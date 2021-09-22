Hilbert spaces and low-lying zeros of L-functions

We prove the modularity for an algebraic space curve $Y$ of genus $50$ in $\mathbb{P}^5$, which consists of $21$ quartic polynomials in six variables, by means of an explicit modular parameterizations by theta constants of order $13$. This provides an example of modularity for higher genus space curve as well as an explicit uniformization of algebraic space curves of higher genus and a hyperbolic uniformization of arithmetic type for a higher genus arithmetic algebraic curve. In particular, it gives a new solution for Hilbert's 22nd problem by means of an explicit construction of uniformity for an over-determined system of algebraic relations among five variables by theta constants. This gives $21$ modular equations of order $13$, which greatly improve the result of Ramanujan and Evans on the construction of modular equations of order $13$. We show that this curve $Y$ is isomorphic to the modular curve $X(13)$. The corresponding ideal $I(Y)$ is invariant under the action of $\text{SL}(2, 13)$, which leads to a new ($21$-dimensional, complementary series) representation of $\text{SL}(2, 13)$. The projection $Y \rightarrow Y/\text{SL}(2, 13)$ (identified with $\mathbb{CP}^1$) is a Galois covering whose generic fibre is interpreted as the Galois resolvent of the modular equation $\Phi_{13}(\cdot, j)=0$ of level $13$, i.e., the function field of $Y$ is the splitting field of this modular equation over $\mathbb{C}(j)$. The ring of invariant polynomials $(\mathbb{C}[z_1, z_2, z_3, z_4, z_5, z_6]/I(Y))^{\text{SL}(2, 13)}$ over the modular curve $X(13)$ leads to a new perspective on the theory of $E_6$, $E_7$ and $E_8$-singularities.

