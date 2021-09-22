CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Admissible Poisson bialgebras

By Jinting Liang, Jiefeng Liu, Chengming Bai
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

An admissible Poisson algebra (or briefly, an adm-Poisson algebra) gives an equivalent presentation with only one operation for a Poisson algebra. We establish a bialgebra theory for adm-Poisson algebras independently and systematically, including but beyond the corresponding results on Poisson bialgebras given in [27]. Explicitly, we introduce the notion of adm-Poisson bialgebras which are equivalent to Manin triples of adm-Poisson algebras as well as Poisson bialgebras. The direct correspondence between adm-Poisson bialgebras with one comultiplication and Poisson bialgebras with one cocommutative and one anti-cocommutative comultiplications generalizes and illustrates the polarization-depolarization process in the context of bialgebras. The study of a special class of adm-Poisson bialgebras which include the known coboundary Poisson bialgebras in [27] as a proper subclass in general, illustrating an advantage in terms of the presentation with one operation, leads to the introduction of adm-Poisson Yang-Baxter equation in an adm-Poisson algebra. It is an unexpected consequence that both the adm-Poisson Yang-Baxter equation and the associative Yang-Baxter equation have the same form and thus it motivates and simplifies the involved study from the study of the associative Yang-Baxter equation, which is another advantage in terms of the presentation with one operation.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Efficient posterior sampling for Bayesian Poisson regression

Poisson log-linear models are ubiquitous in many applications, and one of the most popular approaches for parametric count regression. In the Bayesian context, however, there are no sufficient specific computational tools for efficient sampling from the posterior distribution of parameters, and standard algorithms, such as random walk Metropolis-Hastings or Hamiltonian Monte Carlo algorithms, are typically used. Herein, we developed an efficient Metropolis-Hastings algorithm and importance sampler to simulate from the posterior distribution of the parameters of Poisson log-linear models under conditional Gaussian priors with superior performance with respect to the state-of-the-art alternatives. The key for both algorithms is the introduction of a proposal density based on a Gaussian approximation of the posterior distribution of parameters. Specifically, our result leverages the negative binomial approximation of the Poisson likelihood and the successful Pólya-gamma data augmentation scheme. Via simulation, we obtained that the time per independent sample of the proposed samplers is competitive with that obtained using the successful Hamiltonian Monte Carlo sampling, with the Metropolis-Hastings showing superior performance in all scenarios considered.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Refined Madelung Equations

The Madelung equations are two equations that are equivalent to the one-body time-dependent Schroedinger equation. In this paper, the Madelung equation, whose gradient is an Euler equation, is refined by introducing interpretations of functions that are shown to depend only on the real-part of the complex-valued wavefunction. These interpretations are extensions of functions from the recently derived generalized Bernoulli equation, applicable to real-valued quantum-mechanical stationary states. In particular, the velocity and pressure definitions are extended so that they depend on the real-part of a time-dependent complex-valued wavefunction. The Bohn quantum potential is then interpreted as the sum of two terms, one involving the kinetic energy and the other involving the pressure. Substituting the interpreted quantum-potential into the Madelung equation gives a refined equation containing two kinetic energy terms, a pressure term, and the external potential. It is easily demonstrated that the refined Madelung equation, applied to the hydrogen atom states with a nonzero magnetic quantum number, gives a fluid velocity that contains both a radial component and a free vortex. Hence, the fluid particles have angular momentum and move on streamlines that terminate at infinity. It is also demonstrated that the two velocities from the refined Madelung equation are related: One is the real component and the other is the imaginary component of a complex velocity. Furthermore, an Euler equation for quantum mechanical systems is derived by taking the gradient of the refined Madelung equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
MATHEMATICS
gonzaga.edu

Admission Writing Prompts and Requirements

It’s fall, so it’s time to start filling out the Common Application if you plan to apply for Fall 2022 admission! The Common App is a fantastic resource that allows students to fill out one application that is then sent to all the schools you select. The Common App will ask you to complete a few different aspects, including an essay. There are a few different prompts which you can choose from:
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Damping transition in an open generalized Aubry-André-Harper model

We study the damping dynamics of the single-particle correlation for an open system under aperiodic order, which is dominated by Lindblad master equation. In the absence of the aperiodic order, the Liouvillian superoperator can exhibit the non-Hermitian skin effect, which leads to unidirectional damping dynamics, dubbed as "chiral damping". Due to the non-Hermitian skin effect, the damping dynamics is boundary sensitive: the long-time damping of such open systems is algebraic under periodic boundary conditions but exponential under open boundary conditions. We reveal a dynamical phase transition with the inclusion of the hopping amplitude modulation. This phase transition is related with emergent non-Bloch anti-PT symmetry breaking, which only occurs under the open boundary condition. When the anti-PT symmetry is broken, the localization property of this system also changes, entering another type with different scaling rules. Furthermore, we propose a possible scheme with ultracold atoms in dissipative momentum lattice to realize and detect the damping dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Breakdown of the Large Deviation Principle in an Integrable Magnet

We investigate typical and rare dynamical fluctuations of transferred magnetization in the one-dimensional lattice Landau--Lifshitz magnet with uniaxial anisotropy, representing an emblematic model of interacting spins. We demonstrate that the structure of fluctuations in thermal equilibrium depends radically on the characteristic dynamical scale. In the ballistic regime, typical fluctuations are found to follow a normal distribution, with atypical fluctuations satisfying the large-deviation principle. In stark contrast, on the diffusive and superdiffusive timescales, relevant respectively for the easy-axis and isotropic magnet at vanishing total magnetization, typical fluctuations are no longer Gaussian as a consequence of strong violation of the large-deviation principle. The observed anomalous features disappear upon breaking integrability, suggesting that the breakdown of the large-deviation principle is intimately tied to the presence of soliton modes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Casual Unravelling

Complex processes often arise from sequences of simpler interactions involving a few particles at a time. These interactions, however, may not be directly accessible to experiments. Here we develop the first efficient method for unravelling the causal structure of the interactions in a multipartite quantum process, using only access to its input and output systems. Our method is based on a quantum algorithm whose complexity scales polynomially for all processes with bounded information loss. Under additional assumptions, we also provide a second algorithm that has lower complexity and requires only local state preparation and local measurements. Our algorithms can be used to identify processes that can be characterized efficiently with the technique of quantum process tomography. Similarly, they can be used to identify useful communication channels in a quantum networks, and to test the structure of uncharacterized quantum circuits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase behavior of hard circular arcs

By using Monte Carlo numerical simulation, this work investigates the phase behavior of systems of hard infinitesimally--thin circular arcs, from an aperture angle $\theta \rightarrow 0$ to an aperture angle $\theta \rightarrow 2 \pi$, in the two--dimensional Euclidean space. Except in the isotropic phase at lower density and in the (quasi)nematic phase that solely forms for sufficiently small values of $\theta$ and at intermediate values of density, in the other phases that form, including the isotropic phase at higher density, hard infinitesimally--thin circular arcs auto--assemble to form clusters. These clusters are either filamentous, for smaller values of $\theta$, or roundish, for larger values of $\theta$. Provided density is sufficiently high, the filaments lengthen, merge and straighten to finally produce a filamentary phase while the roundels compact and dispose themselves with their centers of mass at the sites of a triangular lattice to finally produce a cluster hexagonal phase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks

Large-scale quantum networks have been employed to overcome practical constraints of transmissions and storage for single entangled systems. Our goal in this article is to explore the strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks. We firstly show any connected network consisting of generalized EPR states and GHZ states satisfies strong CKW monogamy inequality in terms of bipartite entanglement measure. This reveals interesting feature of high-dimensional entanglement with local tensor decomposition going beyond qubit entanglement. We then apply the new entanglement distribution relation in entangled networks for getting quantum max-flow min-cut theorem in terms of von Neumann entropy and Rényi-$\alpha$ entropy. We finally classify entangled quantum networks by distinguishing network configurations under local unitary operations. These results provide new insights into characterizing quantum networks in quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY

