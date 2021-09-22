CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolarsky-Puebla index

By J. A. Mendez-Bermudez, R. Aguilar-Sanchez, Ricardo Abreu Blaya, Jose M. Sigarreta
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We introduce a degree-based variable topological index inspired on the Stolarsky mean (known as the generalization of the logarithmic mean). We name this new index as the Stolarsky-Puebla index: $SP_\alpha(G) = \sum_{uv \in E(G)} d_u$, if $d_u=d_v$, and $SP_\alpha(G) = \sum_{uv \in E(G)} \left[\left( d_u^\alpha-d_v^\alpha\right)/\left( \alpha(d_u-d_v\right)\right]^{1/(\alpha-1)}$, otherwise. Here, $uv$ denotes the edge of the network $G$ connecting the vertices $u$ and $v$, $d_u$ is the degree of the vertex $u$, and $\alpha \in \mathbb{R} \backslash \{0,1\}$. Indeed, for given values of $\alpha$, the Stolarsky-Puebla index reproduces well-known topological indices such as the reciprocal Randic index, the first Zagreb index, and several mean Sombor indices. Moreover, we apply these indices to random networks and demonstrate that $\left< SP_\alpha(G) \right>$, normalized to the order of the network, scale with the corresponding average degree $\left< d \right>$.

Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dual Descent ALM and ADMM

In this paper we propose and investigate a new class of dual updates within the augmented Lagrangian framework, where the key feature is to reverse the update direction in the traditional dual ascent. When the dual variable is further scaled by a fractional number, we name the resulting scheme scaled dual descent (SDD), and otherwise, unscaled dual descent (UDD). The novel concept of dual descent sheds new light on the classic augmented Lagrangian framework and brings in more possibilities for algorithmic development. For nonlinear equality-constrained multi-block problems, we propose a new algorithm named SDD-ADMM, which combines SDD with the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). We show that SDD-ADMM finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-4})$ iterations, which can be further improved to $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-3})$ under an additional technical while verifiable assumption. We also propose UDD-ALM, which applies UDD within the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM), for weakly convex minimization over affine constraints. We show that when a certain regularity condition holds at the primal limit point, UDD-ALM asymptotically converges to a stationary point and finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-2})$ iterations. Both SDD-ADMM and UDD-ALM are single-looped, and our iteration complexities are measured by first-order oracles. SDD-ADMM achieves better iteration complexities for a more challenging setting compared to the ADMM literature, while UDD-ALM complements the best-known result of existing ALM-base algorithms. Furthermore, we demonstrate the potential of UDD-ALM to handle nonlinear constraints by assuming a novel descent solution oracle for the proximal augmented Lagrangian relaxation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Refined Madelung Equations

The Madelung equations are two equations that are equivalent to the one-body time-dependent Schroedinger equation. In this paper, the Madelung equation, whose gradient is an Euler equation, is refined by introducing interpretations of functions that are shown to depend only on the real-part of the complex-valued wavefunction. These interpretations are extensions of functions from the recently derived generalized Bernoulli equation, applicable to real-valued quantum-mechanical stationary states. In particular, the velocity and pressure definitions are extended so that they depend on the real-part of a time-dependent complex-valued wavefunction. The Bohn quantum potential is then interpreted as the sum of two terms, one involving the kinetic energy and the other involving the pressure. Substituting the interpreted quantum-potential into the Madelung equation gives a refined equation containing two kinetic energy terms, a pressure term, and the external potential. It is easily demonstrated that the refined Madelung equation, applied to the hydrogen atom states with a nonzero magnetic quantum number, gives a fluid velocity that contains both a radial component and a free vortex. Hence, the fluid particles have angular momentum and move on streamlines that terminate at infinity. It is also demonstrated that the two velocities from the refined Madelung equation are related: One is the real component and the other is the imaginary component of a complex velocity. Furthermore, an Euler equation for quantum mechanical systems is derived by taking the gradient of the refined Madelung equation.
MATHEMATICS
A Semantic Indexing Structure for Image Retrieval

In large-scale image retrieval, many indexing methods have been proposed to narrow down the searching scope of retrieval. The features extracted from images usually are of high dimensions or unfixed sizes due to the existence of key points. Most of existing index structures suffer from the dimension curse, the unfixed feature size and/or the loss of semantic similarity. In this paper a new classification-based indexing structure, called Semantic Indexing Structure (SIS), is proposed, in which we utilize the semantic categories rather than clustering centers to create database partitions, such that the proposed index SIS can be combined with feature extractors without the restriction of dimensions. Besides, it is observed that the size of each semantic partition is positively correlated with the semantic distribution of database. Along this way, we found that when the partition number is normalized to five, the proposed algorithm performed very well in all the tests. Compared with state-of-the-art models, SIS achieves outstanding performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Micro-architectural Analysis of a Learned Index

Since the publication of The Case for Learned Index Structures in 2018, there has been a rise in research that focuses on learned indexes for different domains and with different functionalities. While the effectiveness of learned indexes as an alternative to traditional index structures such as B+Trees have already been demonstrated by several studies, previous work tend to focus on higher-level performance metrics such as throughput and index size. In this paper, our goal is to dig deeper and investigate how learned indexes behave at a micro-architectural level compared to traditional indexes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multi-Output Regression Ranking

Despite their empirical success, most existing listwiselearning-to-rank (LTR) models are not built to be robust to errors in labeling or annotation, distributional data shift, or adversarial data perturbations. To fill this gap, we introduce a new listwise LTR model called Distributionally Robust Multi-output Regression Ranking (DRMRR). Different from existing methods, the scoring function of DRMRR was designed as a multivariate mapping from a feature vector to a vector of deviation scores, which captures local context information and cross-document interactions. DRMRR uses a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) framework to minimize a multi-output loss function under the most adverse distributions in the neighborhood of the empirical data distribution defined by a Wasserstein ball. We show that this is equivalent to a regularized regression problem with a matrix norm regularizer. Our experiments were conducted on two real-world applications, medical document retrieval, and drug response prediction, showing that DRMRR notably outperforms state-of-the-art LTR models. We also conducted a comprehensive analysis to assess the resilience of DRMRR against various types of noise: Gaussian noise, adversarial perturbations, and label poisoning. We show that DRMRR is not only able to achieve significantly better performance than other baselines, but it can maintain a relatively stable performance as more noise is added to the data.
SCIENCE
