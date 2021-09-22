CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Graph type expressivity and transformations

By Josephine M. Thomas, Silvia Beddar-Wiesing, Alice Moallemy-Oureh, Rüdiger Nather
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Graph representations have gained importance in almost every scientific field, ranging from mathematics, biology, social sciences and physics to computer science. In contrast to other data formats, graphs propose the possibility to model relations between entities. Together with the continuously rising amount of available data, graphs therefore open up a wide range of modeling capabilities for theoretical and real-world problems. However, the modeling possibilities of graphs have not been fully exploited. One reason for this is that there is neither an easily comprehensible overview of graph types nor an analysis of their modeling capacities available. As a result, neither the potential of modeling with certain graph types is exhausted nor higher modeling freedom and more efficient computing of graphs after transformation to another graph type is in scope of view of many users. In order to clarify the modeling possibilities of graphs, we order the different graph types, collate their memory complexity and provide an expressivity measure on them. Furthermore, we introduce transformation algorithms between the graph types from which equal expressivity of all graph types can be inferred, i.e., they are able to represent the same information or properties respectively. Finally, we provide a guideline for the question when a graph type transformation is efficient by defining a cost function dependend on the memory complexity and the transformation runtime as a decision-making tool.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Minimal counterexamples for contractible graphs and related notions

Anton Dochtermann, Jesús F. Espinoza, Martín Eduardo Frías-Armenta, Héctor Alfredo Hernández-Hernández. The notion of a contractible transformation on a graph was introduced by Ivashchenko as a means to study molecular spaces arising from digital topology and computer image analysis, and more recently has been applied to topological data analysis. Contractible transformations involve a list of four elementary moves that can be performed on the vertices and edges of a graph, and it has been shown by Chen, Yau, and Yeh that these moves preserve the simple homotopy type of the underlying clique complex. A graph is said to be ${\mathcal I}$-contractible if one can reduce it to a single isolated vertex via a sequence of contractible transformations. Inspired by the notions of collapsible and non-evasive simplicial complexes, in this paper we study certain subclasses of ${\mathcal I}$-contractible graphs where one can collapse to a vertex using only a subset of these moves. Our main results involve constructions of minimal examples of graphs for which the resulting classes differ, as well as a miminal counterexample to an erroneous claim of Ivashchenko from the literature. We also relate these classes of graphs to the notion of $k$-dismantlable graphs and $k$-collapsible complexes, and discuss some open questions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comparing Euclidean and Hyperbolic Embeddings on the WordNet Nouns Hypernymy Graph

Nickel and Kiela (2017) present a new method for embedding tree nodes in the Poincare ball, and suggest that these hyperbolic embeddings are far more effective than Euclidean embeddings at embedding nodes in large, hierarchically structured graphs like the WordNet nouns hypernymy tree. This is especially true in low dimensions (Nickel and Kiela, 2017, Table 1). In this work, we seek to reproduce their experiments on embedding and reconstructing the WordNet nouns hypernymy graph. Counter to what they report, we find that Euclidean embeddings are able to represent this tree at least as well as Poincare embeddings, when allowed at least 50 dimensions. We note that this does not diminish the significance of their work given the impressive performance of hyperbolic embeddings in very low-dimensional settings. However, given the wide influence of their work, our aim here is to present an updated and more accurate comparison between the Euclidean and hyperbolic embeddings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Construction of $k$-matchings and $k$-regular subgraphs in graph products

A $k$-matching $M$ of a graph $G=(V,E)$ is a subset $M\subseteq E$ such that each connected component in the subgraph $F = (V,M)$ of $G$ is either a single-vertex graph or $k$-regular, i.e., each vertex has degree $k$. In this contribution, we are interested in $k$-matchings within the four standard graph products: the Cartesian, strong, direct and lexicographic product.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph-Theoretical Based Algorithms for Structural Optimization

Five new algorithms were proposed in order to optimize well conditioning of structural matrices. Along with decreasing the size and duration of analyses, minimizing analytical errors is a critical factor in the optimal computer analysis of skeletal structures. Appropriate matrices with a greater number of zeros (sparse), a well structure, and a well condition are advantageous for this objective. As a result, a problem of optimization with various goals will be addressed. This study seeks to minimize analytical errors such as rounding errors in skeletal structural flexibility matrixes via the use of more consistent and appropriate mathematical methods. These errors become more pronounced in particular designs with ill-suited flexibility matrixes; structures with varying stiffness are a frequent example of this. Due to the usage of weak elements, the flexibility matrix has a large number of non-diagonal terms, resulting in analytical errors. In numerical analysis, the ill-condition of a matrix may be resolved by moving or substituting rows; this study examined the definition and execution of these modifications prior to creating the flexibility matrix. Simple topological and algebraic features have been mostly utilized in this study to find fundamental cycle bases with particular characteristics. In conclusion, appropriately conditioned flexibility matrices are obtained, and analytical errors are reduced accordingly.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expressivity#Data Science#Graphs#The Transformation#Social Sciences#Discrete Mathematics#Computational Complexity#Data Structures#Information Theory
arxiv.org

Graph skeletonization of high-dimensional point cloud data via topological method

Geometric graphs form an important family of hidden structures behind data. In this paper, we develop an efficient and robust algorithm to infer a graph skeleton behind a point cloud data (PCD)embedded in high dimensional space. Previously, there has been much work to recover a hidden graph from a low-dimensional density field, or from a relatively clean high-dimensional PCD (in the sense that the input points are within a small bounded distance to a true hidden graph). Our proposed approach builds upon the recent line of work on using a persistence-guided discrete Morse (DM) theory based approach to reconstruct a geometric graph from a density field defined over a triangulation of low-dimensional Euclidean domain. In particular, we first give a very simple generalization of this DM-based algorithm from a density-function perspective to a general filtration perspective. On the theoretical front, we show that the output of the generalized algorithm contains a so-called lexicographic-optimal persistent cycle basis w.r.t the input filtration, justifying that the output is indeed meaningful. On the algorithmic front, this generalization allows us to use the idea of sparsified weighted Rips filtration (developed by Buchet etal) to develop a new graph reconstruction algorithm for noisy point cloud data (PCD) (which do not need to be embedded). The new algorithm is robust to background noise and non-uniform distribution of input points. We provide various experimental results to show the efficiency and effectiveness of our new graph reconstruction algorithm for PCDs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Efficient Scaling of Dynamic Graph Neural Networks

Venkatesan T. Chakaravarthy, Shivmaran S. Pandian, Saurabh Raje, Yogish Sabharwal, Toyotaro Suzumura, Shashanka Ubaru. We present distributed algorithms for training dynamic Graph Neural Networks (GNN) on large scale graphs spanning multi-node, multi-GPU systems. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first scaling study on dynamic GNN. We devise mechanisms for reducing the GPU memory usage and identify two execution time bottlenecks: CPU-GPU data transfer; and communication volume. Exploiting properties of dynamic graphs, we design a graph difference-based strategy to significantly reduce the transfer time. We develop a simple, but effective data distribution technique under which the communication volume remains fixed and linear in the input size, for any number of GPUs. Our experiments using billion-size graphs on a system of 128 GPUs shows that: (i) the distribution scheme achieves up to 30x speedup on 128 GPUs; (ii) the graph-difference technique reduces the transfer time by a factor of up to 4.1x and the overall execution time by up to 40%
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Co-Embedding: Discovering Communities on Bipartite Graphs through Projection

Many datasets take the form of a bipartite graph where two types of nodes are connected by relationships, like the movies watched by a user or the tags associated with a file. The partitioning of the bipartite graph could be used to fasten recommender systems, or reduce the information retrieval system's index size, by identifying groups of items with similar properties. This type of graph is often processed by algorithms using the Vector Space Model representation, where a binary vector represents an item with 0 and 1. The main problem with this representation is the dimension relatedness, like words' synonymity, which is not considered. This article proposes a co-clustering algorithm using items projection, allowing the measurement of features similarity. We evaluated our algorithm on a cluster retrieval task. Over various datasets, our algorithm produced well balanced clusters with coherent items in, leading to high retrieval scores on this task.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A graph complexity measure based on the spectral analysis of the Laplace operator

In this work we introduce a concept of complexity for undirected graphs in terms of the spectral analysis of the Laplacian operator defined by the incidence matrix of the graph. Precisely, we compute the norm of the vector of eigenvalues of both the graph and its complement and take their product. Doing so, we obtain a quantity that satisfies two basic properties that are the expected for a measure of complexity. First,complexity of fully connected and fully disconnected graphs vanish. Second, complexity of complementary graphs coincide. This notion of complexity allows us to distinguish different kinds of graphs by placing them in a "croissant-shaped" region of the plane link density - complexity, highlighting some features like connectivity,concentration, uniformity or regularity and existence of clique-like clusters. Indeed, considering graphs with a fixed number of nodes, by plotting the link density versus the complexity we find that graphs generated by different methods take place at different regions of the plane. We consider some generated graphs, in particular the Erdös-Rényi, the Watts-Strogatz and the Barabási-Albert models. Also, we place some particular, let us say deterministic, to wit, lattices, stars, hyper-concentrated and cliques-containing graphs. It is worthy noticing that these deterministic classical models of graphs depict the boundary of the croissant-shaped region. Finally, as an application to graphs generated by real measurements, we consider the brain connectivity graphs from two epileptic patients obtained from magnetoencephalography (MEG) recording, both in a baseline period and in ictal periods .In this case, our definition of complexity could be used as a tool for discerning between states, by the analysis of differences at distinct frequencies of the MEG recording.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Property-based Entity Type Graph Matching

We are interested in dealing with the heterogeneity of Knowledge bases (KBs), e.g., ontologies and schemas, modeled as sets of entity types (etypes), e.g., person, where each etype is associated with a set of properties, e.g., age or height, via an inheritance hierarchy. A huge literature exists on this topic. A common approach is to model KBs as graphs decorated with labels and reduce the problem of KB matching to that of matching these two elements, \textit{viz.}, labels and structure of the graph. However, labels of etypes are often misplaced, e.g., they are more general or specific than the correct etype, as defined by its properties. Structure-based matching may also lead to wrong conclusions as the properties assigned to an etype in an inheritance hierarchy do not depend on the order by which they are assigned and, therefore, on the specific structure of the graph. In this paper, we propose a novel etype graph matching approach, dealing with the two problems highlighted above, based on two key ideas. The first is to implement matching as a classification task where etypes are characterized by the associated properties. The second is we propose two \textit{property-based} etype similarity metrics, which model the roles that properties have in the definition of an etype. The experimental results show the effectiveness of the algorithm, in particular for those etype graphs with a high number of properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond Distributed Subgraph Detection: Induced Subgraphs, Multicolored Problems and Graph Parameters

Subgraph detection has recently been one of the most studied problems in the CONGEST model of distributed computing. In this work, we study the distributed complexity of problems closely related to subgraph detection, mainly focusing on induced subgraph detection. The main line of this work presents lower bounds and parameterized algorithms w.r.t structural parameters of the input graph:
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

RaWaNet: Enriching Graph Neural Network Input via Random Walks on Graphs

In recent years, graph neural networks (GNNs) have gained increasing popularity and have shown very promising results for data that are represented by graphs. The majority of GNN architectures are designed based on developing new convolutional and/or pooling layers that better extract the hidden and deeper representations of the graphs to be used for different prediction tasks. The inputs to these layers are mainly the three default descriptors of a graph, node features $(X)$, adjacency matrix $(A)$, and edge features $(W)$ (if available). To provide a more enriched input to the network, we propose a random walk data processing of the graphs based on three selected lengths. Namely, (regular) walks of length 1 and 2, and a fractional walk of length $\gamma \in (0,1)$, in order to capture the different local and global dynamics on the graphs. We also calculate the stationary distribution of each random walk, which is then used as a scaling factor for the initial node features ($X$). This way, for each graph, the network receives multiple adjacency matrices along with their individual weighting for the node features. We test our method on various molecular datasets by passing the processed node features to the network in order to perform several classification and regression tasks. Interestingly, our method, not using edge features which are heavily exploited in molecular graph learning, let a shallow network outperform well known deep GNNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Clique-Based Separators for Geometric Intersection Graphs

