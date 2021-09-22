Sensor-Based Satellite IoT for Early Wildfire Detection

The surface granularity of small Solar System bodies is diverse through the different types of planetary bodies and even for specific objects it is often not known in detail. One of the physical properties that strongly depends on the surface structure is the surface temperature. In highly porous media with large voids, radiation can efficiently transport heat, whereas more compact, micro-porous structures transport the heat primarily by conduction through the solid material. In this work, we investigate under which conditions a macro-porous surface can be distinguished from a micro-porous one by simply measuring the surface temperature. In our numerical simulations, we included circular and elliptical orbits with and without obliquity and varied the rotation period of the considered objects. We found that daily temperature cycles are rather insensitive to the specific surface granularity. However, the surface temperature at sunrise shows significant dependency on the material structure and this effect becomes even more pronounced when the solar intensity increases. By measuring the sunrise temperature as a function of insolation at noon, a differentiation between micro- and macro-granular surface structures is possible. In this paper, we provide a strategy how remote sensing can be used to derive the surface structure of small Solar System bodies.

