $\mathbb{R}^4$. In this study, we investigate the behavior of trajectories in the presence of cosmological constant. It has been shown that the Szekeres system is a Hamiltonian dynamical system. It admits at least two conservation laws, $h$ and $I_{0}$ which indicate the integrability of the Hamiltonian system. We solve the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, and we reduce the Szekeres system from $\mathbb{R}^4$ to an equivalent system defined in $\mathbb{R}^2$. Global dynamics are studied where we find that there exists an attractor in the finite regime only for positive valued cosmological constant and $I_0<2.08$. Otherwise, trajectories reach infinity. For $I_ {0}>0$ the origin of trajectories in $\mathbb{R}^2$ is also at infinity. Finally, we investigate the evolution of physical properties by using dimensionless variables different from that of Hubble-normalization conducing to a dynamical system in $\mathbb{R}^5$. We see that the attractor at the finite regime in $\mathbb{R}^5$ is related with the de Sitter universe for a positive cosmological constant.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Neural Networks with Physics-Informed Architectures and Constraints for Dynamical Systems Modeling

Effective inclusion of physics-based knowledge into deep neural network models of dynamical systems can greatly improve data efficiency and generalization. Such a-priori knowledge might arise from physical principles (e.g., conservation laws) or from the system's design (e.g., the Jacobian matrix of a robot), even if large portions of the system dynamics remain unknown. We develop a framework to learn dynamics models from trajectory data while incorporating a-priori system knowledge as inductive bias. More specifically, the proposed framework uses physics-based side information to inform the structure of the neural network itself, and to place constraints on the values of the outputs and the internal states of the model. It represents the system's vector field as a composition of known and unknown functions, the latter of which are parametrized by neural networks. The physics-informed constraints are enforced via the augmented Lagrangian method during the model's training. We experimentally demonstrate the benefits of the proposed approach on a variety of dynamical systems -- including a benchmark suite of robotics environments featuring large state spaces, non-linear dynamics, external forces, contact forces, and control inputs. By exploiting a-priori system knowledge during training, the proposed approach learns to predict the system dynamics two orders of magnitude more accurately than a baseline approach that does not include prior knowledge, given the same training dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Galactic Scaling Rules in a Modified Dynamical Model

Schulz (2017) galactic scaling rules, which include baryonic Tully-Fisher relation, have been surveyed in this work within the context of a modified dynamical model. These scaling relations are derived by employing the virial theorem and applying equilibrium and stability conditions. The scaling rules are also obtained by dimensional analysis of an integral relation between surface density and circular velocity of disk galaxies. To check the validity of the scaling relations based on observational data, we have defined, based on the properties of the model, the proper equilibrium size $R_{eq}$ and equilibrium velocity $V_{eq}$ of systems. By employing these measures of length and velocity, SPARC data ( Lelli et al. 2016a ) is used to analyze the results. The viability of the scaling relations is tested and it is shown that, compared to some other measures of length and velocity, $R_{eq}$ and $V_{eq}$ provide the closest fits to the theoretical predictions. We have compared our results with prior works and have concluded that the set of baryonic Tully-Fisher relation plus mass-size relation ( or mass-velocity ) provides an appropriate description of the general characteristics of the systems. Lastly, it is shown that these scaling relations predict a certain evolution of galactic properties with redshift. This behavior provides a chance to examine the cosmic evolution of the present modified dynamical model in future works.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Towards Representation Learning for Atmospheric Dynamics

The prediction of future climate scenarios under anthropogenic forcing is critical to understand climate change and to assess the impact of potentially counter-acting technologies. Machine learning and hybrid techniques for this prediction rely on informative metrics that are sensitive to pertinent but often subtle influences. For atmospheric dynamics, a critical part of the climate system, the "eyeball metric", i.e. a visual inspection by an expert, is currently still the gold standard. However, it cannot be used as metric in machine learning systems where an algorithmic description is required. Motivated by the success of intermediate neural network activations as basis for learned metrics, e.g. in computer vision, we present a novel, self-supervised representation learning approach specifically designed for atmospheric dynamics. Our approach, called AtmoDist, trains a neural network on a simple, auxiliary task: predicting the temporal distance between elements of a shuffled sequence of atmospheric fields (e.g. the components of the wind field from a reanalysis or simulation). The task forces the network to learn important intrinsic aspects of the data as activations in its layers and from these hence a discriminative metric can be obtained. We demonstrate this by using AtmoDist to define a metric for GAN-based super resolution of vorticity and divergence. Our upscaled data matches closely the true statistics of a high resolution reference and it significantly outperform the state-of-the-art based on mean squared error. Since AtmoDist is unsupervised, only requires a temporal sequence of fields, and uses a simple auxiliary task, it can be used in a wide range of applications that aim to understand and mitigate climate change.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Reinforcement Learning Dynamics with Irreducible Environmental Uncertainty

In this work we derive and present evolutionary reinforcement learning dynamics in which the agents are irreducibly uncertain about the current state of the environment. We evaluate the dynamics across different classes of partially observable agent-environment systems and find that irreducible environmental uncertainty can lead to better learning outcomes faster, stabilize the learning process and overcome social dilemmas. However, as expected, we do also find that partial observability may cause worse learning outcomes, for example, in the form of a catastrophic limit cycle. Compared to fully observant agents, learning with irreducible environmental uncertainty often requires more exploration and less weight on future rewards to obtain the best learning outcomes. Furthermore, we find a range of dynamical effects induced by partial observability, e.g., a critical slowing down of the learning processes between reward regimes and the separation of the learning dynamics into fast and slow directions. The presented dynamics are a practical tool for researchers in biology, social science and machine learning to systematically investigate the evolutionary effects of environmental uncertainty.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic self-triggered control for nonlinear systems based on hybrid Lyapunov functions

Self-triggered control (STC) is a well-established technique to reduce the amount of samples for sampled-data systems, and is hence particularly useful for Networked Control Systems. At each sampling instant, an STC mechanism determines not only an updated control input but also when the next sample should be taken. In this paper, a dynamic STC mechanism for nonlinear systems is proposed. The mechanism incorporates a dynamic variable for determining the next sampling instant. Such a dynamic variable for the trigger decision has been proven to be a powerful tool for increasing sampling intervals in the closely related concept of event-triggered control, but was so far not exploited for STC. This gap is closed in this paper. For the proposed mechanism, the dynamic variable is chosen to be the filtered values of the Lyapunov function at past sampling instants. The next sampling instant is, based on the dynamic variable and on hybrid Lyapunov function techniques, chosen such that an average decrease of the Lyapunov function is ensured. The proposed mechanism is illustrated with a numerical example from the literature. For this example, the obtained sampling intervals are significantly larger than for existing static STC mechanisms. This paper is the accepted version of [1], containing also proofs of the main results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Discrete and continuum models for the coevolutionary dynamics between CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes and tumour cells

Luís Almeida (LJLL (UMR\_7598), MAMBA), Chloe Audebert (LJLL (UMR\_7598), LCQB), Emma Leschiera (LJLL (UMR\_7598), MAMBA), Tommaso Lorenzi. We present an individual-based model for the coevolutionary dynamics between CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) and tumour cells. In this model, every cell is viewed as an individual agent whose phenotypic state is modelled by a discrete variable. For tumour cells this variable represents a parameterisation of the antigen expression profiles, while for CTLs it represents a parameterisation of the target antigens of T-cell receptors (TCRs). We formally derive the deterministic continuum limit of this individual-based model, which comprises a non-local partial differential equation for the phenotype distribution of tumour cells coupled with an integro-differential equation for the phenotype distribution of CTLs. The biologically relevant homogeneous steady-state solutions of the continuum model equations are found. The linear-stability analysis of these steady-state solutions is then carried out in order to identify possible conditions on the model parameters that may lead to different outcomes of immune competition and to the emergence of patterns of phenotypic coevolution between tumour cells and CTLs. We report on computational results of the individual-based model, and show that there is a good agreement between them and analytical and numerical results of the continuum model. These results shed light on the way in which different parameters affect the coevolutionary dynamics between tumour cells and CTLs. Moreover, they support the idea that TCR-tumour antigen binding affinity may be a good intervention target for immunotherapy and offer a theoretical basis for the development of anti-cancer therapy aiming at engineering TCRs so as to shape their affinity for cancer targets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robustness of Safety for Linear Dynamical Systems: Symbolic and Numerical Approaches

In this paper, we study the robustness of safety properties of a linear dynamical system with respect to model uncertainties. Our paper involves three parts. In the first part, we provide symbolic (analytical) and numerical (representation based) techniques for computing the reachable set of uncertain linear systems. We further prove a relationship between the reachable set of a linear uncertain system and the maximum singular value of the uncertain dynamics matrix. Finally, we propose two heuristics to compute the robustness threshold of the system -- the maximum uncertainty that can be introduced to the system without violating the safety property. We evaluate the reachable set computation techniques, effects of singular values, and estimation of robustness threshold on two case studies from varied domains, illustrating the applicability, practicality and scalability of the artifacts, proposed in this paper, on real-world examples. We further evaluate our artifacts on several linear dynamical system benchmarks. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first work to: (i) extend perturbation theory to compute reachable sets of linear uncertain systems, (ii) leverage the relationship between the reachable set of a linear system and the maximum singular values to determine the effect of uncertainties and (3) estimate the threshold of robustness that can be tolerated by the system while remaining safe.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimizing Trajectories with Closed-Loop Dynamic SQP

Indirect trajectory optimization methods such as Differential Dynamic Programming (DDP) have found considerable success when only planning under dynamic feasibility constraints. Meanwhile, nonlinear programming (NLP) has been the state-of-the-art approach when faced with additional constraints (e.g., control bounds, obstacle avoidance). However, a na$ï$ve implementation of NLP algorithms, e.g., shooting-based sequential quadratic programming (SQP), may suffer from slow convergence -- caused from natural instabilities of the underlying system manifesting as poor numerical stability within the optimization. Re-interpreting the DDP closed-loop rollout policy as a sensitivity-based correction to a second-order search direction, we demonstrate how to compute analogous closed-loop policies (i.e., feedback gains) for constrained problems. Our key theoretical result introduces a novel dynamic programming-based constraint-set recursion that augments the canonical "cost-to-go" backward pass. On the algorithmic front, we develop a hybrid-SQP algorithm incorporating DDP-style closed-loop rollouts, enabled via efficient parallelized computation of the feedback gains. Finally, we validate our theoretical and algorithmic contributions on a set of increasingly challenging benchmarks, demonstrating significant improvements in convergence speed over standard open-loop SQP.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pnas.org

Geometry of gene regulatory dynamics

Contributed by Eric D. Siggia, July 28, 2021 (sent for review May 25, 2021); reviewed by Jeremy Gunawardena and Madhav Mani. Embryonic development leads to the reproducible and ordered appearance of complexity from egg to adult. The successive differentiation of different cell types that elaborate this complexity results from the activity of gene networks and was likened by Waddington to a flow through a landscape in which valleys represent alternative fates. Geometric methods allow the formal representation of such landscapes and codify the types of behaviors that result from systems of differential equations. Results from Smale and coworkers imply that systems encompassing gene network models can be represented as potential gradients with a Riemann metric, justifying the Waddington metaphor. Here, we extend this representation to include parameter dependence and enumerate all three-way cellular decisions realizable by tuning at most two parameters, which can be generalized to include spatial coordinates in a tissue. All diagrams of cell states vs. model parameters are thereby enumerated. We unify a number of standard models for spatial pattern formation by expressing them in potential form (i.e., as topographic elevation). Turing systems appear nonpotential, yet in suitable variables the dynamics are low dimensional and potential. A time-independent embedding recovers the original variables. Lateral inhibition is described by a saddle point with many unstable directions. A model for the patterning of the Drosophila eye appears as relaxation in a bistable potential. Geometric reasoning provides intuitive dynamic models for development that are well adapted to fit time-lapse data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A monotone discretization for integral fractional Laplacian on bounded Lipschitz domains: Pointwise error estimates under Hölder regularity

