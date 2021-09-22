CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Don't You Click: Neural Correlates of Non-Click Behaviors in Web Search

By Ziyi Ye, Xiaohui Xie, Yiqun Liu, Zhihong Wang, Xuancheng Li, Jiaji Li, Xuesong Chen, Min Zhang, Shaoping Ma
 6 days ago

Web search heavily relies on click-through behavior as an essential feedback signal for performance improvement and evaluation. Traditionally, click is usually treated as a positive implicit feedback signal of relevance or usefulness, while non-click (especially non-click after examination) is regarded as a signal of irrelevance or uselessness. However, there are many cases where users do not click on any search results but still satisfy their information need with the contents of the results shown on the Search Engine Result Page (SERP). This raises the problem of measuring result usefulness and modeling user satisfaction in "Zero-click" search scenarios.

