Numerically Stable Binary Coded Computations
This paper addresses the gradient coding and coded matrix multiplication problems in distributed optimization and coded computing. We present a numerically stable binary coding method which overcomes the drawbacks of the gradient coding method proposed by Tandon et al., and can also be leveraged by coded computing networks whose servers are of heterogeneous nature. The proposed binary encoding avoids operations over the real and complex numbers which are inherently numerically unstable, thereby enabling numerically stable distributed encodings of the partial gradients. We then make connections between gradient coding and coded matrix multiplication. Specifically, we show that any gradient coding scheme can be extended to coded matrix multiplication. Furthermore, we show how the proposed binary gradient coding scheme can be used to construct three different coded matrix multiplication schemes, each achieving different trade-offs.arxiv.org
