CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sensor-Based Satellite IoT for Early Wildfire Detection

By How-Hang Liu, Ronald Y. Chang, Yi-Ying Chen, I-Kang Fu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Frequent and severe wildfires have been observed lately on a global scale. Wildfires not only threaten lives and properties, but also pose negative environmental impacts that transcend national boundaries (e.g., greenhouse gas emission and global warming). Thus, early wildfire detection with timely feedback is much needed. We propose to use the emerging beyond fifth-generation (B5G) and sixth-generation (6G) satellite Internet of Things (IoT) communication technology to enable massive sensor deployment for wildfire detection. We propose wildfire and carbon emission models that take into account real environmental data including wind speed, soil wetness, and biomass, to simulate the fire spreading process and quantify the fire burning areas, carbon emissions, and economical benefits of the proposed system against the backdrop of recent California wildfires. We also conduct a satellite IoT feasibility check by analyzing the satellite link budget. Future research directions to further illustrate the promise of the proposed system are discussed.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Shell Picks Hiber's Satellite-based Well-integrity Monitoring Solution

Hiber, an industrial IoT as-a-service startup, has signed an agreement with Shell to provide well-integrity monitoring solutions globally. The global framework agreement allows all Shell entities and subsidiaries to use the HiberHilo product across the world. Launched in October 2020, HiberHilo is an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Based on satellite technology, the solution lets oil and gas companies measure real-time well temperature and pressure on unconnected wells in remote and offshore locations. It has already been installed at Shell operations in the North Sea.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

IoT-Based Mining Safety Systems

Caterpillar, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of 'Connected Worker,' a 'Guardhat' designed safety and productivity IoT solution for surface mining operations. The innovative new solution combines wearable smart technology -- in the form of a safety hard hat -- with real-time analytics to provide miners...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Detecting Safety Problems of Multi-Sensor Fusion in Autonomous Driving

Autonomous driving (AD) systems have been thriving in recent years. In general, they receive sensor data, compute driving decisions, and output control signals to the vehicles. To smooth out the uncertainties brought by sensor inputs, AD systems usually leverage multi-sensor fusion (MSF) to fuse the sensor inputs and produce a more reliable understanding of the surroundings. However, MSF cannot completely eliminate the uncertainties since it lacks the knowledge about which sensor provides the most accurate data. As a result, critical consequences might happen unexpectedly. In this work, we observed that the popular MSF methods in an industry-grade Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) can mislead the car control and result in serious safety hazards. Misbehavior can happen regardless of the used fusion methods and the accurate data from at least one sensor. To attribute the safety hazards to a MSF method, we formally define the fusion errors and propose a way to distinguish safety violations causally induced by such errors. Further, we develop a novel evolutionary-based domain-specific search framework, FusionFuzz, for the efficient detection of fusion errors. We evaluate our framework on two widely used MSF methods. %in two driving environments. Experimental results show that FusionFuzz identifies more than 150 fusion errors. Finally, we provide several suggestions to improve the MSF methods under study.
TECHNOLOGY
Space.com

Satellites watch Australian wildfires trigger CO2 booms and ocean algal blooms

Wildfires can affect the oceans and satellites can see it all unfold. Australian wildfires released more than twice as much carbon dioxide in the 2019-2020 season than expected, scientists are realizing based on new analysis of satellite data. And the emissions likely triggered vast algal blooms in the Southern Ocean covering an area the size of the Sahara Desert. That's according to two new studies that use satellite data to show the complicated ways in which Earth is responding to climate change in an era of worsening wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Design World Network

FC8: Ultrasonic Fork Sensor for label detection

Norstat now offers an Ultrasonic Fork Sensor that is ideal for the detection of transparent labels or opaque label materials making it a suitable solution for packaging or labeling applications where the detection of the label compared to the carrier material is crucial. Ultrasonic sensing is one of the best...
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Protecting IoT devices requires a DNS-based solution

IoT devices are fast becoming an everyday part of our lives. Whether it be in the role they play in manufacturing and industry or powering the appliances in our own homes, it’s clear that IoT devices provide new and efficient ways of working and living. From wearables to smart cities, there’s no shortage of the capabilities that IoT devices have when collecting data from their environment and the internet, but with this advance in technology comes new risks to data, networks, and IT infrastructures.
TECHNOLOGY
offshore-technology.com

Sentinel Offers AI-Based Solution to Detect Deepfakes

Concept: Estonian startup Sentinel has released a solution to detect fake media content on the web. Its platform helps democratic governments, defense agencies, and enterprises stop the risk of AI-generated deepfakes with its protection technology. Nature of Disruption: Sentinel’s detection model is based on the Defense in Depth (DiD) approach....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Iot#Wildfire#Ieee Globecom 2021#Signal Processing#Information Theory#Sy
information-age.com

The main types of IoT sensors in the market today

This article will explore the main types of sensors present in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, and what they entail. As the IoT market continues to grow, new kinds of sensors and ways to utilise and drive value from them are frequently coming to fruition. This has resulted in more and more sectors investing in the space to drive further value from data more efficiently.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket's upper stage was expected by early afternoon.A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Global Warming
datasciencecentral.com

Why Java-Based IoT Solutions Make Sense

You would probably agree that Java is one of the most used languages in the world. It is also one of the most successful languages in the programming world. Based on the concept of WORA (write once, run anywhere) it removes any platform dependencies during the application execution phase. Today's...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Keypoints-Based Deep Feature Fusion for Cooperative Vehicle Detection of Autonomous Driving

Sharing collective perception messages (CPM) between vehicles is investigated to decrease occlusions, so as to improve perception accuracy and safety of autonomous driving. However, highly accurate data sharing and low communication overhead is a big challenge for collective perception, especially when real-time communication is required among connected and automated vehicles. In this paper, we propose an efficient and effective keypoints-based deep feature fusion framework, called FPV-RCNN, for collective perception, which is built on top of the 3D object detector PV-RCNN. We introduce a bounding box proposal matching module and a keypoints selection strategy to compress the CPM size and solve the multi-vehicle data fusion problem. Compared to a bird's-eye view (BEV) keypoints feature fusion, FPV-RCNN achieves improved detection accuracy by about 14% at a high evaluation criterion (IoU 0.7) on a synthetic dataset COMAP dedicated to collective perception. Also, its performance is comparable to two raw data fusion baselines that have no data loss in sharing. Moreover, our method also significantly decreases the CPM size to less than 0.3KB, which is about 50 times smaller than the BEV feature map sharing used in previous works. Even with a further decreased number of CPM feature channels, i.e., from 128 to 32, the detection performance only drops about 1%. The code of our method is available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Unified Graph-Based Approach to Disinformation Detection using Contextual and Semantic Relations

As recent events have demonstrated, disinformation spread through social networks can have dire political, economic and social consequences. Detecting disinformation must inevitably rely on the structure of the network, on users particularities and on event occurrence patterns. We present a graph data structure, which we denote as a meta-graph, that combines underlying users' relational event information, as well as semantic and topical modeling. We detail the construction of an example meta-graph using Twitter data covering the 2016 US election campaign and then compare the detection of disinformation at cascade level, using well-known graph neural network algorithms, to the same algorithms applied on the meta-graph nodes. The comparison shows a consistent 3%-4% improvement in accuracy when using the meta-graph, over all considered algorithms, compared to basic cascade classification, and a further 1% increase when topic modeling and sentiment analysis are considered. We carry out the same experiment on two other datasets, HealthRelease and HealthStory, part of the FakeHealth dataset repository, with consistent results. Finally, we discuss further advantages of our approach, such as the ability to augment the graph structure using external data sources, the ease with which multiple meta-graphs can be combined as well as a comparison of our method to other graph-based disinformation detection frameworks.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A method to distinguish between micro- and macro-granular surfaces of small Solar System bodies

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.
ASTRONOMY
TheSpoon

Napa Valley Winery Uses Cisco’s IoT Sensors in Vineyard

Bouchaine Vineyards, based in Napa Valley, California, shared this week that it has integrated Cisco Systems‘ sensor technology throughout its 100 acres of vineyards. The Cisco Industrial Asset Vision sensors are installed in multiple areas throughout the vineyard to gather data points, including humidity, water availability, temperature, and light. Large vineyards are broken up into “blocks” separated based on topographic features or soil type. The sensors track data block-by-block and upload it to a real-time dashboard.
INDUSTRY
telecoms.com

Satellite base-station company Lynk announces first customers

US ‘cell-tower-in-space’ company Lynk offers a different take on satellite connectivity and has now gone commercial. Lynk uses LEO satellites, just like Starlink and OneWeb, but the difference is that it establishes a direct connection straight to devices, as opposed to using a terrestrial hub. It does this through some proprietary technology that makes the device think it’s dealing with a regular base station, which we discussed in a recent podcast. The first operators to give it a go are based in in the Bahamas and in the Central African Republic.
BUSINESS
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy