The FDA OKs Pfizer-BioNTech Booster For People 65+ And At High Risk For Severe COVID

By according to the authorization
capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose Wednesday of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people 65 and older and others at high risk of severe COVID disease. The FDA says the vaccine can also be given to people ages 18 to 64 whose jobs or institutional exposure to...

www.capradio.org

