CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Exact solutions of a nonlinear diffusion equation on polynomial invariant subspace of maximal dimension

By Sergey R. Svirshchevskii
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The nonlinear diffusion equation $u_t = (u^{- 4/3} u_x)_x$ is reduced by the substitution $u = v^{- 3/4}$ to an equation with quadratic nonlinearities possessing a polynomial invariant linear subspace of the maximal possible dimension equal to five. The dynamics of the solutions on this subspace is described by a fifth-order nonlinear dynamical system (V.A. Galaktionov).

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Differential equations for the recurrence coefficients of semi-classical orthogonal polynomials and their relation to the Painlevé equations via the geometric approach

In this paper we present a general scheme for how to relate differential equations for the recurrence coefficients of semi-classical orthogonal polynomials to the Painlevé equations using the geometric framework of Okamoto's space of initial values. We demonstrate this procedure in two examples. For semi-classical Laguerre polynomials appearing in [HC17], we show how the recurrence coefficients are connected to the fourth Painlevé equation. For discrete orthogonal polynomials associated with the hypergeometric weight appearing in [FVA18] we discuss the relation of the recurrence coefficients to the sixth Painlevé equation. In addition to demonstrating the general scheme, these results supplement previous studies [DFS20, HFC20], and we also discuss a number of related topics in the context of the geometric approach, such as Hamiltonian forms of the differential equations for the recurrence coefficients, Riccati solutions for special parameter values, and associated discrete Painlevé equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extension of the Hoff solutions framework to cover compressible Navier-Stokes equations with possible anisotropic viscous tensor

In this paper, we construct global weak solutions{à} la Hoff (i.e. intermediate regularity) for the compressible Navier-Stokes system governing a barotropic fluid with a pressure law p($\rho$) = a$\rho$ $\gamma$ where a > 0 and $\gamma$ $\ge$ d/(4 -- d)) and with an anisotropic fourth order symmetric viscous tensor with smooth coefficients under the assumption that the norms of the initial data ($\rho$0 -- M, u0) $\in$ L 2$\gamma$ T d x (H 1 (T d)) d are sufficiently small, where M denotes the total mass of the fluid. We consider periodic boundary conditions for simplicity i.e. a periodic box $\Omega$ = T d with d = 2, 3 with |$\Omega$| = 1. The main technical contribution of our paper is the extension of the Hoff solutions framework by relaxing the integrability needed for the initial density which is usually assumed to be L $\infty$ (T d). In this way, we are able to cover the case of viscous tensors that depend on the time and space variables. Moreover, when comparing to the results known for the global weak solutions{à} la Leray (i.e. obtained assuming only the basic energy bounds), we obtain a relaxed condition on the range of admissible adiabatic coefficients $\gamma$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generating diffusions with fractional Brownian motion

We study fast / slow systems driven by a fractional Brownian motion $B$ with Hurst parameter $H\in (\frac 13, 1]$. Surprisingly, the slow dynamic converges on suitable timescales to a limiting Markov process and we describe its generator. More precisely, if $Y^\varepsilon$ denotes a Markov process with sufficiently good mixing properties evolving on a fast timescale $\varepsilon \ll 1$, the solutions of the equation $$ dX^\varepsilon = \varepsilon^{\frac 12-H} F(X^\varepsilon,Y^\varepsilon)\,dB+F_0(X^\varepsilon,Y^\varepsilon)\,dt\; $$ converge to a regular diffusion without having to assume that $F$ averages to $0$, provided that $H< \frac 12$. For $H > \frac 12$, a similar result holds, but this time it does require $F$ to average to $0$. We also prove that the $n$-point motions converge to those of a Kunita type SDE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Backward diffusion-wave problem: stability, regularization and approximation

We aim at the development and analysis of the numerical schemes for approximately solving the backward diffusion-wave problem, which involves a fractional derivative in time with order $\alpha\in(1,2)$. From terminal observations at two time levels, i.e., $u(T_1)$ and $u(T_2)$, we simultaneously recover two initial data $u(0)$ and $u_t(0)$ and hence the solution $u(t)$ for all $t > 0$. First of all, existence, uniqueness and Lipschitz stability of the backward diffusion-wave problem were established under some conditions about $T_1$ and $T_2$. Moreover, for noisy data, we propose a quasi-boundary value scheme to regularize the "mildly" ill-posed problem, and show the convergence of the regularized solution. Next, to numerically solve the regularized problem, a fully discrete scheme is proposed by applying finite element method in space and convolution quadrature in time. We establish error bounds of the discrete solution in both cases of smooth and nonsmooth data. The error estimate is very useful in practice since it indicates the way to choose discretization parameters and regularization parameter, according to the noise level. The theoretical results are supported by numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polynomial#Invariant Subspace#Integrable Systems#Ap
arxiv.org

Smooth solutions to the heat equation which are nowhere analytic in time

The existence of smooth but nowhere analytic functions is well-known (du Bois-Reymond, Math. Ann., 21(1):109-117, 1883). However, smooth solutions to the heat equation are usually analytic in the space variable. It is also well-known (Kowalevsky, Crelle, 80:1-32, 1875) that a solution to the heat equation may not be time-analytic at $t=0$ even if the initial function is real analytic. Recently, it was shown in \cite{Zha20, DZ20, DP20} that solutions to the heat equation in the whole space, or half space with zero boundary value, are analytic in time under essentially optimal conditions. In this paper, we show that time analyticity is not always true in domains with general boundary conditions or without suitable growth conditions. More precisely, we construct two bounded solutions to the heat equation in the half plane which are nowhere analytic in time. In addition, for any $\delta>0$, we find a solution to the heat equation on the whole plane, with exponential growth of order $2+\delta$, which is nowhere analytic in time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the role of continuous symmetries in the solution of the 3D Euler fluid equations and related models

We review the continuous symmetry approach and apply it to find the solution, via the construction of constants of motion and infinitesimal symmetries, of the 3D Euler fluid equations in several instances of interest, without recourse to Noether's theorem. We show that the vorticity field is a symmetry of the flow and therefore one can construct a Lie algebra of symmetries if the flow admits another symmetry. For steady Euler flows this leads directly to the distinction of (non-)Beltrami flows: an example is given where the topology of the spatial manifold determines whether the flow admits extra symmetries. Next, we study the stagnation-point-type exact solution of the 3D Euler fluid equations introduced by Gibbon et al. (Physica D, vol.132, 1999, pp.497-510) along with a one-parameter generalisation of it introduced by Mulungye et al. (J. Fluid Mech., vol.771, 2015, pp.468-502). Applying the symmetry approach to these models allows for the explicit integration of the fields along pathlines, revealing a fine structure of blowup for the vorticity, its stretching rate, and the back-to-labels map, depending on the value of the free parameter and on the initial conditions. Finally, we produce explicit blowup exponents and prefactors for a generic type of initial conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotically almost periodic solutions to parabolic equations on the real hyperbolic manifold

In this work we study the existence and the asymptotic behaviour of the asymptotically almost periodic mild solutions of the vectorial parabolic equations on the real hyperbolic manifold $\mathbb{H}^d(\mathbb{R})$ ($d \geqslant 2$). We will consider the vectorial laplace operator in the sense of Ebin-Marsden's laplace operator. Our method is based on certain dispertive and smoothing estimates of the semigroup generated by the linearized vectorial heat equation and the fixed point argument. First, we prove the existence and the uniqueness of the asymptotically almost periodic mild solution for the linearized equations. Next, using the fixed point argument, we can pass from linearized equations to semilinear equations to prove the existence, uniqueness, exponential decay and stability of the solutions. Our abstract results will be applied to the incompressible Navier-Stokes equation and the semilinear vectorial heat equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Virtual element method for the system of time dependent nonlinear convection-diffusion-reaction equation

In this work, we have discretized a system of time-dependent nonlinear convection-diffusion-reaction equations with the virtual element method over the spatial domain and the Euler method for the temporal interval. For the nonlinear fully-discrete scheme, we prove the existence and uniqueness of the solution with Brouwer's fixed point theorem. To overcome the complexity of solving a nonlinear discrete system, we define an equivalent linear system of equations. A priori error estimate showing optimal order of convergence with respect to $H^1$ semi-norm was derived. Further, to solve the discrete system of equations, we propose an iteration method and a two-grid method. In the numerical section, the experimental results validate our theoretical estimates and point out the better performance of the two-grid method over the iteration method.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Thermalization in one-dimensional chains: the role of asymmetry and nonlinearity

The symmetry of interparticle interaction potential (IIP) has a crucial influence on the thermodynamic and transport properties of solids. Here we focus on the effect of the asymmetry of IIP on thermalization properties. In general, asymmetry and nonlinearity interweave with each other. To explore the effects of asymmetry and nonlinearity on thermalization separately, we here introduce an asymmetric harmonic (AH) model, whose IIP has the only asymmetry but no nonlinearity in the sense that the frequency of a system is independent of input energy. Through extensive numerical simulations, a power-law relationship between the thermalization time $T_{\rm eq}$ and the perturbation strength (here the degree of asymmetry) is still confirmed, yet a larger exponent is observed instead of the previously found inverse square law in the thermodynamic limit. Then the quartic (symmetric) nonlinearity is added into the AH model, and the thermalization behavior under the coexistence of asymmetry and nonlinearity is systematically studied. It is found that Matthiessen's rule gives a better estimation of the $T_{\rm eq}$ of the system. This work further suggests that the asymmetry plays a distinctive role in the properties of relaxation of a system.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Fundamental Heaps for Surface Ribbons and Cocycle Invariants

We introduce the notion of fundamental heap for compact orientable surfaces with boundary embedded in $3$-space, which is an isotopy invariant of the embedding. It is a group, endowed with a ternary heap operation, defined using diagrams of surfaces in a form of thickened trivalent graphs called surface ribbons. We prove that the fundamental heap has a free part whose rank is given by the number of connected components of the surface. We study the behavior of the invariant under boundary connected sum, as well as addition/deletion of twisted bands, and provide formulas relating the number of generators of the fundamental heap to the Euler characteristics. We describe in detail the effect of stabilization on the fundamental heap, and determine that for each given finitely presented group there exists a surface ribbon whose fundamental heap is isomorphic to it, up to extra free factors. A relation between the fundamental heap and the Wirtinger presentation is also described. Moreover, we introduce cocycle invariants for surface ribbons using the notion of mutually distributive cohomology and heap colorings. Explicit computations of fundamental heap and cocycle invariants are presented.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the analyticity of the nonlinear Fourier transform of the Benjamin-Ono equation on $\mathbb{T}$

We prove that the nonlinear Fourier transform of the Benjamin-Ono equation on $\mathbb{T}$, also referred to as Birkhoff map, is a real analytic diffeomorphism from the scale of Sobolev spaces $H^{s}_{0}(\mathbb{T},\mathbb{R})$, $s > -1/2$, to the scale of weighted $\ell^2-$sequence spaces, $\mathfrak{h}^{s +1/2}_{r,0}(\mathbb{N},\mathbb{C})$, $s >-1/2$. As an application we show that for any $-1/2 Subjects: Analysis of PDEs (math.AP)
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Explicit Solutions of the Singular Yang--Baxter-like Matrix Equation and Their Numerical Computation

We derive several explicit formulae for finding infinitely many solutions of the equation $AXA=XAX$, when $A$ is singular. We start by splitting the equation into a couple of linear matrix equations and then show how the projectors commuting with $A$ can be used to get families containing an infinite number of solutions. Some techniques for determining those projectors are proposed, which use, in particular, the properties of the Drazin inverse, spectral projectors, the matrix sign function, and eigenvalues. We also investigate in detail how the well-known similarity transformations like Jordan and Schur decompositions can be used to obtain new representations of the solutions. The computation of solutions by the suggested methods using finite precision arithmetic is also a concern. Difficulties arising in their implementation are identified and ideas to overcome them are discussed. Numerical experiments shed some light on the methods that may be promising for solving numerically the said matrix equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Krylov subspace algorithms for ground and excited state energy estimation

Quantum Krylov subspace diagonalization (QKSD) algorithms provide a low-cost alternative to the conventional quantum phase estimation algorithm for estimating the ground and excited-state energies of a quantum many-body system. While QKSD algorithms have typically relied on using the Hadamard test for estimating Krylov subspace matrix elements of the form, $\langle \phi_i|e^{-i\hat{H}\tau}|\phi_j \rangle$, the associated quantum circuits require an ancilla qubit with controlled multi-qubit gates that can be quite costly for near-term quantum hardware. In this work, we show that a wide class of Hamiltonians relevant to condensed matter physics and quantum chemistry contain symmetries that can be exploited to avoid the use of the Hadamard test. We propose a multi-fidelity estimation protocol that can be used to compute such quantities showing that our approach, when combined with efficient single-fidelity estimation protocols, provides a substantial reduction in circuit depth. In addition, we develop a unified theory of quantum Krylov subspace algorithms and present three new quantum-classical algorithms for the ground and excited-state energy estimation problem, where each new algorithm provides various advantages and disadvantages in terms of total number of calls to the quantum computer, gate depth, classical complexity, and stability of the generalized eigenvalue problem within the Krylov subspace.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Harmonic functions with polynomial growth on manifolds with nonnegative Ricci curvature

Suppose $(M,g)$ is a Riemannian manifold having dimension $n$, nonnegative Ricci curvature, maximal volume growth and unique tangent cone at infinity. In this case, the tangent cone at infinity $C(X)$ is an Euclidean cone over the cross-section $X$. Denote by $\alpha=\lim_{r\rightarrow\infty}\frac{\mathrm{Vol}(B_{r}(p))}{r^{n}}$ the asymptotic volume ratio. Let $h_{k}=h_{k}(M)$ be the dimension of the space of harmonic functions with polynomial growth of growth order at most $k$. In this paper, we prove a upper bound of $h_{k}$ in terms of the counting function of eigenvalues of $X$. As a corollary, we obtain $\lim_{k\rightarrow\infty}k^{1-n}h_{k}=\frac{2\alpha}{(n-1)!\omega_{n}}$. These results are sharp, as they recover the corresponding well-known properties of $h_{k}(\mathbb{R}^{n})$. In particular, these results hold on manifolds with nonnegative sectional curvature and maximal volume growth.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Newton's method for solving system of nonlinear algebraic equations

While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving system of linear equations, there is little work to solve system of nonlinear equations with quantum computing. We propose quantum Newton's method (QNM) for solving $N$-dimensional system of nonlinear equations based on Newton's method. In QNM, we solve the system of linear equations in each iteration of Newton's method with quantum linear system solver. We use a specific quantum data structure and $l_{\infty}$ tomography with sample error $\epsilon_s$ to implement the classical-quantum data conversion process between the two iterations of QNM, thereby constructing the whole process of QNM. The complexity of QNM in each iteration is $O(\log^4N/\epsilon_s^2)$. Through numerical simulation, we find that when $\epsilon_s>>1/\sqrt{N}$, QNM is still effective, so the complexity of QNM is sublinear with $N$, which provides quantum advantage compared with the optimal classical algorithm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Existence and multiplicity of sign-changing solutions for quasilinear Schrödinger equations with sub-cubic nonlinearity

In this paper, we consider the quasilinear Schrödinger equation \begin{equation*} -\Delta u+V(x)u-u\Delta(u^2)=g(u),\ \ x\in \mathbb{R}^{3}, \end{equation*} where $V$ and $g$ are continuous functions. Without the coercive condition on $V$ or the monotonicity condition on $g$, we show that the problem above has a least energy sign-changing solution and infinitely many sign-changing solutions. Our results especially solve the problem above in the case where $g(u)=|u|^{p-2}u$ ($2.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Minimal mass blow-up solutions for double power nonlinear Schrödinger equations with an inverse potential

We consider the following nonlinear Schrödinger equation with double power nonlinearlities and an inverse power potential: \[ i\frac{\partial u}{\partial t}+\Delta u+|u|^{\frac{4}{N}}u\pm C_1|u|^{p-1}u\pm\frac{C_2}{|x|^{2\sigma}}u=0 \] in $\mathbb{R}^N$. From the classical argument, the solution with subcritical mass ($\left\|u_0\right\|_2<\left\|Q\right\|_2$) is global and bounded in $H^1(\mathbb{R}^N)$, where $Q$ is the ground state of the mass-critical problem. Previous results show the existence of a minimal-mass blow-up solution for the equation with $(+C_1,0)$ or $(0,+C_2)$ and investigate the behaviour of the solution near the blow-up time. Moreover, it has suggested that a subcritical power nonlinearity and an inverse power potential behave in a similar way with respect to blow-up. In this paper, we investigate the existence and behaviour of a minimal-mass blow-up solution for the equation with $(+C_1,-C_2)$ or $(-C_1,+C_2)$, that is the subcritical power nonlinearity and the inverse power potential cancel each other's effects.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Lipschitz-homotopy invariants:$L^2$-cohomology, Roe index and $ρ$-class

In this thesis we talk about lipschitz-homotopy invariants for manifolds of bounded geometry. There are three main results: the first one is the definition of a controvariant functor between the category of manifolds of bounded geometry with uniformly proper lipschitz maps and the category of complex vector space together linear maps. As consequence of this we obtain that the (un)-reduced $L^2$-cohomology is a lipschitz-homotopy invariant. The second result is the invariance of the Roe index of the signature operator under lipschitz-homotopy equivalence which preserves the orientations. Finally, the last result is the following: given a lipschitz-homotopy equivalence wich preserves the orientations between manifold of bounded geometry, we define a $\rho$-class in the K-theory group of the structure algebra of the codomain which is related to the lipschitz-homotopy. This class only depends on the domain and on the lipschitz-homotopy class of the map.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Double diffusion structure of logarithmically damped wave equations with a small parameter

We consider a wave equation with a nonlocal logarithmic damping depending on a small parameter $\theta \in (0,1/2)$. This research is a counter part of that was initiated by Charao-D'Abbicco-Ikehata considered in [5] for the large parameter case $\theta \in (1/2,1)$. We study the Cauchy problem for this model in the whole space for the small parameter case, and we obtain an asymptotic profile and optimal estimates in time of solutions as time goes to infinity in $L^2$-sense. An important discovery in this research is that in the one dimensional case, we can present a threshold $\theta^{*} = 1/4$ of the parameter $\theta$ such that the solution of the Cauchy problem decays with some optimal rate for $\theta \in (0,\theta^{*})$, while the $L^2$-norm of the corresponding solution blows up in infinite time for $\theta \in [\theta^{*},1/2)$. The former (i.e., $\theta \in (0,\theta^{*})$ case) indicates an usual diffusion phenomenon, while the latter (i.e., $\theta \in [\theta^{*},1/2)$ case) implies, so to speak, a singular diffusion phenomenon. Such a singular diffusion in the one dimensional case is a quite novel phenomenon discovered through our new model produced by logarithmic damping with a small parameter $\theta$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exact solutions of nonlinear dynamical equations for large-amplitude atomic vibrations in arbitrary monoatomic chains with fixed ends

Intermode interactions in one-dimensional nonlinear periodic structures have been studied by many authors, starting with the classical work by Fermi, Pasta, and Ulam (FPU) in the middle of the last century. However, symmetry selection rules for the energy transfer between nonlinear vibrational modes of different symmetry, which lead to the possibility of excitation of some bushes of such modes, were not revealed. Each bush determines an exact solution of nonlinear dynamical equations of the considered system. The collection of modes of a given bush does not change in time, while there is a continuous energy exchange between these modes. Bushes of nonlinear normal modes (NNMs) are constructed with the aid of group-theoretical methods and therefore they can exist for the case of large amplitude atomic vibrations and for any type of interatomic interactions. In most publications, bushes of NNMs or similar dynamical objects in one-dimensional systems are investigated under periodic boundary conditions. In this paper, we present a detailed study of the bushes of NNMs in monoatomic chains for the case of fixed boundary conditions, which sheds light on a series of new properties of the intermode interactions in such systems. We prove some theorems that justify a method for constructing bushes of NNMs by continuation of conventional normal modes to the case of large atomic oscillations. Our study was carried out for FPU chains, for the chains with the Lennard-Jones interatomic potential, as well as for the carbon chains (carbynes) in the framework of the density functional theory. For one-dimensional bushes (Rosenberg nonlinear normal modes), the amplitude-frequency diagrams are presented and the possibility of their modulational instability is briefly discussed. We also argue in favor of the fact that our methods and main results are valid for any monoatomic chain.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy