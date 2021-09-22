Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior
In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.arxiv.org