We propose a monotone discretization for the integral fractional Laplace equation on bounded Lipschitz domains with the homogenous Dirichlet boundary condition. The method is inspired by a quadrature-based finite difference method of Huang and Oberman, but is defined on unstructured grids in arbitrary dimensions with a more flexible domain for approximating singular integral. The scale of the singular integral domain not only depends on the local grid size, but also on the distance to the boundary, since the Hölder coefficient of the solution deteriorates as it approaches the boundary. By using a discrete barrier function that also reflects the distance to the boundary, we show optimal pointwise convergence rates in terms of the Hölder regularity of the data on both quasi-uniform and graded grids. Several numerical examples are provided to illustrate the sharpness of the theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Robust relocalization transitions and dynamical detection in one dimension

Quasiperiodic lattices reveal novel localization phenomena in low dimensions compared to the random lattices. One such interesting revelation is the reentrant localization or relocalization transition where the system undergoes more than one localization transitions under proper conditions. In this work, we predict the relocalization transitions in a simple and realistic lattice model. By considering a one dimensional quasiperiodic lattice with onsite energy dimerization, we obtain signatures of relocalization transitions as a function of the quasiperiodic disorder for different values of the onsite dimerization. Interestingly, however, for a fixed disorder strength, the relocalization transition is found to be robust where the system undergoes multiple localization transitions as a function of onsite dimerization. Moreover, we find that as a function of dimerization strength the number of localization transitions increases with the increase in the quasiperiodic potential up to a critical value after which the system entirely localizes. We explore the signatures of these relocalization transitions in the context of the wavepacket dynamics and propose an experimental scheme to observe such relocalization transition in the quantum gas experiment.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extreme events in dynamical systems and random walkers: A review

Extreme events gain tremendous attention due to their utmost importance in a variety of diverse contexts ranging from climate science to neuroscience. Excursions of a relevant observable from its long-term average to extraordinary values have the capability of bringing adverse consequences. We provide here a comprehensive review to incorporate the recent efforts in understanding such extremely large-amplitude events from the perspective of dynamical systems and random walkers. We emphasize, in detail, the mechanisms responsible for the emergence of such events in the complex systems. We discuss the prediction of extreme events from two different contexts using (i) dynamical instabilities and (ii) machine learning algorithms. Tracking of instabilities in the phase space is not always feasible and precise knowledge of the dynamics of extreme events does not necessarily help in forecasting extreme events. Moreover, in most studies on high-dimensional systems, only a few degrees of freedom participate in extreme events' formation. Thus, the notable inclusion of prediction through machine learning is of enormous significance, particularly for those cases where the governing equations of the model are explicitly unavailable. Besides, random walk on the complex networks is capable of representing several transport processes, and exceedances of the flux of walkers above a prescribed threshold may describe extreme events. We unveil the theoretical studies on random walkers with their enormous potential for applications in reducing extreme events and also discuss possible controlling strategies. This review presents an overview of the current trend of research on extreme events in dynamical systems and networks, including random walkers, and discusses future possibilities. We conclude this review with the extended outlook and compelling perspective for further investigation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Robust Agents for Visual Navigation in Dynamic Environments: The Winning Entry of iGibson Challenge 2021

This paper presents an approach for improving navigation in dynamic and interactive environments, which won the 1st place in the iGibson Interactive Navigation Challenge 2021. While the last few years have produced impressive progress on PointGoal Navigation in static environments, relatively little effort has been made on more realistic dynamic environments. The iGibson Challenge proposed two new navigation tasks, Interactive Navigation and Social Navigation, which add displaceable obstacles and moving pedestrians into the simulator environment. Our approach to study these problems uses two key ideas. First, we employ large-scale reinforcement learning by leveraging the Habitat simulator, which supports high performance parallel computing for both simulation and synchronized learning. Second, we employ a new data augmentation technique that adds more dynamic objects into the environment, which can also be combined with traditional image-based augmentation techniques to boost the performance further. Lastly, we achieve sim-to-sim transfer from Habitat to the iGibson simulator, and demonstrate that our proposed methods allow us to train robust agents in dynamic environments with interactive objects or moving humans. Video link: this https URL.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy