The primitive filtration of the Leibniz complex
Pirashvili exhibited a small subcomplex of the Leibniz complex $(T(s \mathfrak{g}), d_{\mathrm{Leib}})$ of a Leibniz algebra $\mathfrak{g}$. The main result of this paper generalizes this result to show that that the primitive filtration of $T(s\mathfrak{g})$ provides an increasing, exhaustive filtration of the Leibniz complex by subcomplexes, thus establishing a conjecture due to Loday. The associated spectral sequence is used to give a new proof of Pirashvili's conjecture that, when $\mathfrak{g}$ is a free Leibniz algebra, the homology of the Pirashvili complex is zero except in degree one.arxiv.org
