CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

By Luigi Accardi, Tarek Hamdi, Yun Gang Lu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multiplicity, probabilities, and canonical sectors for the cold QCD matter

At sufficiently low temperature, without requiring any numerical data at finite real chemical potential, we can clarify the canonical partition function with fixed quark number via the imaginary chemical potential region with few ansatzs. The canonical partition function relates to the multiplicity distribution which can be observed in collider experiments and thus we may access important information of the properties of the QCD matter based on the canonical method. In this paper, we estimate the multiplicity entropy, the configuration entropy, and the pointwise information which can be calculable with the canonical partition function to understand the properties of the cold QCD matter at finite density. With the large $N_\mathrm{c}$ limit where $N_\mathrm{c}$ is the number of colors, we can simply estimate the tendency of them, and then the relation to the quarkyonic phase is clarified. In addition, we discuss the nontrivial ground state degeneracy from the viewpoint of the canonical sectors.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy Extrapolation in Quantum Optimization Algorithms

Quantum annealing and the variational quantum eigensolver are two promising quantum algorithms to find the ground state of complicated Hamiltonians on near-term quantum devices. However, it is necessary to limit the evolution time or the circuit depth as much as possible since otherwise decoherence will degrade the computation. Even when this is done, there always exists a non-negligible estimation error in the ground state energy. Here we propose a scalable extrapolation approach to mitigate this error. With an appropriate regression, we can significantly improve the estimation accuracy for quantum annealing and variational quantum eigensolver for fixed quantum resources. The inference is achieved by extrapolating the annealing time to infinity or extrapolating the variance to zero. The only additional overhead is an increase in the number of measurements by a constant factor. We verified the validity of our method with the transverse-field Ising model. The method is robust to noise, and the techniques are applicable to other physics problems. Analytic derivations for the quadratic convergence feature of the residual energy in quantum annealing and the linear convergence feature of energy variance are given.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The free energy of twisting spins in Mn$_3$Sn

The magnetic free energy is usually quadratic in magnetic field and depends on the mutual orientation of the magnetic field and the crystalline axes. Tiny in magnitude, this magnetocrystalline anisotropy energy (MAE) is nevertheless indispensable for the existence of permanent magnets. Here, we show that in Mn$_3$Sn, a non-collinear antiferromagnet attracting much attention following the discovery of its large anomalous Hall effect, the free energy of spins has superquadratic components, which drive the MAE. We experimentally demonstrate that the thermodynamic free energy includes terms odd in magnetic field ($\mathcal{O}(H^3)+\mathcal{O}(H^5)$) and generating sixfold and twelve-fold angular oscillations in the torque response. We show that they are quantitatively explained by theory, which can be used to quantify relevant energy scales (Heisenberg, Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya, Zeeman and single-ion anisotropy) of the system. Based on the theory, we conclude that, in contrast with common magnets, what drives the MAE in Mn$_3$Sn is the field-induced deformation of the spin texture.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
arxiv.org

Quantum Cherenkov transition of finite momentum Bose polarons

We investigate the behavior of a finite-momentum impurity immersed in a weakly interacting three-dimensional Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) of ultra-cold atoms, giving a detailed account of the dynamical quantum Cherenkov transition discussed in Ref. [arXiv:2101.00030]. Using a time-dependent variational approach, we identify a transition in the far-from-equilibrium dynamics of the system after the attractive short-range impurity-boson interaction is quenched on. The transition occurs as the impurity's velocity crosses an interaction-dependent critical value, and manifests in the long-time behavior of the Loschmidt echo and average impurity velocity. This behavior is also reflected in the finite momentum ground state of the system, where the group velocity of the interaction-dressed impurity loses it's dependence on the total momentum of the system as the critical point is crossed. The transition we discuss should be experimentally observable via a variety of common protocols in ultracold atomic systems such as time-of-flight imaging, RF spectroscopy, Ramsey interferometry, and absorption imaging.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Breakdown of the Large Deviation Principle in an Integrable Magnet

We investigate typical and rare dynamical fluctuations of transferred magnetization in the one-dimensional lattice Landau--Lifshitz magnet with uniaxial anisotropy, representing an emblematic model of interacting spins. We demonstrate that the structure of fluctuations in thermal equilibrium depends radically on the characteristic dynamical scale. In the ballistic regime, typical fluctuations are found to follow a normal distribution, with atypical fluctuations satisfying the large-deviation principle. In stark contrast, on the diffusive and superdiffusive timescales, relevant respectively for the easy-axis and isotropic magnet at vanishing total magnetization, typical fluctuations are no longer Gaussian as a consequence of strong violation of the large-deviation principle. The observed anomalous features disappear upon breaking integrability, suggesting that the breakdown of the large-deviation principle is intimately tied to the presence of soliton modes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Physics#Free Probability#Kinetic Energy#Quantum Algebra#Bessel
arxiv.org

Title:Empirical Scaling Relations for the Photospheric Magnetic Elements of the Flaring and Non-Flaring Active Regions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring metabolic fluxes in nutrient-limited continuous cultures: A Maximum Entropy Approach with minimum information

We propose a new scheme to infer the metabolic fluxes of cell cultures in a chemostat. Our approach is based on the Maximum Entropy Principle and exploits the understanding of the chemostat dynamics and its connection with the actual metabolism of cells. We show that, in continuous cultures with limiting nutrients, the inference can be done with {\it limited information about the culture}: the dilution rate of the chemostat, the concentration in the feed media of the limiting nutrient and the cell concentration at steady state. Also, we remark that our technique provides information, not only about the mean values of the fluxes in the culture, but also its heterogeneity. We first present these results studying a computational model of a chemostat. Having control of this model we can test precisely the quality of the inference, and also unveil the mechanisms behind the success of our approach. Then, we apply our method to E. coli experimental data from the literature and show that it outperforms alternative formulations that rest on a Flux Balance Analysis framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spin-singlet and spin-triplet pairing correlations in antiferromagnetically coupled Kondo systems

Recent experiments in quantum critical heavy fermion metals have pushed to the fore the question about whether antiferromagnetic fluctuations can promote both spin-singlet and spin-triplet superconductivity. Here we address the issue through non-perturbative calculations in antiferromagnetically correlated Kondo systems. We identify Kondo-destruction quantum critical points in both the SU(2) symmetric and Ising-anisotropic cluster Bose-Fermi Anderson models. The spin-singlet pairing correlations are significantly enhanced near the quantum critical point in the SU(2) case; however, with adequate but still realistic degree of Ising anisotropy, the spin-triplet pairing correlations are competitive. Our results demonstrate that spin-flip processes strengthen the spin-singlet pairing at the Kondo-destruction quantum critical points, and point towards a way for antiferromagnetic correlations to drive spin-triplet pairing. Further implications of our findings in the broader context of strongly correlated superconductivity are discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy