Admissible Poisson bialgebras
An admissible Poisson algebra (or briefly, an adm-Poisson algebra) gives an equivalent presentation with only one operation for a Poisson algebra. We establish a bialgebra theory for adm-Poisson algebras independently and systematically, including but beyond the corresponding results on Poisson bialgebras given in [27]. Explicitly, we introduce the notion of adm-Poisson bialgebras which are equivalent to Manin triples of adm-Poisson algebras as well as Poisson bialgebras. The direct correspondence between adm-Poisson bialgebras with one comultiplication and Poisson bialgebras with one cocommutative and one anti-cocommutative comultiplications generalizes and illustrates the polarization-depolarization process in the context of bialgebras. The study of a special class of adm-Poisson bialgebras which include the known coboundary Poisson bialgebras in [27] as a proper subclass in general, illustrating an advantage in terms of the presentation with one operation, leads to the introduction of adm-Poisson Yang-Baxter equation in an adm-Poisson algebra. It is an unexpected consequence that both the adm-Poisson Yang-Baxter equation and the associative Yang-Baxter equation have the same form and thus it motivates and simplifies the involved study from the study of the associative Yang-Baxter equation, which is another advantage in terms of the presentation with one operation.arxiv.org
