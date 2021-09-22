CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Title:Complexes with the double centraliser property

By Jin Zhang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Abstract: In representation theory, the double centraliser property is an important property for a module (bimodule). It plays a fundamental role in many theories. In this paper, we extend this property to complexes in derived categories of finite dimensional algebras, under the name derived double centraliser property. Characterizations for complexes with the derived double centraliser property and (two-sided) tilting complexes in derived categories of hereditary algebras are given. In particular, all complexes with this property in the derived categories of lower triangular matrix algebras are classified.

Related
arxiv.org

General Bounds on Holographic Complexity

We prove a positive volume theorem for asymptotically AdS spacetimes: the maximal volume slice has nonnegative vacuum-subtracted volume, and the vacuum-subtracted volume vanishes if and only if the spacetime is identically pure AdS. Under the Complexity=Volume proposal, this constitutes a positive holographic complexity theorem. The result features a number of parallels with the positive energy theorem, including the assumption of an energy condition that excludes false vacuum decay (the AdS weak energy condition). Our proof is rigorously established in broad generality in four bulk dimensions, and we provide strong evidence in favor of a generalization to arbitrary dimensions. Our techniques also yield a holographic proof of Lloyd's bound for a class of bulk spacetimes. We further establish a partial rigidity result for wormholes: wormholes with a given throat size are more complex than AdS-Schwarzschild with the same throat size.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Title:Prediction of properties of metal alloy materials based on machine learning

Authors:Houchen Zuo, Yongquan Jiang, Yan Yang, Jie Hu. Abstract: Density functional theory and its optimization algorithm are the main methods to calculate the properties in the field of materials. Although the calculation results are accurate, it costs a lot of time and money. In order to alleviate this problem, we intend to use machine learning to predict material properties. In this paper, we conduct experiments on atomic volume, atomic energy and atomic formation energy of metal alloys, using the open quantum material database. Through the traditional machine learning models, deep learning network and automated machine learning, we verify the feasibility of machine learning in material property prediction. The experimental results show that the machine learning can predict the material properties accurately.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Title:Approximations of Piecewise Deterministic Markov Processes and their convergence properties

Authors:Andrea Bertazzi, Joris Bierkens, Paul Dobson. Abstract: Piecewise deterministic Markov processes (PDMPs) are a class of stochastic processes with applications in several fields of applied mathematics spanning from mathematical modeling of physical phenomena to computational methods. A PDMP is specified by three characteristic quantities: the deterministic motion, the law of the random event times, and the jump kernels. The applicability of PDMPs to real world scenarios is currently limited by the fact that these processes can be simulated only when these three characteristics of the process can be simulated exactly. In order to overcome this problem, we introduce discretisation schemes for PDMPs which make their approximate simulation possible. In particular, we design both first order and higher order schemes that rely on approximations of one or more of the three characteristics. For the proposed approximation schemes we study both pathwise convergence to the continuous PDMP as the step size converges to zero and convergence in law to the invariant measure of the PDMP in the long time limit. Moreover, we apply our theoretical results to several PDMPs that arise from the computational statistics and mathematical biology literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complexes
arxiv.org

Title:Epidemic spreading on complex networks as front propagation into an unstable state

Authors:Ashley Armbruster, Matt Holzer, Noah Roselli, Lena Underwood. Abstract: We study epidemic arrival times in meta-population disease models through the lens of front propagation into unstable states. We demonstrate that several features of invasion fronts in the PDE context are also relevant to the network case. We show that the susceptible-infected-recovered model on a network is linearly determined in the sense that the arrival times in the nonlinear system are approximated by the arrival times of the instability in the system linearized near the disease free state. Arrival time predictions are extended to an susceptible-exposed-infected-recovered model. We then study a recent model of social epidemics where high order interactions of individuals lead to faster invasion speeds. For these pushed fronts we compute corrections to the estimated arrival time in this case. Finally, we show how inhomogeneities in local infection rates lead to faster average arrival times.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Spatially Resolved Properties of Supernova Host Galaxies in SDSS-IV MaNGA

Authors:Hongxuan Zhang, Yanmei Chen, Yong Shi, Min Bao, Xiaoling Yu. Abstract: We crossmatch galaxies from Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory with the Open Supernova Catalog, obtaining a total of 132 SNe within MaNGA bundle. These 132 SNe can be classified into 67 Type Ia and 65 Type CC. We study the global and local properties of supernova host galaxies statistically. Type Ia SNe are distributed in both star-forming galaxies and quiescent galaxies, while Type CC SNe are all distributed along the star-forming main sequence. As the stellar mass increases, the Type Ia/CC number ratio increases. We find: (1) there is no obvious difference in the interaction possibilities and environments between Type Ia SN hosts and a control sample of galaxies with similar stellar mass and SFR distributions, except that Type Ia SNe tend to appear in galaxies which are more bulge-dominated than their controls. For Type CC SNe, there is no difference between their hosts and the control galaxies in galaxy morphology, interaction possibilities as well as environments; (2) the SN locations have smaller velocity dispersion, lower metallicity, and younger stellar population than galaxy centers. This is a natural result of radius gradients of all these parameters. The SN location and the its symmetrical position relative to the galaxy center, as well as regions with similar effective radii have very similar [Mg/Fe], gas-phase metallicity, gas velocity dispersion and stellar population age.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Spectral properties of near-Earth objects with low-Jovian Tisserand invariant

Authors:N. G. Simion, M. Popescu, J. Licandro, O. Vaduvescu, J. de Leon, R. M. Gherase. Abstract: The near-Earth objects with low-Jovian Tisserand invariant ($T_J$) represent about 9 per cent of the known objects orbiting in the near-Earth space, being subject of numerous planetary encounters and large temperature variations. We aim to make a spectral characterization for a large sample of NEOs with $T_J$ $\leq$ 3.1. Consequently, we can estimate the fraction of bodies with a cometary origin. We report new spectral observations for 26 low-T$_J$ NEOs. The additional spectra, retrieved from different public databases, allowed us to perform the analysis over a catalogue of 150 objects. We classified them with respect to Bus-DeMeo taxonomic system. The results are discussed regarding their orbital parameters. The taxonomic distribution of low-$T_J$ NEOs differs from the entire NEOs population. Consequently, $T_J$$\sim$3 can act as a composition border too. We found that 56.2 per cent of low-T$_J$ NEOs have comet-like spectra and they become abundant (79.7 per cent) for T$_J$ $\leq$ 2.8. 16 D-type objects have been identified in this population, distributed on orbits with an average T$_J$ = 2.65 $\pm$ 0.6. Using two dynamical criteria, together with the comet-like spectral classification as an identification method and by applying an observational bias correction, we estimate that the fraction of NEOs with a cometary nature and H $\in$ (14, 21) mag has the lower and upper bounds (1.5 $\pm$ 0.15) and (10.4 $\pm$ 2.2) per cent. Additionally, our observations show that all extreme cases of low-perihelion asteroids (q $\leq$ 0.3 au) belong to S-complex.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Birkhoff-James orthogonality in complex Banach spaces and Bhatia-Šemrl Theorem revisited

Abstract: We explore Birkhoff-James orthogonality of two elements in a complex Banach space by using the directional approach. Our investigation illustrates the geometric distinctions between a smooth point and a non-smooth point in a complex Banach space. As a concrete outcome of our study, we obtain a new proof of the Bhatia-Šemrl Theorem on orthogonality of linear operators.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:A holomorphic mapping property of analytic pseudodifferential operators

Abstract: Via contour deformation of pseudodifferential operators with analytic-type symbol, we improve results by Karamehmedović, and clarify techniques used by Boutet de Monvel. As a by-product, we obtain a new domain of extension mapping theorem. Comments: 6 pages. Submitted to Proceedings of the AMS. Subjects: Analysis of PDEs (math.AP); Complex...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:Consistency of Planck Data With Power-Law Primordial Scalar Power Spectrum

Authors:Marzieh Farhang, Muhammad Sadegh Esmaeilian. Abstract: In this work we explore the possibility of variations in the primordial scalar power spectrum around the power-law shape, as predicted by single-field slow-roll inflationary scenarios. We search for the trace of these fluctuations in a semi-blind, model-independent way on the observations of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) sky. In particular we use two sets of perturbation patterns, specific patterns with typical features such as oscillations, bumps and transitions, as well as perturbation modes, constructed from the eigenanalysis of the forecasted or measured covariance of perturbation parameters. These modes, in principle, span the parameter space of all possible perturbations to the primordial spectrum, and when rank-ordered, the ones with the highest detectability would suffice to explore the constrainable features around the power-law spectrum in a data-driven (and not theoretically-biased) manner. With Planck measurements of CMB anisotropies, the amplitudes of all perturbation patterns considered in this work are found to be consistent with zero. This finding confirms, in the absence of theoretical biases, the consistency of the Planck data with the assumption of power-law inflationary pattern for the primordial spectrum.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Title:Empirical Scaling Relations for the Photospheric Magnetic Elements of the Flaring and Non-Flaring Active Regions

Authors:M.A.Moradhaseli, M.Javaherian, N.Fathalian, H.Safari. Abstract: Here, we analyzed magnetic elements of the solar active regions (ARs) observed in the line-of-sight magnetograms (the 6173 Å~Fe \small{I} line) recorded with the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI). The Yet Another Feature Tracking Algorithm (\textsf{YAFTA}) was employed to extract the statistical properties of these features (\textit{e.g.} filling factor, magnetic flux, and lifetime) within the areas of $180{\small^{\prime\prime}} \times 180{\small^{\prime\prime}}$ inside the flaring AR (NOAA 12443) and the non-flaring AR (NOAA 12446) for 3 to 5 November 2015 and for 4 to 6 November 2015, respectively. The mean filling factor of polarities was obtained to be about 0.49 for the flaring AR; this value was 0.08 for the non-flaring AR. Time series of the filling factors of the negative and positive polarities for the flaring AR showed anti-correlation (with the Pearson value of -0.80); while for the non-flaring AR, there was the strong positive correlation (with the Pearson value of 0.95). A power-law function was fitted to the frequency distributions of flux ($F$), size ($S$), and lifetime ($T$). Power exponents of the distributions of flux, size, and lifetime for the flaring AR were obtained to be about -2.36, -3.11, and -1.70, respectively; these values of exponents for the non-flaring AR were found to be about -2.53, -3.42, and -1.61, respectively. ...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE

