CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Closures and co-closures attached to FCP ring extensions

By Gabriel Picavet, Martine Picavet-L'Hermitte
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The paper deals with ring extensions $R\subseteq S$ and the poset $[R,S]$ of their subextensions, with a special look at FCP extensions (extensions such that $[R,S]$ is Artinian and Noetherian). When the extension has FCP, we show that there exists a co-integral closure, that is a least element $\underline R$ in $[R,S]$ such that $\underline R \subseteq S$ is integral. Replacing the integral property by the integrally closed property, we are able to prove a similar result for an FCP extension.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extensions#Fcp#Artinian#Noetherian#R#Catenarian
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Damping transition in an open generalized Aubry-André-Harper model

We study the damping dynamics of the single-particle correlation for an open system under aperiodic order, which is dominated by Lindblad master equation. In the absence of the aperiodic order, the Liouvillian superoperator can exhibit the non-Hermitian skin effect, which leads to unidirectional damping dynamics, dubbed as "chiral damping". Due to the non-Hermitian skin effect, the damping dynamics is boundary sensitive: the long-time damping of such open systems is algebraic under periodic boundary conditions but exponential under open boundary conditions. We reveal a dynamical phase transition with the inclusion of the hopping amplitude modulation. This phase transition is related with emergent non-Bloch anti-PT symmetry breaking, which only occurs under the open boundary condition. When the anti-PT symmetry is broken, the localization property of this system also changes, entering another type with different scaling rules. Furthermore, we propose a possible scheme with ultracold atoms in dissipative momentum lattice to realize and detect the damping dynamics.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Understanding JavaScript Closures: Scope Chain and Emulating Private Methods with Closures

Closures are one of the most asked interview questions in JavaScript and a lot of people who have worked with JavaScript for a while also don’t understand closures. So, knowing closure is very important as a JavaScript developer. To prepare you for your next big interview, I have put together this curated article, dissected to help broaden your horizons and understanding of JavaScript closures in depth.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Superior Resistance Switching in Monolayer MoS2 Channel Based Gated Binary Resistive RAM via Gate-Bias Dependence and a Unique Forming Process

In this work, we unveil the effect of RS, induced by a current-voltage hysteresis cycles across CVD-grown monolayer MoS2 based gated RRAM, on its transistors electrical and reliability characteristics. A unique gate voltage dependence on the RS is identified which has a remarkable impact on the switching performance of MoS2 RRAM. RS behavior was found to be significantly dependent on the charge conduction in the channel. Moreover, we have shown a potential device forming event when MoS2 gated RRAMs were subjected to a steady-state electrical stress. Both hysteresis and steady state electrical stress were found to disturb the transistor action of these gated RRAMs, which in fact can be used as a signature of RS. Interestingly, current-voltage hysteresis resulted in unipolar RS, whereas steady-state electrical stress before RS measurement led to bipolar RS. Moreover, successive stress cycles of such an electrical stress leads to multiple resistance states, a behavior similar to synaptic properties like long-term potentiation and long-term depression, typically found in memristors. We find that charge transport mechanism dominant in the MoS2 FET in conjunction with steady-state stress induced device forming determine the extent of RS induced in these MoS2 based gated RRAMs. Finally on the basis of insights developed from the dependence on charge transport mechanism and steady-state stress induced forming of MoS2 channel, we propose a certain steady-state electrical stress condition which can be used as a forming process employed prior to use of MoS2 based binary RRAMs for improved switching performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Empirical Scaling Relations for the Photospheric Magnetic Elements of the Flaring and Non-Flaring Active Regions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy