Mathematics

Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior

By Claudia M. Gariboldi, Domingo A. Tarzia
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.

arxiv.org

Effective Scenarios in Multistage Distributionally Robust Optimization with a Focus on Total Variation Distance

We study multistage distributionally robust optimization (DRO) to hedge against ambiguity in quantifying the underlying uncertainty of a problem. Recognizing that not all the realizations and scenario paths might have an "effect" on the optimal value, we investigate the question of how to define and identify critical scenarios for nested multistage DRO problems. Our analysis extends the work of Rahimian, Bayraksan, and Homem-de-Mello [Math. Program. 173(1--2): 393--430, 2019], which was in the context of a static/two-stage setting, to the multistage setting. To this end, we define the notions of effectiveness of scenario paths and the conditional effectiveness of realizations along a scenario path for a general class of multistage DRO problems. We then propose easy-to-check conditions to identify the effectiveness of scenario paths in the multistage setting when the distributional ambiguity is modeled via the total variation distance. Numerical results show that these notions provide useful insight on the underlying uncertainty of the problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Outer approximation algorithms for convex vector optimization problems

In this study, we present a general framework of outer approximation algorithms to solve convex vector optimization problems, in which the Pascoletti-Serafini (PS) scalarization is solved iteratively. This scalarization finds the minimum 'distance' from a reference point, which is usually taken as a vertex of the current outer approximation, to the upper image through a given direction. We propose efficient methods to select the parameters (the reference point and direction vector) of the PS scalarization and analyze the effects of these on the overall performance of the algorithm. Different from the existing vertex selection rules from the literature, the proposed methods do not require solving additional single-objective optimization problems. Using some test problems, we conduct an extensive computational study where three different measures are set as the stopping criteria: the approximation error, the runtime, and the cardinality of solution set. We observe that the proposed variants have satisfactory results especially in terms of runtime compared to the existing variants from the literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Diffeomorphic Image Registration with An Optimal Control Relaxation and Its Implementation

Image registration has played an important role in image processing problems, especially in medical imaging applications. It is well known that when the deformation is large, many variational models cannot ensure diffeomorphism. In this paper, we propose a new registration model based on an optimal control relaxation constraint for large deformation images, which can theoretically guarantee that the registration mapping is diffeomorphic. We present an analysis of optimal control relaxation for indirectly seeking the diffeomorphic transformation of Jacobian determinant equation and its registration applications, including the construction of diffeomorphic transformation as a special space. We also provide an existence result for the control increment optimization problem in the proposed diffeomorphic image registration model with an optimal control relaxation. Furthermore, a fast iterative scheme based on the augmented Lagrangian multipliers method (ALMM) is analyzed to solve the control increment optimization problem, and a convergence analysis is followed. Finally, a grid unfolding indicator is given, and a robust solving algorithm for using the deformation correction and backtrack strategy is proposed to guarantee that the solution is diffeomorphic. Numerical experiments show that the registration model we proposed can not only get a diffeomorphic mapping when the deformation is large, but also achieves the state-of-the-art performance in quantitative evaluations in comparing with other classical models.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Moment-Based Distributionally Robust Chance-Constrained Optimization

Many stochastic optimization problems include chance constraints that enforce constraint satisfaction with a specific probability; however, solving an optimization problem with chance constraints assumes that the solver has access to the exact underlying probability distribution, which is often unreasonable. In data-driven applications, it is common instead to use historical data samples as a surrogate to the distribution; however, this comes at a significant computational cost from the added time spent either processing the data or, worse, adding additional variables and constraints to the optimization problem. On the other hand, the sample mean and covariance matrix are lightweight to calculate, and it is possible to reframe the chance constraint as a distributionally robust chance constraint. The challenge here is that the sample mean and covariance matrix themselves are random variables, so their uncertainty should be factored into the chance constraint. This work bridges this gap by modifying the standard method of distributionally robust chance constraints to guarantee its satisfaction. The proposed data-driven method is tested on a particularly problematic example. The results show that the computationally fast proposed method is not significantly more conservative than other methods.
COMPUTERS
#Parameter#Elliptic#Optimal Control#Optimization#49j45 Journal
arxiv.org

Non-smooth Bayesian Optimization in Tuning Problems

Building surrogate models is one common approach when we attempt to learn unknown black-box functions. Bayesian optimization provides a framework which allows us to build surrogate models based on sequential samples drawn from the function and find the optimum. Tuning algorithmic parameters to optimize the performance of large, complicated "black-box" application codes is a specific important application, which aims at finding the optima of black-box functions. Within the Bayesian optimization framework, the Gaussian process model produces smooth or continuous sample paths. However, the black-box function in the tuning problem is often non-smooth. This difficult tuning problem is worsened by the fact that we usually have limited sequential samples from the black-box function. Motivated by these issues encountered in tuning, we propose a novel additive Gaussian process model called clustered Gaussian process (cGP), where the additive components are induced by clustering. In the examples we studied, the performance can be improved by as much as 90% among repetitive experiments. By using this surrogate model, we want to capture the non-smoothness of the black-box function. In addition to an algorithm for constructing this model, we also apply the model to several artificial and real applications to evaluate it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal Control Problems Involving Combined Fractional Operators with General Analytic Kernels

Fractional optimal control problems via a wide class of fractional operators with a general analytic kernel are introduced. Necessary optimality conditions of Pontryagin type for the considered problem are obtained after proving a Gronwall type inequality as well as results on continuity and differentiability of perturbed trajectories. Moreover, a Mangasarian type sufficient global optimality condition for the general analytic kernel fractional optimal control problem is proved. An illustrative example is discussed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Beyond Distributed Subgraph Detection: Induced Subgraphs, Multicolored Problems and Graph Parameters

Subgraph detection has recently been one of the most studied problems in the CONGEST model of distributed computing. In this work, we study the distributed complexity of problems closely related to subgraph detection, mainly focusing on induced subgraph detection. The main line of this work presents lower bounds and parameterized algorithms w.r.t structural parameters of the input graph:
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mixed virtual volume methods for elliptic problems

We develop a class of mixed virtual volume methods for elliptic problems on polygonal/polyhedral grids. Unlike the mixed virtual element methods introduced in \cite{brezzi2014basic,da2016mixed}, our methods are reduced to symmetric, positive definite problems for the primary variable without using Lagrangian multipliers. We start from the usual way of changing the...
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Sparse optimal stochastic control

In this paper, we investigate a sparse optimal control of continuous-time stochastic systems. We adopt the dynamic programming approach and analyze the optimal control via the value function. Due to the non-smoothness of the $L^0$ cost functional, in general, the value function is not differentiable in the domain. Then, we characterize the value function as a viscosity solution to the associated Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman (HJB) equation. Based on the result, we derive a necessary and sufficient condition for the $L^0$ optimality, which immediately gives the optimal feedback map. Especially for control-affine systems, we consider the relationship with $L^1$ optimal control problem and show an equivalence theorem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Relaxation approach for learning regularizers by neural networks for a class of optimal control problems

The present paper deals with the data-driven design of regularizers in the form of artificial nerual networks, for solving inverse problems formulated as optimal control problems. These regularizers aim at improving accuracy, wellposedness or compensating uncertainties for a class of optimal control problems (inner-problems). Parameterized as neural networks, their weights are chosen in order to reduce a misfit between data and observations of the state solution of the inner-optimal control problems. Learning these weights constitutes the outer-problem. Based on necessary first-order optimality conditions for the inner-problems, a relaxation approach is proposed in order to implement efficient solving of the inner-problems, namely the forward operator of the outer-problem. Optimality conditions are derived for the latter, and numerical illustrations show the feasibility of the relaxation approach, first for rediscovering standard $L^2$-regularizers, and next for designing regularizers that compensate unknown noise on the observed state of the inner-problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Elliptic Net Algorithm Revisited

Pairings have been widely used since their introduction to cryptography. They can be applied to identity-based encryption, tripartite Diffie-Hellman key agreement, blockchain and other cryptographic schemes. The Acceleration of pairing computations is crucial for these cryptographic schemes or protocols. In this paper, we will focus on the Elliptic Net algorithm which can compute pairings in polynomial time, but it requires more storage than Miller's algorithm. We use several methods to speed up the Elliptic Net algorithm. Firstly, we eliminate the inverse operation in the improved Elliptic Net algorithm. In some circumstance, this finding can achieve further improvements. Secondly, we apply lazy reduction technique to the Elliptic Net algorithm, which helps us achieve a faster implementation. Finally, we propose a new derivation of the formulas for the computation of the Optimal Ate pairing on the twisted curve. Results show that the Elliptic Net algorithm can be significantly accelerated especially on the twisted curve. The algorithm can be $80\%$ faster than the previous ones on the twisted 381-bit BLS12 curve and $71.5\%$ faster on the twisted 676-bit KSS18 curve respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Controlling crop pest with a farming awareness based integrated approach and optimal control

We investigate a mathematical model in crop pest controlling, considering plant biomass, pest, and the effect of farming awareness. The pest population is divided into two compartments: susceptible pests and infected pests. We assume that the growth rate of self-aware people is proportional to the density of susceptible pests existing in the crop arena. Impacts of awareness are modeled through the usual mass action term and a saturated term. It is further assumed that self-aware people will adopt chemical and biological control methods, namely integrated pest management. Bio-pesticides are costly and require a long-term process, expensive to impose. However, if chemical pesticides are introduced in the farming system along with bio-pesticides, the process will be faster as well as cost-effective. Also, farming knowledge is equally important. In this article, a mathematical model is derived for controlling crop pests through an awareness-based integrated approach. In order to reduce the negative effects of pesticides, we apply optimal control theory.
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

DROMO: Distributionally Robust Offline Model-based Policy Optimization

We consider the problem of offline reinforcement learning with model-based control, whose goal is to learn a dynamics model from the experience replay and obtain a pessimism-oriented agent under the learned model. Current model-based constraint includes explicit uncertainty penalty and implicit conservative regularization that pushes Q-values of out-of-distribution state-action pairs down and the in-distribution up. While the uncertainty estimation, on which the former relies on, can be loosely calibrated for complex dynamics, the latter performs slightly better. To extend the basic idea of regularization without uncertainty quantification, we propose distributionally robust offline model-based policy optimization (DROMO), which leverages the ideas in distributionally robust optimization to penalize a broader range of out-of-distribution state-action pairs beyond the standard empirical out-of-distribution Q-value minimization. We theoretically show that our method optimizes a lower bound on the ground-truth policy evaluation, and it can be incorporated into any existing policy gradient algorithms. We also analyze the theoretical properties of DROMO's linear and non-linear instantiations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Error Compensated Loopless SVRG, Quartz, and SDCA for Distributed Optimization

The communication of gradients is a key bottleneck in distributed training of large scale machine learning models. In order to reduce the communication cost, gradient compression (e.g., sparsification and quantization) and error compensation techniques are often used. In this paper, we propose and study three new efficient methods in this space: error compensated loopless SVRG method (EC-LSVRG), error compensated Quartz (EC-Quartz), and error compensated SDCA (EC-SDCA). Our method is capable of working with any contraction compressor (e.g., TopK compressor), and we perform analysis for convex optimization problems in the composite case and smooth case for EC-LSVRG. We prove linear convergence rates for both cases and show that in the smooth case the rate has a better dependence on the parameter associated with the contraction compressor. Further, we show that in the smooth case, and under some certain conditions, error compensated loopless SVRG has the same convergence rate as the vanilla loopless SVRG method. Then we show that the convergence rates of EC-Quartz and EC-SDCA in the composite case are as good as EC-LSVRG in the smooth case. Finally, numerical experiments are presented to illustrate the efficiency of our methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An Approximation Algorithm for a General Class of Multi-Parametric Optimization Problems

In a widely studied class of multi-parametric optimization problems, the objective value of each solution is an affine function of real-valued parameters. For many important multi-parametric optimization problems, an optimal solutions set with minimum cardinality can contain super-polynomially many solutions. Consequently, any exact algorithm for such problems must output a super-polynomial number of solutions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Geometric analysis of gaits and optimal control for three-link kinematic swimmers

Many robotic systems locomote using gaits - periodic changes of internal shape, whose mechanical interaction with the robot`s environment generate characteristic net displacements. Prominent examples with two shape variables are the low Reynolds number 3-link "Purcell swimmer" with inputs of 2 joint angles and the "ideal fluid" swimmer. Gait analysis of these systems allows for intelligent decisions to be made about the swimmer`s locomotive properties, increasing the potential for robotic autonomy. In this work, we present comparative analysis of gait optimization using two different methods. The first method is variational approach of "Pontryagin`s maximum principle" (PMP) from optimal control theory. We apply PMP for several variants of 3-link swimmers, with and without incorporation of bounds on joint angles. The second method is differential-geometric analysis of the gaits based on curvature (total Lie bracket) of the local connection for 3-link swimmers. Using optimized body-motion coordinates, contour plots of the curvature in shape space gives visualization that enables identifying distance-optimal gaits as zero level sets. Combining and comparing results of the two methods enables better understanding of changes in existence, shape and topology of distance-optimal gait trajectories, depending on the swimmers' parameters.
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Optimal Power Flow with Contextual Information

In this paper, we develop a distributionally robust chance-constrained formulation of the Optimal Power Flow problem (OPF) whereby the system operator can leverage contextual information. For this purpose, we exploit an ambiguity set based on probability trimmings and optimal transport through which the dispatch solution is protected against the incomplete knowledge of the relationship between the OPF uncertainties and the context that is conveyed by a sample of their joint probability distribution. We provide an exact reformulation of the proposed distributionally robust chance-constrained OPF problem under the popular conditional-value-at-risk approximation. By way of numerical experiments run on a modified IEEE-118 bus network with wind uncertainty, we show how the power system can substantially benefit from taking into account the well-known statistical dependence between the point forecast of wind power outputs and its associated prediction error. Furthermore, the experiments conducted also reveal that the distributional robustness conferred on the OPF solution by our probability-trimmings-based approach is superior to that bestowed by alternative approaches in terms of expected cost and system reliability.
arxiv.org

DiNNO: Distributed Neural Network Optimization for Multi-Robot Collaborative Learning

We present a distributed algorithm that enables a group of robots to collaboratively optimize the parameters of a deep neural network model while communicating over a mesh network. Each robot only has access to its own data and maintains its own version of the neural network, but eventually learns a model that is as good as if it had been trained on all the data centrally. No robot sends raw data over the wireless network, preserving data privacy and ensuring efficient use of wireless bandwidth. At each iteration, each robot approximately optimizes an augmented Lagrangian function, then communicates the resulting weights to its neighbors, updates dual variables, and repeats. Eventually, all robots' local network weights reach a consensus. For convex objective functions, we prove this consensus is a global optimum. We compare our algorithm to two existing distributed deep neural network training algorithms in (i) an MNIST image classification task, (ii) a multi-robot implicit mapping task, and (iii) a multi-robot reinforcement learning task. In all of our experiments our method out performed baselines, and was able to achieve validation loss equivalent to centrally trained models. See \href{this https URL}{this https URL\_nn\_train} for videos and a link to our GitHub repository.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A new class of partially filled arrays and its applications

In this paper we introduce a new class of partially filled arrays that, as Heffter arrays, are related to difference families, graph decompositions and biembeddings. A non-zero sum Heffter array $\mathrm{N}\mathrm{H}(m,n; h,k)$ is an $m \times n$ p. f. array with entries in $\mathbb{Z}_{2nk+1}$ such that: each row contains $h$ filled cells and each column contains $k$ filled cells; for every $x\in \mathbb{Z}_{2nk+1}\setminus\{0\}$, either $x$ or $-x$ appears in the array; the sum of the elements in every row and column is different from $0$ (in $\mathbb{Z}_{2nk+1}$). Here we explain the connections with some other topics, we present a complete solution for the existence problem and a constructive complete solution for the square case and for the rectangular case with no empty cells when the additional, very restrictive, property of "globally simple" is required. Finally, we show how these arrays can be used to construct biembeddings of complete graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotic error in the eigenfunction expansion for the Green's function of a Sturm-Liouville problem

We study the asymptotic error arising when approximating the Green's function of a Sturm-Liouville problem through a truncation of its eigenfunction expansion, both for the Green's function of a regular Sturm-Liouville problem and for the Green's function associated with the Hermite polynomials, the associated Laguerre polynomials, and the Jacobi polynomials, respectively. We prove that the asymptotic error obtained on the diagonal can be expressed in terms of the coefficients of the related second-order Sturm-Liouville differential equation, and that the suitable scaling exponent which yields a non-degenerate limit on the diagonal depends on the asymptotic behaviour of the corresponding eigenvalues. We further consider the asymptotic error away from the diagonal and analyse which scaling exponents ensure that it remains at zero. For the Hermite polynomials, the associated Laguerre polynomials, and the Jacobi polynomials, a Christoffel-Darboux type formula, which we establish for all classical orthogonal polynomial systems, allows us to obtain a better control away from the diagonal than what a sole application of known asymptotic formulae gives. As a consequence of our study for regular Sturm-Liouville problems, we identify the fluctuations for the Karhunen-Loève expansion of Brownian motion.
MATHEMATICS

