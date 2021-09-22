CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Hilbert spaces and low-lying zeros of L-functions

By Emanuel Carneiro, Andrés Chirre, Micah B. Milinovich
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

This paper is meant to provide a general reference for how to solve a wide variety of optimization problems that arise when studying the distribution of the low-lying zeros of families of $L$-functions. For instance, generalizing previous work of Iwaniec, Luo, and Sarnak (2000), we use information from one-level density theorems to estimate the proportion of non-vanishing of $L$-functions in a family at a low-lying height on the critical line (measured by the analytic conductor). To solve the Fourier optimization problems that arise, we provide a unified framework based on the theory of reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces of entire functions (there is one such space associated to each symmetry type). Explicit expressions for the reproducing kernels are given. We also consider the problem of estimating the height of the first low-lying zero in a family (for all known symmetry types), generalizing a result of Hughes and Rudnick (2003) for Dirichlet $L$-functions. We solve the associated Fourier optimization problem in this setting by establishing a connection to the theory of de Branges spaces of entire functions and using the explicit reproducing kernels. In an appendix, we study the related problem of determining the sharp embeddings between the Hilbert spaces associated to the five symmetry types and the classical Paley-Wiener space.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Title:Explicit commutative sequence space representations of function and distribution spaces on the real half-line

Authors:Andreas Debrouwere, Lenny Neyt, Jasson Vindas. Abstract: We provide explicit commutative sequence space representations for classical function and distribution spaces on the real half-line. This is done by evaluating at the Fourier transforms of the elements of an orthonormal wavelet basis. Subjects: Functional Analysis (math.FA) MSC classes: 46E10, 46F05, 46A45,...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Observation of non-Hermitian many-body skin effects in Hilbert space

Non-Hermiticity greatly expands existing physical laws beyond the Hermitian framework, revealing various novel phenomena with unique properties. Up to now, most exotic nonHermitian effects, such as exceptional points and non-Hermitian skin effects, are discovered in single-particle systems. The interplay between non-Hermitian and manybody correlation is expected to be a more fascinating but much less explored area. Due to the complexity of the problem, current researches in this field mainly stay at the theoretical level. The experimental observation of predicted non-Hermitian manybody phases is still a great challenging. Here, we report the first experimental simulation of strongly correlated non-Hermitian many-body system, and reveal a new type of nonHermitian many-body skin states toward effective boundaries in Hilbert space. Such an interaction-induced non-Hermitian many-body skin effect represents the aggregation of bosonic clusters with non-identical occupations in the periodic lattice. In particular, by mapping eigen-states of three correlated bosons to modes of the designed threedimensional electric circuit, non-Hermitian many-body skin effects in Hilbert space is verified by measuring the spatial impedance response. Our finding not only discloses a new physical effect in the non-Hermitian many-body system, but also suggests a flexible platform to further investigate other non-Hermitian correlated phases in experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Testing Boolean Functions Properties

The goal in the area of functions property testing is to determine whether a given black-box Boolean function has a particular given property or is $\varepsilon$-far from having that property. We investigate here several types of properties testing for Boolean functions (identity, correlations and balancedness) using the Deutsch-Jozsa algorithm (for the Deutsch-Jozsa (D-J) problem) and also the amplitude amplification technique.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Hilbert-Kunz density functions of quadric hypersurfaces

Here we formulate the Hilbert-Kunz density function of a quadric hypersurface of dimension $d\geq 4$ and odd characteristic $p > d-1$. As one of the application we prove that the Hilbert-Kunz multiplicity $e_{HK}(R_{p,d})$ of a quadric hypersurface is bounded below by $1+m_d$, where $m_d$ is the $d^{th}$ coefficient in the expansion of $\mbox{sec}+\mbox{tan}$. This proves a part of the long standing conjecture of Watanabe-Yoshida. We also give an upper bound on the HK multiplicity of such a hypersurface.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
arxiv.org

The Ratios Conjecture and upper bounds for negative moments of $L$-functions over function fields

We prove special cases of the Ratios Conjecture for the family of quadratic Dirichlet $L$--functions over function fields. More specifically, we study the average of $L(1/2+\alpha,\chi_D)/L(1/2+\beta,\chi_D)$, when $D$ varies over monic, square-free polynomials of degree $2g+1$ over $\mathbb{F}_q[x]$, as $g \to \infty$, and we obtain an asymptotic formula when $\Re \beta \gg g^{-1/2+\varepsilon}$. We also study averages of products of $2$ over $2$ and $3$ over $3$ $L$--functions, and obtain asymptotic formulas when the shifts in the denominator have real part bigger than $g^{-1/4+\varepsilon}$ and $g^{-1/6+\varepsilon}$ respectively. The main ingredient in the proof is obtaining upper bounds for negative moments of $L$--functions. The upper bounds we obtain are expected to be almost sharp in the ranges described above. As an application, we recover the asymptotic formula for the one-level density of zeros in the family with the support of the Fourier transform in $(-2,2)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Modularity and uniformization of a higher genus algebraic space curve, Hilbert's 22nd problem and $E_6$, $E_7$, $E_8$-singularities

We prove the modularity for an algebraic space curve $Y$ of genus $50$ in $\mathbb{P}^5$, which consists of $21$ quartic polynomials in six variables, by means of an explicit modular parameterizations by theta constants of order $13$. This provides an example of modularity for higher genus space curve as well as an explicit uniformization of algebraic space curves of higher genus and a hyperbolic uniformization of arithmetic type for a higher genus arithmetic algebraic curve. In particular, it gives a new solution for Hilbert's 22nd problem by means of an explicit construction of uniformity for an over-determined system of algebraic relations among five variables by theta constants. This gives $21$ modular equations of order $13$, which greatly improve the result of Ramanujan and Evans on the construction of modular equations of order $13$. We show that this curve $Y$ is isomorphic to the modular curve $X(13)$. The corresponding ideal $I(Y)$ is invariant under the action of $\text{SL}(2, 13)$, which leads to a new ($21$-dimensional, complementary series) representation of $\text{SL}(2, 13)$. The projection $Y \rightarrow Y/\text{SL}(2, 13)$ (identified with $\mathbb{CP}^1$) is a Galois covering whose generic fibre is interpreted as the Galois resolvent of the modular equation $\Phi_{13}(\cdot, j)=0$ of level $13$, i.e., the function field of $Y$ is the splitting field of this modular equation over $\mathbb{C}(j)$. The ring of invariant polynomials $(\mathbb{C}[z_1, z_2, z_3, z_4, z_5, z_6]/I(Y))^{\text{SL}(2, 13)}$ over the modular curve $X(13)$ leads to a new perspective on the theory of $E_6$, $E_7$ and $E_8$-singularities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Distributions on partitions arising from Hilbert schemes and hook lengths

Recent works at the interface of algebraic geometry, number theory, representation theory, and topology have provided new integer-valued invariants on integer partitions. It is natural to consider the distribution of partitions when sorted by these invariants in congruence classes. We consider the prominent situations which arise from extensions of the Nekrasov-Okounkov hook product formula, and from Betti numbers of various Hilbert schemes of $n$ points on $\mathbb{C}^2.$ For the Hilbert schemes, we prove that homology is equidistributed as $n\to \infty.$ For $t$-hooks, we prove distributions which are often not equidistributed. The cases where $t\in \{2, 3\}$ stand out, as there are congruence classes where such counts are zero. To obtain these distributions, we obtain analytic results which are of independent interest. We determine the asymptotics, near roots of unity, of the ubiquitous infinite products $$ F_1(\xi; q):=\prod_{n=1}^{\infty}\left(1-\xi q^n\right), \ \ \ F_2(\xi; q):=\prod_{n=1}^{\infty}\left(1-(\xi q)^n\right) \ \ \ {\text {and}}\ \ \ F_3(\xi; q):=\prod_{n=1}^{\infty}\left(1-\xi^{-1}(\xi q)^n\right). $$
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ungappable edge theories with finite dimensional Hilbert spaces

We construct a new class of edge theories for a family of fermionic Abelian topological phases with $K$-matrices of the form $K = \begin{pmatrix} k_1 & 0 \\ 0 & - k_2 \end{pmatrix}$, where $k_1, k_2 > 0$ are odd integers. Our edge theories are notable for two reasons: (i) they have finite dimensional Hilbert spaces (for finite sized systems) and (ii) depending on the values of $k_1, k_2$, some of the edge theories describe boundaries that cannot be gapped by any local interaction. The simplest example of such an ungappable boundary occurs for $(k_1, k_2) = (1, 3)$, which is realized by the $\nu = 2/3$ FQH state. We derive our edge theories by starting with the standard chiral boson edge theory, consisting of two counterpropagating chiral boson modes, and then introducing an array of pointlike impurity scatterers. We solve this impurity model exactly in the limit of infinite impurity scattering, and we show that the energy spectrum consists of a gapped phonon spectrum together with a ground state degeneracy that scales exponentially with the number of impurities. This ground state subspace forms the Hilbert space for our edge theory. We believe that similar edge theories can be constructed for any Abelian topological phase with vanishing thermal Hall coefficient, $\kappa_H = 0$.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iwaniec Luo#Hughes#Dirichlet#De Branges#Classical Analysis
arxiv.org

Smoothing splines approximation using Hilbert curve basis selection

Smoothing splines have been used pervasively in nonparametric regressions. However, the computational burden of smoothing splines is significant when the sample size $n$ is large. When the number of predictors $d\geq2$, the computational cost for smoothing splines is at the order of $O(n^3)$ using the standard approach. Many methods have been developed to approximate smoothing spline estimators by using $q$ basis functions instead of $n$ ones, resulting in a computational cost of the order $O(nq^2)$. These methods are called the basis selection methods. Despite algorithmic benefits, most of the basis selection methods require the assumption that the sample is uniformly-distributed on a hyper-cube. These methods may have deteriorating performance when such an assumption is not met. To overcome the obstacle, we develop an efficient algorithm that is adaptive to the unknown probability density function of the predictors. Theoretically, we show the proposed estimator has the same convergence rate as the full-basis estimator when $q$ is roughly at the order of $O[n^{2d/\{(pr+1)(d+2)\}}\quad]$, where $p\in[1,2]$ and $r\approx 4$ are some constants depend on the type of the spline. Numerical studies on various synthetic datasets demonstrate the superior performance of the proposed estimator in comparison with mainstream competitors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

FPGA-based low-cost synchronized fiber network for experimental setups in space

Custom experiment setups in physics often require control electronics to execute actions and measurements on a small time scale. When further constraints limit the experiment's environment, for example when the experiment is inside a sounding rocket, conventional network systems will not suffice those constraints because of weight, heat or budget limitations. This paper proposes a network architecture with a time resolution of less than 1 ns over a pair of plastic fibers while using low-cost commercial hardware. The plastic fibers in comparison to copper fibers have a low weight and additionally can isolate parts of the setup galvanically. Data rates of 40 Mbit/s enable the network to transfer large amounts of measurements and configuration data over the network. Proof-of-concept implementations of network endpoints and switches on small FPGAs are analyzed in terms of synchronicity, data rate and resource usage. Using commercial parts the resolution of 1 ns is reached with a standard deviation of less than 100 ps. Compared to a copper wire implementation the weight is reduced by about one order of magnitude. With its low weight at a low cost, the network is useful in space or laboratory setups which require high time resolution.
SCIENCE
mansionglobal.com

For Form and Function: Make It Modular

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at tips for incorporating modular shelving. Modular shelving is like a life-sized open-work puzzle that can be configured and re-configured depending on the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
arxiv.org

Dual Descent ALM and ADMM

In this paper we propose and investigate a new class of dual updates within the augmented Lagrangian framework, where the key feature is to reverse the update direction in the traditional dual ascent. When the dual variable is further scaled by a fractional number, we name the resulting scheme scaled dual descent (SDD), and otherwise, unscaled dual descent (UDD). The novel concept of dual descent sheds new light on the classic augmented Lagrangian framework and brings in more possibilities for algorithmic development. For nonlinear equality-constrained multi-block problems, we propose a new algorithm named SDD-ADMM, which combines SDD with the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). We show that SDD-ADMM finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-4})$ iterations, which can be further improved to $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-3})$ under an additional technical while verifiable assumption. We also propose UDD-ALM, which applies UDD within the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM), for weakly convex minimization over affine constraints. We show that when a certain regularity condition holds at the primal limit point, UDD-ALM asymptotically converges to a stationary point and finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-2})$ iterations. Both SDD-ADMM and UDD-ALM are single-looped, and our iteration complexities are measured by first-order oracles. SDD-ADMM achieves better iteration complexities for a more challenging setting compared to the ADMM literature, while UDD-ALM complements the best-known result of existing ALM-base algorithms. Furthermore, we demonstrate the potential of UDD-ALM to handle nonlinear constraints by assuming a novel descent solution oracle for the proximal augmented Lagrangian relaxation.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning of Silicon Nitride Micro Cavities by Controlled Nanolayer Deposition

Dmitry A. Kalashnikov, Gandhi Alagappan, Ting Hu, Nelson Lim, Victor Leong, Ching Eng Png, Leonid A. Krivitsky. Integration of single-photon emitters (SPEs) with resonant photonic structures is a promising approach for realizing compact and efficient single-photon sources for quantum communications, computing, and sensing. Efficient interaction between the SPE and the photonic cavity requires that the cavity's resonance matches the SPE emission line. Here we demonstrate a new method for tuning silicon nitride (Si3N4) microring cavities via controlled deposition of the cladding layers. Guided by numerical simulations, we deposit silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanolayers onto Si3N4 ridge structures in steps of 50 nm. We show tuning of the cavity resonance over a free spectral range (FSR) without degradation of the quality-factor (Q-factor) of the cavity. We then complement this method with localized laser heating for fine-tuning of the cavity. Finally, we verify that the cladding deposition does not alter the position of nanoparticles placed on the cavity, which suggests that our method can be useful for integrating SPEs with photonic structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Designing spin-textured flat bands in twisted graphene multilayers via helimagnet encapsulation

Twisted graphene multilayers provide tunable platforms to engineer flat bands and exploit the associated strongly correlated physics. The two-dimensional nature of these systems makes them suitable for encapsulation by materials that break specific symmetries. In this context, recently discovered two-dimensional helimagnets, such as the multiferroic monolayer NiI$_2$, are specially appealing for breaking time-reversal and inversion symmetries due to their nontrivial spin textures. Here we show that this spin texture can be imprinted on the electronic structure of twisted bilayer graphene by proximity effect. We discuss the dependence of the imprinted spin texture on the wave-vector of the helical structure, and on the strength of the effective local exchange field. Based on these results we discuss the nature of the superconducting instabilities that can take place in helimagnet encapsulated twisted bilayer graphene. Our results put forward helimagnetic encapsulation as a powerful way of designing spin-textured flat band systems, providing a starting point to engineer a new family of correlated moire states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy