Hilbert spaces and low-lying zeros of L-functions
This paper is meant to provide a general reference for how to solve a wide variety of optimization problems that arise when studying the distribution of the low-lying zeros of families of $L$-functions. For instance, generalizing previous work of Iwaniec, Luo, and Sarnak (2000), we use information from one-level density theorems to estimate the proportion of non-vanishing of $L$-functions in a family at a low-lying height on the critical line (measured by the analytic conductor). To solve the Fourier optimization problems that arise, we provide a unified framework based on the theory of reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces of entire functions (there is one such space associated to each symmetry type). Explicit expressions for the reproducing kernels are given. We also consider the problem of estimating the height of the first low-lying zero in a family (for all known symmetry types), generalizing a result of Hughes and Rudnick (2003) for Dirichlet $L$-functions. We solve the associated Fourier optimization problem in this setting by establishing a connection to the theory of de Branges spaces of entire functions and using the explicit reproducing kernels. In an appendix, we study the related problem of determining the sharp embeddings between the Hilbert spaces associated to the five symmetry types and the classical Paley-Wiener space.arxiv.org
