Closures and co-closures attached to FCP ring extensions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