Let $F$ be a set of $n$ objects in the plane and let $G(F)$ be its intersection graph. A balanced clique-based separator of $G(F)$ is a set $S$ consisting of cliques whose removal partitions $G(F)$ into components of size at most $\delta n$, for some fixed constant $\delta<1$. The weight of a clique-based separator is defined as $\sum_{C\in S}\log (|C|+1)$. Recently De Berg et al. (SICOMP 2020) proved that if $S$ consists of convex fat objects, then $G(F)$ admits a balanced clique-based separator of weight $O(\sqrt{n})$. We extend this result in several directions, obtaining the following results. Map graphs admit a balanced clique-based separator of weight $O(\sqrt{n})$, which is tight in the worst case. Intersection graphs of pseudo-disks admit a balanced clique-based separator of weight $O(n^{2/3}\log n)$. If the pseudo-disks are polygonal and of total complexity $O(n)$ then the weight of the separator improves to $O(\sqrt{n}\log n)$. Intersection graphs of geodesic disks inside a simple polygon admit a balanced clique-based separator of weight $O(n^{2/3}\log n)$. Visibility-restricted unit-disk graphs in a polygonal domain with $r$ reflex vertices admit a balanced clique-based separator of weight $O(\sqrt{n}+r\log(n/r))$, which is tight in the worst case. These results immediately imply sub-exponential algorithms for MAXIMUM INDEPENDENT SET (and, hence, VERTEX COVER), for FEEDBACK VERTEX SET, and for $q$-COLORING for constant $q$ in these graph classes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fusion with Hierarchical Graphs for Mulitmodal Emotion Recognition

Automatic emotion recognition (AER) based on enriched multimodal inputs, including text, speech, and visual clues, is crucial in the development of emotionally intelligent machines. Although complex modality relationships have been proven effective for AER, they are still largely underexplored because previous works predominantly relied on various fusion mechanisms with simply concatenated features to learn multimodal representations for emotion classification. This paper proposes a novel hierarchical fusion graph convolutional network (HFGCN) model that learns more informative multimodal representations by considering the modality dependencies during the feature fusion procedure. Specifically, the proposed model fuses multimodality inputs using a two-stage graph construction approach and encodes the modality dependencies into the conversation representation. We verified the interpretable capabilities of the proposed method by projecting the emotional states to a 2D valence-arousal (VA) subspace. Extensive experiments showed the effectiveness of our proposed model for more accurate AER, which yielded state-of-the-art results on two public datasets, IEMOCAP and MELD.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Improved Graph Formalism for Quantum Circuit Simulation

Quantum circuit simulation is used to verify and test large quantum circuits before constructing them physically. Improving simulation saves time and resources for designing circuits. Here we study three different aspects of simulation. Initially, we explore the method of using graph states augmented with local Clifford operations to simulate stabilizer...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Network Clustering by Embedding of Attribute-augmented Graphs

In this paper we propose a new approach to detect clusters in undirected graphs with attributed vertices. The aim is to group vertices which are similar not only in terms of structural connectivity but also in terms of attribute values. We incorporate structural and attribute similarities between the vertices in an augmented graph by creating additional vertices and edges as proposed in [5, 27]. The augmented graph is embedded in a Euclidean space associated to its Laplacian and apply a modified K-means algorithm to identify clusters. The modified K-means uses a vector distance measure where to each original vertex is assigned a vector-valued set of coordinates depending on both structural connectivity and attribute similarities. To define the coordinate vectors we employ an adaptive AMG (Algebraic MultiGrid) method to identify the coordinate directions in the embedding Euclidean space extending our previous result for graphs without attributes. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed clustering method on both synthetic and real-world attributed graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Relational Graph for Visible-infrared Person Re-identification

Visible-infrared person re-identification (VI Re-ID) aims to match person images between the visible and infrared modalities. Existing VI Re-ID methods mainly focus on extracting homogeneous structural relationships from a single image, while ignoring the heterogeneous correlation between cross-modality images. The homogenous and heterogeneous structured relationships are crucial to learning effective identity representation and cross-modality matching. In this paper, we separately model the homogenous structural relationship by a modality-specific graph within individual modality and then mine the heterogeneous structural correlation in these two modality-specific graphs. First, the homogeneous structured graph (HOSG) mines one-vs.-rest relation between an arbitrary node (local feature) and all the rest nodes within a visible or infrared image to learn effective identity representation. Second, to find cross-modality identity-consistent correspondence, the heterogeneous graph alignment module (HGAM) further measures the relational edge strength by route search between two-modality local node features. Third, we propose the cross-modality cross-correlation (CMCC) loss to extract the modality invariance in heterogeneous global graph representation. CMCC computes the mutual information between modalities and expels semantic redundancy. Extensive experiments on SYSU-MM01 and RegDB datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-arts with a gain of 13.73\% and 9.45\% Rank1/mAP. The code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Edge-similarity-aware Graph Neural Networks

Graph are a ubiquitous data representation, as they represent a flexible and compact representation. For instance, the 3D structure of RNA can be efficiently represented as $\textit{2.5D graphs}$, graphs whose nodes are nucleotides and edges represent chemical interactions. In this setting, we have biological evidence of the similarity between the edge types, as some chemical interactions are more similar than others.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Extracting Fine-Grained Knowledge Graphs of Scientific Claims: Dataset and Transformer-Based Results

Recent transformer-based approaches demonstrate promising results on relational scientific information extraction. Existing datasets focus on high-level description of how research is carried out. Instead we focus on the subtleties of how experimental associations are presented by building SciClaim, a dataset of scientific claims drawn from Social and Behavior Science (SBS), PubMed, and CORD-19 papers. Our novel graph annotation schema incorporates not only coarse-grained entity spans as nodes and relations as edges between them, but also fine-grained attributes that modify entities and their relations, for a total of 12,738 labels in the corpus. By including more label types and more than twice the label density of previous datasets, SciClaim captures causal, comparative, predictive, statistical, and proportional associations over experimental variables along with their qualifications, subtypes, and evidence. We extend work in transformer-based joint entity and relation extraction to effectively infer our schema, showing the promise of fine-grained knowledge graphs in scientific claims and beyond.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Robot Structure and Motion Embeddings using Graph Neural Networks

We propose a learning framework to find the representation of a robot's kinematic structure and motion embedding spaces using graph neural networks (GNN). Finding a compact and low-dimensional embedding space for complex phenomena is a key for understanding its behaviors, which may lead to a better learning performance, as we observed in other domains of images or languages. However, although numerous robotics applications deal with various types of data, the embedding of the generated data has been relatively less studied by roboticists. To this end, our work aims to learn embeddings for two types of robotic data: the robot's design structure, such as links, joints, and their relationships, and the motion data, such as kinematic joint positions. Our method exploits the tree structure of the robot to train appropriate embeddings to the given robot data. To avoid overfitting, we formulate multi-task learning to find a general representation of the embedding spaces. We evaluate the proposed learning method on a robot with a simple linear structure and visualize the learned embeddings using t-SNE. We also study a few design choices of the learning framework, such as network architectures and message passing schemes.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Graph Based Answer Set Programming Solver Systems

Answer set programming (ASP) is a popular nonmonotonic-logic based paradigm for knowledge representation and solving combinatorial problems. Computing the answer set of an ASP program is NP-hard in general, and researchers have been investing significant effort to speed it up. The majority of current ASP solvers employ SAT solver-like technology to find these answer sets. As a result, justification for why a literal is in the answer set is hard to produce. There are dependency graph based approaches to find answer sets, but due to the representational limitations of dependency graphs, such approaches are limited. This paper proposes a novel dependency graph-based approach for finding answer sets in which conjunction of goals is explicitly represented as a node which allows arbitrary answer set programs to be uniformly represented. Our representation preserves causal relationships allowing for justification for each literal in the answer set to be elegantly found. In this paper, we explore two different approaches based on the graph representation: bottom-up and top-down. The bottom-up approach finds models by assigning truth values along with the topological order, while the top-down approach generates models starting from the constraints.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy