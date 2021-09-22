CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The double density spectrum of a topological space

By Istvan Juhasz, Jan van Mill, Lajos Soukup, Zoltan Szentmiklossy
 6 days ago

It is an interesting, maybe surprising, fact that different dense subspaces of even "nice" topological spaces can have different densities. So, our aim here is to investigate the set of densities of all dense subspaces of a topological space $X$ that we call the double density spectrum of $X$ and denote by $dd(X)$.

