Mathematics

Title:Homological splitting results for modules over Leibniz algebras

By Geoffrey Powell
 6 days ago

Abstract: A unified splitting result for Ext calculated in the category of modules over a Leibniz algebra is given for the case where coefficients are either both symmetric modules or both antisymmetric modules. This is a generalization of results of Loday and Pirashvili and others. Subjects: Algebraic Topology (math.AT) Cite...

Quantum Newton's method for solving system of nonlinear algebraic equations

While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving system of linear equations, there is little work to solve system of nonlinear equations with quantum computing. We propose quantum Newton's method (QNM) for solving $N$-dimensional system of nonlinear equations based on Newton's method. In QNM, we solve the system of linear equations in each iteration of Newton's method with quantum linear system solver. We use a specific quantum data structure and $l_{\infty}$ tomography with sample error $\epsilon_s$ to implement the classical-quantum data conversion process between the two iterations of QNM, thereby constructing the whole process of QNM. The complexity of QNM in each iteration is $O(\log^4N/\epsilon_s^2)$. Through numerical simulation, we find that when $\epsilon_s>>1/\sqrt{N}$, QNM is still effective, so the complexity of QNM is sublinear with $N$, which provides quantum advantage compared with the optimal classical algorithm.
COMPUTERS
Compact Quantum Metric Spaces from Free Graph Algebras

Starting with a vertex-weighted pointed graph $(\Gamma,\mu,v_0)$, we form the free loop algebra $\mathcal{S}_0$ defined in Hartglass-Penneys' article on canonical $\rm C^*$-algebras associated to a planar algebra. Under mild conditions, $\mathcal{S}_0$ is a non-nuclear simple $\rm C^*$-algebra with unique tracial state. There is a canonical polynomial subalgebra $A\subset \mathcal{S}_0$ together with a Dirac number operator $N$ such that $(A, L^2A,N)$ is a spectral triple. We prove the Haagerup-type bound of Ozawa-Rieffel to verify $(\mathcal{S}_0, A, N)$ yields a compact quantum metric space in the sense of Rieffel.
MATHEMATICS
Instability of the Betti Sequence for Persistent Homology and a Stabilized Version of the Betti Sequence

Topological Data Analysis (TDA), a relatively new field of data analysis, has proved very useful in a variety of applications. The main persistence tool from TDA is persistent homology in which data structure is examined at many scales. Representations of persistent homology include persistence barcodes and persistence diagrams, both of which are not straightforward to reconcile with traditional machine learning algorithms as they are sets of intervals or multisets. The problem of faithfully representing barcodes and persistent diagrams has been pursued along two main avenues: kernel methods and vectorizations. One vectorization is the Betti sequence, or Betti curve, derived from the persistence barcode. While the Betti sequence has been used in classification problems in various applications, to our knowledge, the stability of the sequence has never before been discussed. In this paper we show that the Betti sequence is unstable under the 1-Wasserstein metric with regards to small perturbations in the barcode from which it is calculated. In addition, we propose a novel stabilized version of the Betti sequence based on the Gaussian smoothing seen in the Stable Persistence Bag of Words for persistent homology. We then introduce the normalized cumulative Betti sequence and provide numerical examples that support the main statement of the paper.
MATHEMATICS
Riesz representation theorems for positive algebra homomorphisms

Let $X$ be a locally compact Hausdorff space, let $\mathrm A$ be a partially ordered algebra, and let $T:\mathrm{C}_{\mathrm c}(X)\to \mathrm A$ be a positive algebra homomorphism. Under conditions on $\mathrm A$ that are satisfied in a good number of cases of practical interest, we show that $T$ is represented by a (unique regular) measure $\mu$ on the Borel $\sigma$-algebra of $X$ that takes it values in the positive cone of $\mathrm A$, and with the property that $\mu(A_1\cap A_2)=\mu(A_1)\mu(A_2)$ for Borel subsets $A_1,A_2$ of $X$.
MATHEMATICS
#Modules#Algebraic Topology
The primitive filtration of the Leibniz complex

Pirashvili exhibited a small subcomplex of the Leibniz complex $(T(s \mathfrak{g}), d_{\mathrm{Leib}})$ of a Leibniz algebra $\mathfrak{g}$. The main result of this paper generalizes this result to show that that the primitive filtration of $T(s\mathfrak{g})$ provides an increasing, exhaustive filtration of the Leibniz complex by subcomplexes, thus establishing a conjecture due to Loday. The associated spectral sequence is used to give a new proof of Pirashvili's conjecture that, when $\mathfrak{g}$ is a free Leibniz algebra, the homology of the Pirashvili complex is zero except in degree one.
MATHEMATICS
Paracausal deformations of Lorentzian metrics and Møller isomorphisms in algebraic quantum field theory

Given a pair of normally hyperbolic operators over (possibily different) globally hyperbolic spacetimes on a given smooth manifold, the existence of a geometric isomorphism, called {\em Møller operator}, between the space of solutions is studied. This is achieved by exploiting a new equivalence relation in the space of globally hyperbolic metrics, called {\em paracausal relation}. In particular, it is shown that the Møller operator associated to a pair of paracausally related metrics and normally hyperbolic operators also intertwines the respective causal propagators of the normally hyperbolic operators and it preserves the natural symplectic forms on the space of (smooth) initial data. Finally, the Møller map is lifted to a $*$-isomorphism between (generally off-shell) $CCR$-algebras. It is shown that the Wave Front set of a Hadamard bidistribution (and of a Hadamard state in particular) is preserved by the pull-back action of this $*$-isomorphism.
MATHEMATICS
A C++ class for algebraic reliability computations

We present the design and implementation of a \texttt{C++} class for reliability analysis of multi-state systems using an algebraic approach based on monomial ideals. The class is implemented. within the open-source \verb|CoCoALib| library and provides functions to compute system reliability and bounds. The algorithms we present may be applied to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Title:Alternating sums over pi-subgroups

Abstract: Dade's conjecture predicts that if p is a prime, then the number of irreducible characters of a finite group of a given p-defect is determined by local subgroups. In this paper we replace $p$ by a set of primes pi and prove a pi-version of Dade's conjecture for pi-separable groups. This extends the (known) p-solvable case of the original conjecture and relates to a pi-version of Alperin's weight conjecture previously established by the authors.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Algebraic sheaves of Floer homology groups via algebraic torus actions on the Fukaya category

Let $(M,\omega_M)$ be a monotone or negatively monotone symplectic manifold, or a Weinstein manifold. One can construct an "action" of $H^1(M,\mathbb{G}_m)$ on the Fukaya category (wrapped Fukaya category in the exact case) that reflects the action of $Symp^0(M,\omega_M)$ on the set of Lagrangian branes. A priori this action is only analytic. The purpose of this work is to show the algebraicity of this action under some assumptions.
MATHEMATICS
Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
SCIENCE
Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
COMPUTERS
Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
Physics-informed neural networks for imaging and parameter retrieval of photonic nanostructures from near-field data

In this paper, we develop a deep learning approach for the accurate solution of challenging problems of near-field microscopy that leverages the powerful framework of physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) for the inversion of the complex optical parameters of nanostructured environments. Specifically, we show that PINNs can be flexibly designed based on the full-vector Maxwell's equations to inversely retrieve the spatial distributions of the complex electric permittivity and magnetic permeability of unknown scattering objects in the resonance regime from near-field data. Moreover, we demonstrate that PINNs achieve excellent convergence to the true material parameters under both plane wave and point source (localized) excitations, enabling parameter retrieval in scanning near-field optical microscopy (SNOM). Our method is computationally efficient compared to traditional data-driven deep learning approaches as it requires only a single dataset for training. Furthermore, we develop and successfully demonstrate adaptive PINNs with trainable loss weights that largely improve the accuracy of the inverse reconstruction for high-index materials compared to standard PINNs. Finally, we demonstrate the full potential of our approach by retrieving the space-dependent permittivity of a three-dimensional (3D) unknown object from near-field data. The presented framework paves the way to the development of a computationally-driven, accurate, and non-invasive platform for the simultaneous retrieval of the electric and magnetic parameters of resonant nanostructures from measured optical images, with applications to biomedical imaging, optical remote sensing, and characterization of metamaterial devices.
SCIENCE
One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE

